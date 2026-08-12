Pepper Lunch Launches EcoTeppan™, a First-of-Its-Kind Takeaway Experience Designed to Keep Meals Hotter, Longer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Lunch, the Japanese-born experiential fast-casual concept with more than 570 locations across 17 countries, today announced the launch of EcoTeppan™, an innovative new takeaway packaging experience engineered to keep Pepper Lunch meals hotter, fresher and more satisfying beyond the restaurant.

Launched globally this summer, EcoTeppan represents a major evolution for the brand’s off-premise dining experience. Designed specifically for takeaway and delivery orders, the proprietary packaging system helps retain heat and food quality longer, allowing guests to enjoy the signature Pepper Lunch experience wherever they are.

EcoTeppan has been introduced with three core pillars in mind:



Heat Retention

Sustainability

First-to-market advantage for franchisees





“Pepper Lunch has always been about delivering a unique sizzling experience that guests can see, hear and taste,” said Troy Hooper, CEO of Pepper Lunch. “With EcoTeppan, we’re extending that experience beyond our restaurant walls in a way that keeps meals warmer longer while supporting a smarter and more thoughtful takeaway experience.”

The innovation behind EcoTeppan was developed in partnership with Supply Caddy, the tech-forward packaging design and production company behind packaging solutions for leading restaurant brands including Sweetgreen, Popeyes and Dave’s Hot Chicken. Supply Caddy specializes in sustainability-focused sourcing and compostable packaging innovation designed to elevate both operational efficiency and guest experience.

The EcoTeppan dish itself is made from bagasse, a regenerative blend created from reclaimed sugarcane fiber and bamboo byproducts that would otherwise become agricultural waste. The container is fully compostable and was engineered to support heat retention while reducing environmental impact across the takeaway experience.

The proprietary EcoTeppan packaging was developed over a multi-year innovation process to enhance temperature retention and improve overall takeaway quality without compromising convenience. The packaging is designed exclusively for takeaway and delivery orders and will be introduced globally as part of a coordinated brand-wide rollout.

“With the launch of EcoTeppan, Pepper Lunch is putting its stake in the ground on its core tenets of quality and sustainability across its supply chain enterprise-wide,” Hooper added.

The launch will be supported by an integrated global campaign across in-store, digital and social channels, including new creative assets, videos and guest engagement initiatives designed to introduce customers to the EcoTeppan experience.

Founded in 1994, Pepper Lunch is known around the world for its signature DIY teppan dining concept, where premium ingredients are served sizzling on a patented hot iron plate. The brand continues to expand globally while evolving the guest experience across dine-in, takeaway and delivery occasions.

About Pepper Lunch

The original fast-casual Japanese D-I-Y teppan restaurant, Pepper Lunch was founded in 1994 by one of Japan’s most famous chefs and entrepreneurs who wanted to introduce affordable premium steaks with quality ingredients served on a sizzling iron plate. With more than 570 locations across 17 countries, Pepper Lunch proudly offers quality, tasty, and affordable meals sourced from the finest ingredients and paired with an unforgettable dining experience.

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Pepper Lunch

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aa28bf4-cbe5-4215-9406-1f8fd9ed15ff