OptimizeRx Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance

– Q2 revenue totals $20.5 million

– Q2 net loss and adjusted EBITDA of $(0.7) million and $4.9 million, respectively

– Reaffirms fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of $95 - $100 million and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $21 - $25 million

– Completed debt refinancing with $35 million traditional banking facility, including $25 million term loan and $10 million undrawn revolver; repaid $8.3 million of principal since inception



WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Revenue decreased 30% to $20.5 million in Q2 2026, compared to $29.2 million in Q2 2025.

GAAP net loss of $(0.7) million or $(0.04) per basic and diluted share in Q2 2026, compared to GAAP net income of $1.5 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, in Q2 2025.

Non-GAAP net income of $3.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share in Q2 2026, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $3.7 million or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q2 2025. (See *Non-GAAP Measures below)

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 million in Q2 2026 compared to $5.8 million in Q2 2025. (See *Non-GAAP Measures below)

Cash and cash equivalents of $24.1 million as of June 30, 2026 compared to $23.4 million as of December 31, 2025.



Stephen L. Silvestro, OptimizeRx CEO commented, “Second quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA both exceeded consensus expectations, reflecting continued margin expansion, disciplined execution, and resilience in our operating model. While year-over-year revenue declined and contracted revenue remains below prior-year levels, these trends are concentrated among a small number of customers, and we are encouraged by increased investment across other portions of our customer base. Our continued investment in platform capabilities, including recent product launches and expanded programmatic initiatives, is strengthening customer engagement as we move into the 2027 planning cycle. Despite some variability in second-half timing and mix, our first-half performance and commercial momentum give us confidence to reiterate full-year 2026 guidance of $95 million to $100 million in revenue and $21 million to $25 million in adjusted EBITDA. We also expanded the long-term opportunity for OptimizeRx through three platform advancements: DeepIntent became the first healthcare demand-side platform (DSP) to integrate our authenticated electronic health record (EHR) network, we launched our patent-pending Natural Language Audience Builder, and we introduced CopayCue, our next-generation copay activation solution. These innovations strengthen our position in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled audience intelligence, programmatic point-of-care activation, and clinical workflow engagement while creating opportunities for recurring growth.

“Finally, we continued to strengthen our balance sheet by paying down $5.3 million of term loan principal during the quarter—$5.0 million ahead of schedule—and an additional $3.0 million subsequent to quarter-end. We believe our disciplined execution, expanding technology platform, improving customer engagement, and strong financial position leave us well positioned to create meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

Rolling Twelve Months Ended

June 30, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)** 2026

2025

(in thousands, except percentages) Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers $ 2,659 $ 3,095 Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical

manufacturers 54 % 59 % Net revenue retention 90 % 121 % Revenue per average full-time employee $ 750 $ 767

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company is reiterating its fiscal year 2026 guidance, and expects revenue of $95 million to $100 million and adjusted EBITDA of $21 million to $25 million.

Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Toll Free: 1-877-407-9716 International: 1-201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13761843 Call Me: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13760191&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1770269&tp_key=7d483832d3 Webcast Replay: The archived webcast will be on the investor relations section of the OptimizeRx website.

Individual Meeting Invitation

In an effort to increase relations with institutional investors, OptimizeRx management has dedicated time to hosting individual meetings with portfolio managers and analysts. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with OptimizeRx management, please contact: adsilva@optimizerx.com or dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and, for historical periods, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the supplemental tables that follow.

Although the Company provides guidance for adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable effort at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, other income, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company’s management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

**Definition of Key Performance Indicators

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of “top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma’s most updated list of “The top 20 pharma companies by 2025 revenue”. We previously used “The top 20 pharma companies by 2024 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average full-time employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is a leading healthcare technology company that’s redefining how life science brands connect with patients and healthcare providers. Our platform combines innovative AI-driven tools like the Dynamic Audience Activation Platform (DAAP) and Micro-Neighborhood Targeting (MNT) to deliver timely, relevant, and hyper-local engagement. By bridging the gap between HCP and direct-to-consumer (DTC) strategies, we empower brands to create synchronized marketing solutions that drive faster treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes.

Our commitment to privacy-safe, patient-centric technology ensures that every interaction is designed to make a meaningful impact, delivering life-changing therapies to the right patients at the right time. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, OptimizeRx partners with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical and life sciences companies to transform the healthcare landscape and create a healthier future for all.

