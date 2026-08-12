Environics Analytics’ ENVISION Recognized as an IDC CIO Awards Canada 2026 Winner

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDC Canada has named ENVISION, the flagship analytics platform from Environics Analytics (EA), as an IDC CIO Awards Canada 2026 Winner.

The IDC CIO Awards celebrate Canadian organizations that use technology in innovative ways to create business value, improve operations and drive meaningful outcomes. Following a highly competitive nomination process, Environics Analytics’ new platform, ENVISION, was selected by an independent panel of judges.

"Our team is honoured to receive this recognition from IDC Canada," said Jan Kestle, President and Founder of Environics Analytics. "This award reflects our commitment to helping organizations make sense of increasingly complex data and turn those insights into action. We built ENVISION to give marketers, analysts and business leaders a faster, more intuitive way to understand customers, markets and communities. This honour reflects the dedication of our team, led by Chief Technology Officer Andrew Schuster and the many people across our organization who helped make this achievement possible."

Since its reimagining and launch in late 2025, ENVISION has helped organizations navigate a rapidly changing marketplace by putting advanced analytics and trusted Canadian data into an easy-to-use platform. The solution helps users identify growth opportunities and strengthen planning efforts. It supports better decision-making across a wide range of business challenges.

“We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the IDC CIO Awards Canada 2026. This prestigious award celebrates exceptional Canadian organizations that are leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and deliver measurable business value within their organization,” said Allice Shandler, Senior Director, Events – Americas at IDC and CIO Awards Canada Program Chair. “This year’s winning projects are not only innovative but also inspiring examples of what’s possible when visionary leadership is paired with a highly skilled, future-focused workforce. We are honoured to recognize these achievements and the remarkable individuals behind them at our awards ceremony, which will take place following IDC’s CIO Summit Canada event on November 19, 2026 at Delta Hotels Toronto,” Shandler added.

The award underscores Environics Analytics' continued investment in innovation and its mission to help organizations derive greater value from data. As businesses face increasing pressure to respond to changing customer expectations and market conditions, ENVISION provides the intelligence needed to act with greater precision and confidence.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software (including our software-as-a-service platform, ENVISION) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration and outcome measurement use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

About IDC

International Data Corporation (IDC) is the technology intelligence layer of the AI economy. A global leader in research and data for more than 60 years, IDC’s expert analysts, proprietary data sets, and rigorous methodologies are trusted by business and IT leaders to guide critical business strategies and IT investments. Today, that intelligence is built into the tools and workflows where work gets done with IDC Quanta, making work sharper, teams faster, and businesses harder to beat.

Visit www.idc.com, subscribe to the IDC blog, or follow IDC on X and LinkedIn for the latest industry insights.

About the IDC CIO Awards Canada

The IDC CIO Awards for Canada celebrate Canadian organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantages, optimizing business processes, enabling growth, or improving relationships with customers. The award is an acknowledged mark of enterprise excellence and a source of pride for all winning organizations.

Contact: Andrea Longman

SVP of Marketing, Environics Analytics

Andrea.Longman@environicsanalytics.com