Getty Images Launches MCP Server to Connect Creative and Editorial Content to AI Workflows and Products

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NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced the launch of the Getty Images Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, giving developers, enterprise technology teams and AI platform builders a standardized way to integrate Getty Images’ trusted, licensed visual creative, editorial and archival content within AI-powered workflows and products.

As organizations increasingly build AI assistants, agentic workflows and customer-facing AI applications, access to trusted visual assets is becoming a critical part of the user experience. The Getty Images MCP Server enables AI agents to discover, retrieve and use licensed Getty Images extensive collection of creative, news, sport, entertainment, and archival visual content through a standardized integration framework supported by leading AI platforms. The offering complements Getty Images’ existing API solutions by providing a more AI-native way to connect content and technology within conversational workflows.

“We know our customers want to use AI to work faster and more efficiently, with authentic high-quality non-AI visuals that won’t put their brand at risk,” said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images. “Our MCP Server helps make that possible by connecting AI-powered workflows to the breadth of trusted creative and editorial content captured and created by the artists, photographers and videographers we work with. By combining human creativity with the power of AI, we’re helping customers build richer experiences without compromising quality or the trust they’ve earned with their audiences.”

Unlike traditional APIs, the Model Context Protocol provides AI agents with a standardized framework for understanding available capabilities and selecting the best tools to complete a user request. Through a single integration with the Getty Images MCP Server, developers can connect AI workflows to Getty Images’ collection of creative, editorial and archival content, allowing them to perform tasks such as image and video search, content download, and other seamless functions.

It is designed for enterprise customers, media organizations and technology partners building AI-powered solutions, enabling them to support a wide range of use cases, from marketing and advertising to news, sport and entertainment experiences, powered by Getty Images’ unique combination of creative and editorial visual content. The launch is part of Getty Images’ broader commitment to supporting customers as they adopt AI technologies while maintaining access to trusted visual content, responsible licensing practices and enterprise-grade solutions.

To learn more, visit https://www.gettyimages.com/ai/mcp

Media contact:

Alex Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com