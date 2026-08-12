Blank Rome Expands Houston Office with Addition of Business Litigation and Energy Industry Partner Daniel S. Mayerfeld

Houston, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Daniel S. Mayerfeld has joined the firm as a partner in the Business Litigation group and the Energy industry team in the Houston office. A seasoned litigator, Daniel represents public and private companies and individuals across a broad range of complex commercial litigation matters, with particular emphasis on high-stakes energy and commercial disputes. He joins Blank Rome from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “As one of the nation’s premier energy markets, Houston is home to sophisticated businesses facing increasingly complex disputes, and Daniel’s arrival strengthens our ability to serve clients across Texas and the country at the highest level. His deep experience handling business-critical energy and commercial litigation, paired with his trusted client relationships, will be a tremendous asset to our litigation bench and our Energy industry team as we continue to grow our national platform.”

Daniel has a proven track record representing leading energy clients through all phases of litigation in federal courts nationwide and Texas state courts. His practice includes disputes relating to mergers and acquisitions, commercial contracts, and joint operating agreements, as well as high-stakes trade secret and noncompete litigation and Ponzi scheme-related matters. He also has substantial experience defending civil and government investigations, including matters involving anti-corruption, fraud, and securities, and regularly conducts internal investigations and provides general corporate guidance. Daniel routinely advises clients at all levels of the corporate hierarchy on measures to mitigate litigation risk.

“Daniel is a highly regarded litigator with a well-earned reputation for handling multifaceted, high-value disputes in the energy sector and beyond,” said Evan H. Lechtman, partner and co-chair of Blank Rome’s Business Litigation group. “He understands that business objectives, reputational considerations, and legal strategy must be managed simultaneously, and his experience leading cross-office teams and joint defense groups makes him uniquely equipped to do so. He will be a significant asset to our clients and our Houston office.”

“I am excited to join Blank Rome,” said Daniel. “The firm has a great reputation and a strong national presence. Blank Rome’s deep bench in the energy industry and its strong Houston presence left no question for me that this is the right platform to continue delivering excellent client service and to build on the success I’ve had throughout my career. People clearly enjoy working at Blank Rome, and the firm has a truly special culture that it has worked hard to build. I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth in Houston and in the energy industry more broadly.”

Beyond his practice, Daniel is deeply engaged in the Houston community. He serves on the Board of Directors of Texas Appleseed, a bipartisan nonprofit serving the needs of underserved Texans, is Chairman of the Board of Directors for Project WOW, which provides free healthy food and community education on affordable, healthy eating, and he sits on the Steering Committee of Food from the Bar. He also maintains an active pro bono practice, including criminal re-entry matters for clients who have completed their sentences, as well as asylum work.

Daniel earned his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law and his B.S. from Northern Arizona University.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

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