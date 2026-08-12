Feel Like You Missed the AI Boom? Wall Street Legend Says the Bigger Half May Still Be Coming.

Baltimore, MD, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you feel like the AI boom passed you by, James Altucher has a different read. In a new presentation , the former hedge fund manager makes a striking claim, "I believe we are only halfway through the AI bull market, so far," and explains why he thinks the bigger part of the story may still be ahead.

A Second Half He Says Could Be Bigger

His argument comes down to timing. To anyone convinced the moment has passed, he offers a blunt line: "It's now or never." In his telling, the market is nearer the middle of the AI story than the end.

The second half, he argues, could prove even larger than the first. The force behind it is a hunger for computing power that keeps outrunning what anyone can build, a gap he sees widening rather than closing as more of the economy reaches for AI.

He reaches back thirty years to make the point. "In 1996, people thought stocks were overvalued then too," he says, "And they missed out on enormous gains... in 1997, 1998, and 1999." The lesson he draws is that walking away early, out of a reasonable sense of caution, can cost more than staying in.

The Demand Behind His View

His case rests on the sheer scale of what's being built. He notes that "Elon Musk says he needs 50 times more computer chips than the market can currently give him." Demand that large, he argues, can't be satisfied quickly, which is what keeps the story going long after many assume it's over.

He isn't alone in the optimism. An August 2026 market outlook expects AI stocks to keep performing well, driven by continued demand for AI infrastructure. The pattern he points to, demand racing ahead of supply, shows up in more than just Musk's companies.

The physical evidence is hard to miss. The buildout of AI infrastructure has grown so large that Goldman Sachs projects U.S. data center power demand will roughly double between 2025 and 2027. For Altucher, that kind of real-world scramble is a sign the boom still has room to run.

Why It Matters Now

Altucher believes the AI story is entering an entirely new phase. As demand for computing power continues accelerating across industries, he sees the next chapter being driven by the companies building the infrastructure that makes AI possible.

Rather than focusing only on what's already happened, he believes investors should understand where the industry is heading next.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why he believes the AI boom is only half over, why he compares this moment to the late 1990s, and what he's watching now.

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is one of America’s most widely followed technology analysts and a Wall Street Journal best-selling author. He has spent decades tracking the most significant shifts in technology and markets.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.