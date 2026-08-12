Usio Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue, Earnings per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA1 beat Consensus Estimates

Revenue up 19%, Adjusted EBITDA1 up 128%

Raises Fiscal 2026 Revenue Guidance, Revenues Now Expected to be up 14-16%

Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels up 27%

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc., "Usio" or the "Company" (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech company that operates a full stack of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Louis Hoch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Usio, said, “The second quarter built upon a record start to the new year, with all of our key performance indicators showing sustained growth. I am particularly pleased with our bottom line, which we have been intently focused on improving, where Adjusted EBITDA1 was up 128% from a year ago and GAAP net income was approximately $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share. Revenue growth accelerated sequentially from the first quarter, up 19% versus the prior year period with all of Card, ACH and Output Solutions generating over 20% growth in the quarter. Total processing transactions set new records, led by 34% transaction growth in ACH during the quarter. Our financial condition and liquidity remain strong. Consequently, based on our extremely strong first half of the fiscal year and confidence in our new business opportunities, we have raised our expectations for our top line growth, with full year revenues now expected to be up 14 to 16% compared to the prior year, an increase from the previously expected 10 to 12%.”

Results in the second quarter were led by a 28% increase in credit card revenues where volumes were up strongly, with dollars processed up 13% and transactions processed up 19% from a year ago. PayFac revenues were up 43% in the quarter and continue to comprise over three quarters of credit card revenues, which has precipitated the inflection in credit card's growth trajectory. ACH, our highest margin business, had another record quarter. Revenues were up 21% on record transaction volume, which was up 34%, and as the result of our growing RTP business and strong PINless debit growth. Further penetration of the mortgage servicing and fintech industries as well as the addition of new accounts continues to fuel ACH growth.

Output Solutions had an outstanding quarter, with 22% revenue growth in the second quarter of 2026 over the same period last year, sequentially improving from 19% in the previous quarter. Volumes were at record levels with electronic documents processed and delivered up 49% and total pieces printed and mailed up 43%.

For the quarter, gross profits were up over 11%, with gross margins at 24% in the quarter, a sequential improvement from 20% in the first quarter of 2026. Gross margins were down nominally versus the prior year period, primarily attributable to a decrease in interest revenue (which has a 100% margin) and revenue mix. Total selling, general and administrative expenses, inclusive of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation ("Total SG&A Expenses"), were down approximately $190,000 from the year ago period, while "SG&A," consisting of selling, general and administrative expenses only, was down nominally at 1% from the year ago quarter.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of approximately $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per share, for the second quarter of 2025. Note that there were no extraordinary items that contributed to the second quarter 2026 net income as calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, more than double the $0.5 million in the same quarter a year ago. The Company used approximately $371,000 to repurchase 281,000 shares of its common stock in the six months ended June 30, 2026. Cash was in excess of $6.4 million at June 30, 2026, down over the six months, with the decrease being related to some annual cash outlays occurring in the period. In addition, cash was used for leasehold improvements and integration of our new Output Solutions printer in the second quarter, which helped accelerate Output Solutions revenues.

1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below

Quarterly Processing and Transaction Volumes

Total payment dollars processed through all payment channels in the second quarter of 2026 were $2.47 billion, an increase of 27% over the $1.94 billion processed in last year's second quarter. Total payment transactions processed in the second quarter of 2026 were 17.9 million, an increase of 27% over the same quarter of last year.

Our credit card segment continues to grow, where dollars processed in the second quarter of 2026 were up 13% and transactions processed were up 19% from the year ago quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, ACH electronic check transaction volume was up 34%, setting a new quarterly transaction record for the fifth consecutive quarter, while electronic check dollars processed were up 28% and return check transactions processed were up 35%, in each case, compared to the same quarter of 2025. In our prepaid card services business unit, card load volume was flat, and transactions processed were down 4%; however, purchase volume was up 11% for the second quarter of 2026, in each case, compared to the same quarter of 2025. Output Solutions pieces processed and mailed were up 43% while electronic documents processed and delivered were up 49% for the second quarter of 2026, in each case, compared to the same quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Revenue Detail

