Vereigen Media Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a B2B demand generation company built on human-verified engagement and first-party data intelligence, today announced its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, ranking No. 648 nationally. The recognition reflects the company’s sustained growth while maintaining its commitment to data accuracy, compliance, and a zero-outsourcing approach to B2B demand generation.

Vereigen Media ranks No. 648 nationally, placing the company in the top 13% of the entire Inc. 5000 national list and reflecting several years of sustained revenue growth. The company also earned standout regional and industry rankings:



No. 27 in the Austin–Round Rock–San Marcos, TX metro area

in the Austin–Round Rock–San Marcos, TX metro area No. 48 in the Advertising, Marketing & PR sector nationwide

in the Advertising, Marketing & PR sector nationwide No. 78 among all companies based in Texas



"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is a proud milestone for Vereigen Media, but what matters most is how we got here. We built this company around trust, transparency, quality, and doing things the right way. This recognition belongs to our entire team the people who show up every day, take ownership, solve problems, and consistently deliver for our clients. It also belongs to the clients and partners who have trusted us and grown alongside us. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and even more excited about what lies ahead."

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder and CEO of Vereigen Media



A Milestone Built on Trust, Transparency, and Sustainable Growth

Vereigen Media works with organizations across technology, SaaS, cybersecurity, cloud, IT, and other complex B2B industries to deliver first-party, opted-in leads that support marketing and sales pipeline. The company has built its reputation around two commitments that set it apart in the demand generation industry: zero outsourcing of data collection or verification, and human verification of every lead before it reaches a client.

That approach has become a differentiator as buyers grow more skeptical of aggregated and AI-only data sources. Vereigen Media maintains more than 110 million first-party contacts, verified by a team of over 300 global specialists who help ensure accuracy, compliance, and engagement quality across campaigns.

“Growth on paper is easy to celebrate for a week. What's harder, and what I'm actually proud of, is that we grew this fast without changing how we operate. We still verify every lead by hand. We still say no to shortcuts that would move the revenue needle faster. This recognition tells us that sustainable growth and high-quality execution can go hand in hand.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO, Vereigen Media

The company supports hundreds of B2B brands with 300 team members, ranging from established technology companies to publishing houses and emerging challengers. Its solutions span Verified Content Engagement, Account-Based Marketing, first-party intent intelligence, programmatic activation through VM Engage, and event registration, helping clients engage verified buyers and turn demand into a measurable pipeline.

For Vereigen Media, the recognition comes during a period of continued growth and investment across its global operations, client partnerships, and industry presence. This includes the expansion of its Marketers Connect networking series with recent and upcoming events in London, Boston, Austin, and other key B2B markets.

Industry Recognition Reflects a Changing B2B Landscape

The company’s inclusion on the Inc. 5000 comes at a time when B2B organizations are placing greater emphasis on first-party data strategies, privacy compliance, and measurable engagement. As third-party data sources continue to decline in effectiveness, organizations increasingly seek partners capable of delivering verified audience engagement and transparent demand generation practices.

Vereigen Media's growth reflects this broader market shift, demonstrating the increasing value of trusted data, human verification, and accountable demand generation programs.

Looking Ahead

The demand for privacy-compliant, high-quality audience data continues to grow, Vereigen Media plans to further expand its verification approach, strengthen its first-party data ecosystem, and invest in technologies that help B2B organizations connect high-potential customers globally with verified decision-makers more effectively. The company also expects to broaden its presence through industry initiatives, thought leadership programs, and executive networking communities such as its Marketers Connect event series.

Methodology: Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000, the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, is a leading B2B demand generation company built on first-party data, human-verified engagement, and strict zero outsourcing model helps organizations in lead delivery. The company serves B2B industries globally across technology, SaaS, IT, cybersecurity, finance, marketplace, and media organizations of every size, with high-quality, opted-in prospects through its proven demand generation solutions like Verified Content Engagement (VCE), Account-Based Marketing (ABM), VM Engage, Event Registration and Demand Generation. The company combines first-party audience intelligence supported by a team of data specialists to connect B2B brands with verified opted-in buyers.

Vereigen Media, headquartered in Austin, Texas, supports global B2B organizations with data-driven programs designed to improve audience quality, campaign performance, and revenue outcomes.

Leads. Done Right.

Learn more at vereigenmedia.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future of American business. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of its community of risk-takers, innovators, and driven company builders. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside fellow business publication Fast Company.

Learn more at www.inc.com .

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af07ed1b-b539-4a80-a944-45b99fb59d56