For more information, follow the Company on X, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s future performance, expected revenues, expected adjusted EBITDA, AI-enabled audience intelligence, programmatic point-of-care activation, clinical workflow engagement creating opportunities for recurring growth, the Company's disciplined execution, expanding technology platform, increased customer investment, and strong financial position leaving the Company to be well-positioned to create meaningful long-term shareholder value, and other statements relating to future performance, plans, and expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, dependence on a concentrated group of customers, cybersecurity incidents that could disrupt operations, the ability to keep pace with growing and evolving technology, the ability to maintain contracts with electronic prescription platforms and electronic health records networks, competition, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, Chief Business Officer

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Douglas Farrell

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

dfarrell@lifesciadvisors.com

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,096 $ 23,365 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $260 and $260 at

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 24,796 37,752 Taxes receivable 2,328 752 Prepaid expenses and other 2,926 2,846 Total current assets 54,146 64,715 Property and equipment, net 122 106 Other assets Goodwill 70,869 70,869 Patent rights, net 4,267 4,586 Technology assets, net 6,281 6,870 Tradename and customer relationships, net 28,162 29,340 Operating lease right of use assets 452 404 Security deposits and other assets 18 28 Total other assets 110,049 112,097 TOTAL ASSETS $ 164,317 $ 176,918 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,250 $ 4,255 Accounts payable 1,323 1,636 Accrued expenses 5,389 11,591 Revenue share payable 813 3,086 Current portion of lease liabilities 227 193 Deferred revenue 709 503 Total current liabilities 9,711 21,264 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 17,757 21,421 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 246 234 Deferred tax liabilities, net 5,521 5,705 Total liabilities 33,235 48,624 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025 — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,574,233 and

20,500,986 shares issued at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 21 20 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 shares held at June 30, 2026 and

December 31, 2025. (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in-capital 211,486 207,512 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 11 — Accumulated deficit (80,434 ) (79,236 ) Total stockholders’ equity 131,082 128,294 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 164,317 $ 176,918





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net revenue $ 20,504 $ 29,195 $ 40,348 $ 51,123 Expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation

and amortization presented separately

below 4,816 10,560 9,728 19,144 Sales and marketing 5,528 5,865 10,257 10,850 General and administrative 3,702 3,909 7,215 8,466 Research and development 3,274 3,092 6,676 6,344 Stock-based compensation 2,208 1,488 4,036 3,046 Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,074 2,128 2,168 Total expenses 20,592 25,988 40,040 50,018 Income from operations (88 ) 3,207 308 1,105 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,127 ) (1,603 ) (2,282 ) (2,899 ) Other income 38 37 76 76 Interest income 81 90 158 177 Total other expenses, net (1,008 ) (1,476 ) (2,048 ) (2,646 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (1,096 ) 1,731 (1,740 ) (1,541 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 393 (199 ) 542 874 Net income (loss) $ (703 ) $ 1,532 $ (1,198 ) $ (667 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustment 11 — 11 — Comprehensive income (loss) $ (692 ) $ 1,532 $ (1,187 ) $ (667 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding

– basic 18,785,596 18,510,834 18,773,638 18,490,931 Weighted average number of shares outstanding

– diluted 18,785,596 19,015,496 18,773,638 18,490,931 Income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 ) Income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.06 ) $ (0.04 )





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

2025

OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,198 ) $ (667 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,128 2,168 Stock-based compensation 4,036 3,046 Amortization of debt issuance costs 635 611 Changes in: Accounts receivable 12,956 4,700 Prepaid expenses and other assets (81 ) (958 ) Accounts payable (313 ) (174 ) Revenue share payable (2,273 ) (2,462 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (6,190 ) 4,138 Operating lease liabilities (2 ) 9 Deferred tax liabilities (184 ) (1,033 ) Taxes receivable and payable (1,576 ) (964 ) Deferred revenue 206 11 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 8,144 8,425 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (56 ) (37 ) Capitalized software development costs — (91 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (56 ) (128 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (63 ) (92 ) Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs 24,298 — Repayment of long-term debt (31,603 ) (5,000 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (7,368 ) (5,092 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS 11 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 731 3,205 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 23,365 13,380 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 24,096 $ 16,585 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 1,566 $ 3,409 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,223 $ 1,087

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

This earnings release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures that are not defined under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures. They may also not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that facilitates comparison of the Company's historical operating results and trends, and offers transparency into how management evaluates the business. Management uses these measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Excluding items that management does not consider reflective of ongoing operating results improves the comparability of year-over-year results and helps investors better understand the Company’s underlying performance. These adjustments may include items such as asset impairment charges, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance related to executive departures and reductions in force initiatives, shareholder activist related fees, CEO search fees, CMO search fees, other income, estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items that management believes are not related to the Company’s ongoing performance.

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income (loss) $ (703 ) $ 1,532 $ (1,198 ) $ (667 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,064 1,074 2,128 2,168 Stock-based compensation 2,208 1,488 4,036 3,046 Severance expenses 1,714 — 1,744 275 Shareholder activist related fees — — — 451 CEO search fees — — — 225 CMO search fees 40 — 40 — Other income (38 ) (37 ) (76 ) (76 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 277 437 635 611 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments* (1,456 ) (819 ) (2,353 ) (1,853 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 3,106 $ 3,675 $ 4,956 $ 4,180 Non-GAAP net income per share Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.19 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 18,907,884 19,015,496 18,992,154 18,599,906 *Estimated income tax impact from adjustments - consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the level of adjusted income before income taxes and utilizes an estimated current, blended U.S. and state statutory annual tax rate of 27.6% for all fiscal periods of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2025. This rate may be subject to change in the future, including as a result of changes in tax policy or tax strategy.