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 were $23.7 million, up 19% from $20.0 million in the prior year quarter, due to increases in all of our business lines, excluding prepaid card services. Interest revenues were also lower. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $49.1 million, up 17% from $42.0 million in the prior year period, once again due to increases in all of our business lines, excluding prepaid card services, and lower interest revenues.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary services $ 6,308,281 $ 5,192,224 $ 1,116,057 21 % Credit card 8,997,174 7,045,030 1,952,144 28 % Prepaid card services 2,453,774 2,726,410 (272,636 ) (10 )% Output Solutions 5,669,349 4,642,901 1,026,448 22 % Interest - ACH and complementary services 90,876 176,518 (85,642 ) (49 )% Interest - Prepaid card services 112,502 134,823 (22,321 ) (17 )% Interest - Output Solutions 46,680 43,084 3,596 8 % Total Revenue $ 23,678,636 $ 19,960,990 $ 3,717,646 19 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 $ Change % Change ACH and complementary services $ 12,601,347 $ 10,236,741 $ 2,364,606 23 % Credit card 18,707,498 14,923,724 3,783,774 25 % Prepaid card services 4,826,975 5,633,861 (806,886 ) (14 )% Output Solutions 12,474,663 10,375,768 2,098,895 20 % Interest - ACH and complementary services 213,077 400,647 (187,570 ) (47 )% Interest - Prepaid card services 230,531 317,484 (86,953 ) (27 )% Interest - Output Solutions 90,319 81,815 8,504 10 % Total Revenue $ 49,144,410 $ 41,970,040 $ 7,174,370 17 %

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, up 11% versus $5.1 million in the second quarter of 2025. Gross margins (defined as gross profit as a percentage of total revenues) were 24.2% in the second quarter of 2026, down versus 25.8% in the second quarter of 2025. This was primarily due to lower interest revenues, a high margin revenue source, and revenue mix.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $10.9 million, up 9% versus $9.9 million in the first half of 2025. Gross margins were 22.1% in the first half of 2026, down versus 23.7% in the first half of 2025. This was primarily due to lower interest revenues, a high margin revenue source, and revenue mix.

Total SG&A Expenses for the second quarter of 2026 were $5.3 million, down from $5.5 million in the year ago quarter primarily due to lower depreciation and amortization expense.

Total SG&A Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $10.3 million, down from $10.6 million in the comparable year ago period primarily due to lower depreciation and amortization. SG&A was $8.9 million for the first half of 2026 compared to $8.8 million in the comparable prior year period. This nominal increase in SG&A was primarily related to increases in salary alongside increases in network infrastructure and professional fees that occurred in the first quarter of 2026.

For the second quarter of 2026, we reported operating income of $0.4 million compared to an operating loss of ($0.4) million for the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to increased revenues and gross profits, alongside a decrease in Total SG&A Expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $0.5 million for the same quarter a year ago. Net income in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was approximately $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of ($0.4) million, or ($0.01) per share, for the same period in the prior year.

For the six months ended June 30, 2026, we reported operating income of $0.6 million compared to an operating loss of ($0.6) million for the same period a year ago, primarily due to increased revenues and gross profits, alongside a decrease in Total SG&A Expenses. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.2 million for the same period a year ago. Net income in the six months ended June 30, 2026 was approximately $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of ($0.6) million, or ($0.02) per share, for the same period in the prior year.

Operating Cash Flows declined to $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $1.1 million in the same period a year ago. The year ago period benefited from an approximately $1.5 million tax refund. Additionally, accounts receivable at June 30, 2026 was up as compared to December 31, 2025, reflecting our strong revenue growth.

We believe we continue to be in solid financial condition. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026 were $6.4 million, a $1.0 million decrease over cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025, due to items occurring once annually such as payment of state taxes and insurance, alongside some one-time cash outlays related to leasehold improvements and integration of our new Output Solutions printer in the second quarter. This was in addition to the use of over $371,000 to repurchase 281,000 shares of our common stock during the six months ended June 30, 2026.

1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below



Conference Call and Webcast

Usio's management will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 4:30 pm Eastern time to review financial results and provide a business update. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call +1-844-833-3890. International callers should call + 1-412-317-9246. All callers should ask for the Usio conference call. The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which can be accessed via the Company’s website at www.usio.com/investors.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through September 12, 2026. The replay can be accessed via the Company’s website or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay conference playback code is 8298156.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The Company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector.

Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas. Websites: www.usio.com and www.akimbocard.com.

Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.

Comparisons

Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons and growth rates represent year-over-year comparisons, with the quarterly period of this year compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but believes that also discussing non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it provides them with financial measures the Company uses in the management of its business.

The Company defines EBITDA as operating income (loss), before interest income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization of intangibles.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, plus non-cash stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring items, such as costs related to acquisitions.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margins as Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by total revenues.





