IBNAi Teams Up with Fireblocks to Strengthen Long Team Security of $IBNAi Companion Coin

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- InvestorBrandNetwork AI ("IBNAi"), the artificial intelligence-powered communications and capital markets platform developed alongside InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), today announced that it has partnered with Fireblocks, one of the world's leading digital asset infrastructure providers, to safeguard the IBNAi Companion Coin / Token ($IBNAi) through its institutional-grade custody and blockchain infrastructure platform.

The relationship represents another milestone in IBNAi's long-term strategy to build a secure, enterprise-grade ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and capital markets communications. By leveraging Fireblocks' proven infrastructure, IBNAi further strengthens the security, resilience and operational foundation supporting its native utility token as adoption across the platform continues to grow.

Fireblocks secures digital assets for thousands of organizations worldwide, supporting more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across more than 150 blockchains. Its platform powers custody, treasury management, tokenization, payments and trading operations for many of the world's leading financial institutions, fintech companies, payment providers and digital asset businesses.

"The launch of the IBNAi Companion Coin marked an important milestone in the evolution of our AI powered communications ecosystem," said Michael McCarthy, Founder and Managing Director of IBN / IBNAi. "Selecting Fireblocks reinforces our commitment to providing institutional-quality security and infrastructure as we continue expanding the utility, functionality and long-term value of the IBNAi ecosystem to our community."

Introduced in July of this this year (IBN.Ai Launches Publicly Traded IBNAi Companion Coin / Token ($IBNAi) Expanding AI-Powered Capital Markets Ecosystem), the $IBNAi Companion Coin / Token serves as the native utility and engagement token supporting the broader IBN and IBNAi ecosystem. The token is designed to encourage participation, unlock future platform functionality and support AI-powered products and services spanning investor communications, financial content creation, corporate marketing and digital engagement.

The Fireblocks integration complements IBNAi's recently announced public launch of the token and its availability across leading digital asset information platforms, including CoinMarketCap, DexScreener, DexTools, Gecko Terminal and Uniswap , further expanding transparency, accessibility and ecosystem participation.

The addition of Fireblocks aligns with IBNAi's broader vision of combining artificial intelligence, automation and blockchain technology into a unified communications platform while maintaining the security, governance and operational standards expected by institutional participants.

About IBN.Ai

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, the company has amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners, and IBN will continue to expand its branded network of highly influential properties by leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams serving an increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach target markets, industries and demographics in an effective manner; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to help maximize impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

Investors, issuers, media partners and aggregators seeking to explore IBN’s published work can visit the IBN Content directory and the IBNBreaks page for recent NewsBreaks, sector-focused coverage and RSS access across the company’s broader content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit IBN.Ai

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters in the company’s SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

IBN.Ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai