o2 DEX Launches Turbo Accounts, Replacing Prop Firm Evaluations With Instant Trading Capital





PANAMA CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- o2, the fully onchain spot exchange built on Fuel Network, has launched Turbo Accounts, a new product that gives traders instant access to up to $10,000 in trading capital without the evaluation process typically required by prop trading firms.

Designed as an alternative to both perpetual futures and traditional prop firms, Turbo Accounts let traders choose how much buying power they want, post refundable margin, pay a single fixed premium upfront and begin trading within minutes.

Rather than completing an evaluation or funding challenge before accessing a larger account, traders can immediately choose between $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000 account sizes, with durations ranging from six hours to one month.

"There have always been two main ways to access more trading power: leverage or prop firms. Both work, but both introduce uncertainty, whether it's fluctuating financing costs, repeated evaluations, or restrictive trading rules. We built o2 Turbo around a much simpler idea: choose how much trading power you need, deposit how much you're willing to risk, pay one fixed premium for the time you want, and start trading. No surprises," said Ruben Amar, Head of Growth at o2.

Unlike traditional prop firms, Turbo Accounts don't require traders to pass evaluations before gaining access to additional capital. There are no funding challenges, no waiting periods before trading begins and no profit splits once an account becomes active.

The model also differs from perpetual futures.

Rather than paying funding rates that fluctuate over time, traders know the total cost of the account before opening their first position through a single fixed premium paid upfront.

Once active, Turbo Accounts trade directly on real spot markets through o2's fully onchain central limit order book. Traders keep 100% of the profits they generate, can withdraw realized profits at any time, and receive their posted margin back once the account closes.

The exchange is powered by Fuel Network, whose parallel transaction execution enables execution below 20 milliseconds, while maintaining zero gas fees, 0.00% maker fees and 0.01% taker fees.

According to o2, Turbo Accounts are designed for traders who already have a strategy they trust but want a simpler way to access additional buying power without the complexity of evaluations, funding rates or profit-sharing agreements.

Turbo Accounts are available now at https://trade.o2.app/turbo