Management believes presenting EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins is helpful to investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance because non-cash costs and other items that management believes are not indicative of its results of operations are excluded.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. They are not measurements of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to revenue, net income, or cash provided by (used in) operating activities, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margins have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

1 Please see reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, this release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, and strategies for the future, including statements regarding the Company’s operating and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," "expect," and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risk relating to economic conditions; the realization of anticipated benefits from the PostCredit acquisition; the Company’s ability to manage growth; the loss of key resellers; relationships with the Automated Clearing House network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers, and merchants; the security of the Company’s software, hardware, and information systems; volatility in the Company’s stock price; the need for additional financing; risks associated with new tax legislation; and compliance with complex federal, state, and local laws and regulations, as well as other risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect, the Company’s businesses and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s plans and projections. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements which speak as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

ir@usio.com

210-249-4055





USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,385,966 $ 7,434,051 Settlement processing assets 72,172,358 74,180,475 Prepaid card load assets 16,945,868 27,623,728 Customer deposits 2,355,284 2,281,220 Merchant reserves 4,568,537 4,795,537 Accounts receivable, net 6,525,621 5,274,586 Inventory 392,108 461,675 Prepaid expenses and other 1,824,140 1,359,382 Total current assets 111,169,882 123,410,654 Property and equipment, net 4,654,545 4,157,393 Other assets: Intangibles, net 9,759 9,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,185,438 2,423,231 Other assets 362,949 362,949 Deferred tax asset, net 4,404,425 4,526,228 Total other assets 7,962,571 7,322,167 Total Assets $ 123,786,998 $ 134,890,214 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 967,359 $ 880,590 Accrued expenses 3,371,039 3,326,445 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 750,013 639,805 Equipment loan, current portion 343,339 289,317 Settlement processing obligations 72,172,358 74,180,475 Prepaid card load obligations 16,945,868 27,623,728 Customer deposits 2,355,284 2,281,220 Merchant reserve obligations 4,568,537 4,795,537 Total current liabilities 101,473,797 114,017,117 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,610,444 1,885,983 Equipment loan, net of current portion 910,310 1,074,711 Total liabilities 104,994,551 116,977,811 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; -0- shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 32,607,392 and 31,562,178 issued, and 28,513,915 and 27,729,704 outstanding at June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025, respectively 32,607 31,562 Additional paid-in capital 104,007,118 102,363,590 Treasury stock, at cost; 4,093,477 and 3,832,474 shares at June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and December 31, 2025, respectively (7,208,113 ) (6,837,181 ) Deferred compensation (7,896,753 ) (7,100,573 ) Accumulated deficit (70,142,412 ) (70,544,995 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,792,447 17,912,403 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 123,786,998 $ 134,890,214









USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues $ 23,678,636 $ 19,960,990 $ 49,144,410 $ 41,970,040 Cost of services 17,952,649 14,820,921 38,281,540 32,020,828 Gross profit 5,725,987 5,140,069 10,862,870 9,949,212 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Stock-based compensation 482,508 434,255 811,792 844,317 SG&A 4,580,548 4,638,185 8,936,690 8,781,080 Depreciation and amortization 286,018 464,599 511,763 960,369 Total selling, general and administrative 5,349,074 5,537,039 10,260,245 10,585,766 Operating income (loss) 376,913 (396,970 ) 602,625 (636,554 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 96,198 110,908 187,689 189,919 Interest expense (22,934 ) (11,735 ) (45,760 ) (23,578 ) Other income, net 73,264 99,173 141,929 166,341 Income (loss) before income taxes 450,177 (297,797 ) 744,554 (470,213 ) Federal income tax expense 54,719 — 121,803 — State income tax expense 115,378 68,857 220,168 131,411 Income tax expense 170,097 68,857 341,971 131,411 Net income (loss) $ 280,080 $ (366,654 ) $ 402,583 $ (601,624 ) Income (loss) Per Share Basic income (loss) per common share: $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share: $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 27,819,834 26,456,411 27,764,064 26,577,052 Diluted 27,819,834 26,456,411 27,764,064 26,577,052









USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 402,583 $ (601,624 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 511,763 960,369 Deferred federal income tax 121,803 — Employee stock-based compensation 811,792 844,317 Allowance for expected credit losses (223,096 ) — Reserve for processing losses (155,100 ) (171,525 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,027,939 ) 162,045 Accounts receivable, tax credit — 1,494,612 Prepaid expenses and other (464,758 ) (520,027 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets 444,063 310,086 Inventory 69,567 23,339 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 286,463 (1,255,292 ) Operating lease liabilities (371,601 ) (310,483 ) Merchant reserves (227,000 ) 105,000 Customer deposits 74,064 69,509 Net cash provided by operating activities 252,604 1,110,326 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment (532,124 ) (73,925 ) Capitalized labor for internal use software (476,791 ) (673,242 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,008,915 ) (747,167 ) Financing Activities Payments on equipment loan, net (110,379 ) (72,328 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 36,601 41,496 Purchases of treasury stock (370,932 ) (708,298 ) Assets held for customers (12,685,977 ) 3,202,631 Net cash provided by used in financing activities (13,130,687 ) 2,463,501 Change in cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves (13,886,998 ) 2,826,660 Cash, cash equivalents, settlement processing assets, prepaid card loads, customer deposits and merchant reserves, beginning of year 116,315,011 87,618,491 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Settlement Processing Assets, Prepaid Card Loads, Customer Deposits and Merchant Reserves, End of Period $ 102,428,013 $ 90,445,151 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 45,760 $ 23,578 Income taxes 450,000 438,000 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of deferred stock compensation $ 1,350,900 $ — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 1,206,270 —









USIO, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(UNAUDITED) Common Stock Additional

Paid- In Treasury Deferred Accumulated Total

Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Compensation Deficit Equity Balance at December 31, 2025 31,562,178 $ 31,562 $ 102,363,590 $ (6,837,181 ) $ (7,100,573 ) $ (70,544,995 ) $ 17,912,403 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 94,700 95 77,943 — — — 78,038 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 10,427 10 14,170 — — — 14,180 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 251,246 — 251,246 Purchase of treasury stock, at costs — — — (233,459 ) — — (233,459 ) Net income for the period — — — — — 122,503 122,503 Balance at March 31, 2026 31,667,305 $ 31,667 $ 102,455,703 $ (7,070,640 ) $ (6,849,327 ) $ (70,422,492 ) $ 18,144,911 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 920,420 920 1,529,014 — (1,350,900 ) — 179,034 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 19,667 20 22,401 — — — 22,421 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 303,474 — 303,474 Purchase of treasury stock, at costs — — — (137,473 ) — — (137,473 ) Net income for the period — — — — — 280,080 280,080 Balance at June 30, 2026 32,607,392 $ 32,607 $ 104,007,118 $ (7,208,113 ) $ (7,896,753 ) $ (70,142,412 ) $ 18,792,447 Balance at December 31, 2024 29,902,415 $ 198,317 $ 99,676,457 $ (5,770,592 ) $ (6,914,563 ) $ (68,032,656 ) $ 19,156,963 Adjustment to par value of common stock — (168,415 ) 168,415 — — — - Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 128,053 128 136,276 — — — 136,404 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 7,887 8 11,507 — — — 11,515 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 273,658 — 273,658 Purchase of treasury stock, at costs — — — (351,640 ) — — (351,640 ) Net loss for the period — — — — — (234,970 ) (234,970 ) Balance at March 31, 2025 30,038,355 $ 30,038 $ 99,992,655 $ (6,122,232 ) $ (6,640,905 ) $ (68,267,626 ) $ 18,991,930 Issuance of common stock under equity incentive plan 176,622 177 160,420 — — — 160,597 Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 20,535 20 29,958 — — — 29,978 Deferred compensation amortization — — — — 273,658 — 273,658 Purchase of treasury stock, at costs — — — (356,658 ) — — (356,658 ) Net loss for the period — — — — — (366,654 ) (366,654 ) Balance at June 30, 2025 30,235,512 $ 30,235 $ 100,183,033 $ (6,478,890 ) $ (6,367,247 ) $ (68,634,280 ) $ 18,732,851









RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation from Operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Operating income (loss) $ 376,913 $ (396,970 ) $ 602,625 $ (636,554 ) Depreciation and amortization 286,018 464,599 511,763 960,369 EBITDA 662,931 67,629 1,114,388 323,815 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense, net 482,508 434,255 811,792 844,317 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,145,439 $ 501,884 $ 1,926,180 $ 1,168,132 Calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margins: Revenues $ 23,678,636 $ 19,960,990 $ 49,144,410 $ 41,970,040 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,145,439 $ 501,884 $ 1,926,180 $ 1,168,132 Adjusted EBITDA margins 4.8 % 2.5 % 3.9 % 2.8 %



