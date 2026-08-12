New York Academy of Medicine to Host 2026 Annual Gala

New York City, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is proud to announce the four honorees of this year’s gala, which will take place on October 28, 2026, at 6 p.m. This year’s honorees and their work are a testament to empowering and celebrating the Next Century of Health:

Jen Ashton, MD , M S, FACOG, ABOM , a double board-certified OB-GYN, former chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, and four-time Emmy Award winner. Dr. Ashton will be honored for her longstanding commitment to improving women's health and for translating complex medical information into practical, accessible guidance that empowers people to make informed decisions throughout their lives.

, a double board-certified OB-GYN, former chief medical correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America, and four-time Emmy Award winner. Dr. Ashton will be honored for her longstanding commitment to improving women's health and for translating complex medical information into practical, accessible guidance that empowers people to make informed decisions throughout their lives. Michael Dowling , CEO Emeritus of Northwell Health and board member of the Foreign Policy Association. One of health care's most influential voices, Mr. Dowling is being recognized for his visionary leadership, his advocacy for a more resilient and equitable health care system, and his enduring commitment to enhancing health for all. In 2025, TIME named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in Global Health.

, CEO Emeritus of Northwell Health and board member of the Foreign Policy Association. One of health care's most influential voices, Mr. Dowling is being recognized for his visionary leadership, his advocacy for a more resilient and equitable health care system, and his enduring commitment to enhancing health for all. In 2025, TIME named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in Global Health. James C. Tsai, MD, MBA , president of New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai; System Chair and Delafield-Rodgers Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Chair of NYAM's Ophthalmology Section. An internationally recognized expert in ophthalmology, Dr. Tsai will be honored for his distinguished contributions to medicine, research, education, and service to NYAM, advancing excellence in patient care and scientific discovery.

president of New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai; System Chair and Delafield-Rodgers Professor of Ophthalmology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and Chair of NYAM's Ophthalmology Section. An internationally recognized expert in ophthalmology, Dr. Tsai will be honored for his distinguished contributions to medicine, research, education, and service to NYAM, advancing excellence in patient care and scientific discovery. Lori Zimmerman, MD, chief medical officer at Citi. Dr. Zimmerman is being recognized for redefining the role of health leadership in the workplace, overseeing global programs that support the health, well-being, and productivity of employees around the world. Her work demonstrates how organizations can play a transformative role in advancing population health beyond traditional clinical settings.

This year's honorees reflect the breadth of leadership needed to shape the future of health, from clinical care and scientific advancement to health communication, health system transformation, and workplace well-being.

“Dr. Ashton, Mr. Dowling, Dr. Tsai, and Dr. Zimmerman are leaders whose influence extends widely and deeply,” said Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, president and CEO of the New York Academy of Medicine. “Each has helped shape the future of health through innovation, leadership, and a commitment to improving lives. As New York Academy of Medicine looks ahead to the next century of health, we are proud to honor these pioneers, whose work is expanding opportunities for people to live longer, healthier lives and strengthening the well-being of communities around the world.”

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