Philadelphia, P.A., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIA ADVISORY

In celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial, the United States Mint (Mint) at Philadelphia is pleased to host a series of public and employee meet-and-greets. Visitors will be offered a rare opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at how American coins are made. Each Meet and Greet features a different division within the Philadelphia Mint. The public will have the chance to speak with Mint artisans and experts and discover the creativity, passion, and precision that goes into creating the nation’s coins.

WHAT: Philadelphia Mint Celebrates Semiquincentennial Meet-and-Greet Series

WHEN: Thursday, August 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Philadelphia Mint

151 N. Independence Mall E

Philadelphia, PA 19106

WHO: Philadelphia Mint’s Engraving Division

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

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