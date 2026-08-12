Arhaus Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus, Inc. (“Arhaus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARHS), a premium home furnishing brand known for responsibly sourced, artisan-crafted products and heirloom-quality design, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Barclays Global Consumer Conference

September 9, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

September 15, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee

Chief Financial Officer Michael Lee and Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Tara Atwood Saja will participate in investor meetings at each conference. The meetings will not be webcast.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986 by Chief Executive Officer John Reed and his father, Arhaus is a premium home furnishings brand built on a simple idea: furniture and décor should be responsibly sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. Arhaus operates a vertically integrated model, designing and sourcing products directly from skilled artisans and carefully selected manufacturing partners around the world, including domestic upholstery production at its own North Carolina manufacturing facility. This approach enables Arhaus to offer a highly exclusive and customizable assortment of heirloom-quality furniture and décor designed to be used and enjoyed for generations.

With more than 100 Showroom locations across the United States, Arhaus’ integrated omni-channel model connects every client touchpoint, from Showroom and interior design to eCommerce and catalog, allowing Arhaus to meet clients wherever and however they choose to shop while delivering a highly personalized client-first experience from discovery through delivery.

For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com.

Investor Contact

Tara Atwood Saja

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

(440) 439-7700

invest@arhaus.com