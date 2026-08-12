Saddleback Educational Publishing publishes decodable phonics libraries for older students, with 132 tween titles for grades 4–8 and 132 teen titles for grades 9–12.

The family-owned, MWBE-certified Hi-Lo publisher has created high-interest materials for striving readers in grades 4–12 since 1982, with a catalog of over 1500 titles, all created and published by Saddleback.

Saddleback builds phonics for older students into storylines, photography, and page design made for tween and teen interests, at reading levels from beginning reader through second grade.

Pasadena, CA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decodable books for older students are now available as complete, classroom-ready phonics libraries from Saddleback Educational Publishing, the family-owned Hi-Lo publisher that has created materials for striving readers in grades 4–12 since 1982. The publisher's decodable collections carry 132 titles for tweens in grades 4–8 and 132 titles for teens in grades 9–12, written at reading levels from beginning reader through second grade while the stories and page design are built for older students. The libraries give reading interventionists, special education teachers, and ELL coordinators a way to deliver systematic decoding instruction in books an older student is willing to be seen holding.

"A ninth grader who’s still learning to decode usually spends years being handed books that talk down to them," said Arianne McHugh, President and Publisher of Saddleback Educational Publishing. "We say striving because these students are working hard, and the moment a book looks like it belongs in their backpack, everything gets easier."

Saddleback's Decodable Sequence Starts at CVC Words and Ends at Multisyllabic Text

Decodable readers were built for early-elementary classrooms, and a teenager handed this type of picture book usually sets it aside because its format signals a much younger audience. Systematic phonics is the same skill sequence at any age: CVC words, then long vowels, consonant digraphs, vowel diphthongs, and multisyllabic words. Saddleback's decodable libraries keep that progression while rebuilding every age signal for an older reader, and the teen sets span reading levels 0 to 2.0, so a student who missed foundational skills can enter wherever their decoding is today. Each pattern is practiced in connected text, and the scope is consistent across the teen and tween libraries, so an interventionist can move a student through the same sequence regardless of grade placement.

Saddleback Carries 132 Decodable Titles for Tweens in Grades 4–8

High school programs draw on decodable phonics books for grades 9–12, where the Teen Emergent Reader Libraries (TERL) Phonics sets, Decode, Develop, and Discover, carry 72 titles alongside 60 Phonics Decodable Readers, for 132 teen titles in total. Reading levels run from 0 to 2.0 and Lexile levels reach HL250L while the photographs and subject matter stay teen-centric, and each TERL set includes a comprehensive teacher's guide. Each TERL level provides eight 16–24 page books, six fiction and two nonfiction, with a word list organized by phonics skill. A ninth grader working on suffixes reads a set built around that pattern, which concentrates practice in a way a general classroom library can’t.

Saddleback Carries 132 Decodable Titles for Teens in Grades 9–12

For middle school classrooms, phonics books for tweens in grades 4–8 combine the Tween Emergent Reader Libraries (TwERL) Phonics boxed sets, GO! Decode, GO! Develop, and GO! Discover, with six sets of Phonics Decodable Readers covering prefixes, suffixes, homophones, challenging spelling patterns, and two combined-pattern sets. The full tween library carries 132 decodable titles at Lexile levels from BR to HL250L, printed with full-color photography and tween-centered storylines across a wide variety of genres. The teen and tween libraries follow the same scope, so a district can build one intervention sequence from grade 4 through grade 12.

Saddleback Built the Decodable Libraries for ELL, Newcomer, and Mixed-Level Classrooms

The same collections cover the classrooms where decoding needs vary most. Saddleback develops its instructional materials for striving readers in grades 4–12, including English Language Learners, Newcomers, students with learning disabilities, and striving readers, and the decodable sets were built with those students in mind. In a mixed-level ELL classroom, a teacher can run one phonics scope while each student holds a book matched to their own level, because the tween and teen libraries carry the same patterns across reading levels from beginning reader through 2.0. The photography-driven format also supports students who are new to English, where a cartoon-styled early reader would misjudge both their age and their knowledge of the world.

Saddleback's Hi-Lo Catalog Gives Decodable Readers Somewhere to Go Next

Decodable instruction is one shelf in a catalog built on a principle the company has kept since 1982: if you want a child to read a book, give them a book they want to read. Saddleback publishes over 1500 proprietary titles for striving readers in grades 4–12, written at accessible reading levels from Pre-K through fifth grade, in formats that include graphic novels, fiction, nonfiction, books in verse, and plays. When a student completes the decodable sequence, the Hi-Lo catalog gives them somewhere to go next at the same reading level and the same interest level, so decoding practice turns into independent reading instead of ending with the last workbook page.

“Every one of our titles is created and published in-house, and no other publisher offers more Hi-Lo Books™ than we do,” added Arianne McHugh. “That depth is what lets us build something as specific as a decodable library a teenager will actually pick up.”

Saddleback's decodable phonics libraries put 132 tween titles and 132 teen titles behind a single instructional sequence, from CVC words to multisyllabic text. For districts assembling reading intervention across grades 4–12, phonics for older students is now a shelf a school can stock in one order.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What are the best phonics books for teenagers who struggle with reading?

Answer: The strongest options combine grade-appropriate content with a controlled phonics progression, with series like Saddleback's Teen Emergent Reader Libraries Phonics introducing teen-relevant characters and storylines while systematically building from CVC words through multisyllabic decoding, so students aren't stuck with materials written for much younger readers.

Question: How are phonics books for teens different from children's phonics books?

Answer: Teen phonics books pair the same decoding skill-building with subject matter and reading level appropriate for older students, including sports, friendship, skateboarding and band life, so striving readers in grades 9–12 don't feel infantilized while they catch up.

Question: What reading level or age range do teen phonics books typically cover?

Answer: Teen-focused phonics libraries target students reading several grade levels behind while keeping the content age-respectful. Saddleback's teen library is built for grades 9–12 at reading levels 0 to 2.0 and Lexile levels from beginning reader to HL250L, and a parallel tween library covers grades 4–8 at the same Lexile range.

Question: Can Hi-Lo phonics books help older striving readers catch up in high school?

Answer: Yes, pairing decodable, phonics-controlled text with age-respectful, high-interest storylines gives older striving readers a way to practice foundational decoding skills in context, which research on older-reader literacy points to as more effective than isolated drills alone.

About Saddleback Educational Publishing:

Saddleback Educational Publishing is a family-owned, MWBE-certified Hi-Lo publisher founded in 1982. What started as a home-office operation shipping orders out of a garage is now a catalog of over 1500 titles, all of them created and published by Saddleback. We have been run by the same family for over 40 years, and the mission has never changed.

We create high-interest, age-respectful instructional materials for striving readers in grades 4–12, including English Language Learners, Newcomers, students with learning disabilities, and striving readers. Our books are written at accessible reading levels, from Pre-K through fifth grade, so that no matter where a student is starting from, there is something on our shelf for them. We offer a wide range of formats including graphic novels, fiction, nonfiction, books in verse, and plays, because we know that the right format is just as important as the right reading level.