Rizen Estate Introduces Triple Qualified Live Transfers to Compete Against Zillow

Boston, MA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rizen Estate, a rapidly growing real estate lead generation company, introduces its triple-qualified live transfer model as an alternative to traditional lead programs, including Zillow Preferred. The company works exclusively with real estate teams and brokerages, connecting them with actively searching homebuyers through qualified, real-time conversations rather than cold internet leads.

As real estate teams and brokerage owners look for more efficient ways to acquire clients, Rizen Estate is positioning itself as a growing alternative for professionals seeking high-quality live transfers. The company's goal is straightforward: become a major competitor to Zillow in the real estate lead generation market by giving teams and brokerages a way to improve their profit margins while lowering their customer acquisition costs.

Traditional lead generation often requires agents to spend hours calling, texting, and following up with potential buyers. Rizen Estate takes a different approach by identifying high-intent buyers and qualifying them before connecting them directly with a real estate professional.

"We're building Rizen Estate around a simple idea: real estate teams should not have to spend their time chasing leads that may never answer," said a spokesperson for Rizen Estate. "Our focus is on creating qualified conversations and giving brokerage owners and team leaders more control over what they spend to acquire new clients."

Building an Alternative to Zillow's Lead Model

Zillow has become a major source of leads for real estate professionals through programs designed to connect agents with potential buyers. However, the cost of acquiring those opportunities and the competition for quality leads have led some teams and brokerages to look for other options.

Rizen Estate is targeting this market by providing live transfers to teams that want to connect with buyers at the point when they are ready to have a conversation. The company says its model is becoming an alternative for real estate professionals who have used or are currently using Zillow Preferred and are looking for a more direct way to receive qualified buyer conversations.

Rather than selling the same internet lead to multiple agents or providing a list that requires repeated follow-up, Rizen Estate provides exclusive, triple-qualified live transfers. Buyers are screened based on factors such as their purchase timeline, buying intent, and representation status before being connected with an agent.

Focused Exclusively on Teams and Brokerages

Unlike lead generation models designed primarily for individual agents, Rizen Estate works with real estate teams and brokerages. This allows the company to build its service around the needs of organizations that are focused on predictable growth, acquisition costs, and overall profitability.

The plug-and-play system is designed to fit into existing sales operations. Once a buyer meets the company's qualification requirements, the buyer is transferred directly to a participating agent, allowing the team to begin a conversation without first spending time working through a large list of unqualified prospects.

For brokerage owners and team leaders, the model is designed to shift the focus from lead volume to lead quality and conversion.

Lowering Acquisition Costs and Improving Profit Margins

Rizen Estate's competitive strategy is built around helping teams improve the economics of acquiring new clients. By using a fixed-cost live transfer model, the company aims to give brokerage owners and team leaders greater control over customer acquisition costs.

Across Rizen Estate's network, partner teams have reported average transfer-to-close conversion rates of 9% to 15%, with some high-performing partners reporting rates as high as 23%. The company also reports that several former Zillow Flex teams have reduced customer acquisition costs by 48% or more after moving to its live transfer model.

These results point to a broader shift in the real estate industry. As teams face rising competition and increasing pressure to protect profit margins, many are looking beyond traditional lead marketplaces and exploring acquisition models based on direct, qualified conversations.

Aiming to Become a Major Competitor

Rizen Estate is positioning its growth around a clear long-term goal: to become one of the leading alternatives to Zillow for real estate teams and brokerages seeking qualified buyer opportunities.

The company says its strategy is not to simply offer another source of internet leads. Instead, Rizen Estate is building its business around live conversations, buyer qualification, and lower acquisition costs. By focusing exclusively on teams and brokerages, the company aims to create a system that can scale alongside real estate organizations as they grow.

"We're not trying to build another lead marketplace," the spokesperson added. "We're building an alternative for teams and brokerages that want better control over their acquisition costs and more opportunities to speak with qualified buyers. Our long-term goal is to compete directly with the largest names in the industry."

As Rizen Estate continues to expand its network of real estate teams and brokerages nationwide, the company is focused on making live buyer transfers a larger part of the modern real estate acquisition process.

To learn more about Rizen Estate and its triple-qualified live transfer program, visit https://rizenestate.com or book a call with the company.

About Rizen Estate

Rizen Estate is a real estate lead generation company that works exclusively with teams and brokerages. The company provides exclusive, triple-qualified buyer live transfers by identifying and screening high-intent homebuyers before connecting them directly with real estate professionals. Rizen Estate's model is designed to help teams reduce customer acquisition costs, improve profit margins, and spend less time chasing cold leads. With a focus on qualified conversations and scalable buyer acquisition, the company is building an alternative to traditional real estate lead marketplaces.





Media Contact

Company Name: Rizen Estate

Contact Person: Jayden Noah Louis

Email: jaydenoah.louis@gmail.com

Phone: 276-444-9288

Country: United States

Website:https://rizenestate.com