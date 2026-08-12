Journey Medical Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights

Total revenues were $18.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting 23% growth from the prior-year quarter

Emrosi® revenues were $8.1 million for the second quarter of 2026

Strong revenue growth and disciplined cost management continue drive to profitability

Company to hold conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical,” “the Company,” “we” or “our”), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, today announced financial results and recent corporate highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Claude Maraoui, Journey Medical’s Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We delivered solid performance in the second quarter, highlighted by 23% total net revenue growth, year over year, and continued progress toward profitability, driven by revenue growth and ongoing disciplined investment in our dermatology commercial infrastructure. Momentum behind Emrosi® remains strong, with sales of the product up significantly compared to both the prior-year period and the first quarter of this year. Prescription demand and payer coverage for Emrosi® are increasing as we establish the product as the best-in-class oral treatment for patients suffering from rosacea. With this progress and over $25 million in cash, we believe that we are well-positioned to execute on our strategy and deliver strong financial performance going forward.”

Financial Results:

Total revenues were $18.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 23% increase from $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was driven by continued commercial demand momentum for Emrosi ® , which generated revenues of $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.





, which generated revenues of $8.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The Company’s gross margin ( 1) was 67% for the second quarter of 2026, consistent with the prior-year quarter.





was 67% for the second quarter of 2026, consistent with the prior-year quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.0 million from the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to a reduction in launch-related spending for Emrosi ® compared to the prior year quarter.





compared to the prior year quarter. The Company’s GAAP Net Loss narrowed to $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million, or $(0.16) per share basic and diluted, for the second quarter of 2025.





The Company’s non-GAAP results in the table below reflect positive EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for both the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2026.





At June 30, 2026, the Company had $25.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $24.1 million in cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2025.





Recent Corporate Highlights:

Emrosi® total prescriptions (TRx) were approximately 36,000 for the second quarter of 2026, compared to approximately 30,000 for the first quarter of 2026 and 27,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025.





Conference Call and Webcast Information

Journey Medical management will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on August 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Journey Medical conference call. Participants can register for the conference call here: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10210876/1048acbd764. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

A live audio webcast can be accessed on the News and Events page of the Investors section of Journey Medical’s website, www.journeymedicalcorp.com, and will remain available for replay for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

(1) We define gross margin as total revenue less cost of goods sold divided by total revenue.

About Journey Medical Corporation

Journey Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: DERM) (“Journey Medical”) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that primarily focuses on developing, selling and marketing FDA-approved prescription pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions through its efficient sales and marketing model. The Company currently markets nine branded FDA-approved prescription drugs that help treat and heal common skin conditions. The Journey Medical team comprises industry experts with extensive experience in developing and commercializing some of dermatology’s most successful prescription brands. Journey Medical is located in Scottsdale, Arizona and was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBIO). Journey Medical’s common stock is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the company files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For additional information about Journey Medical, visit www.journeymedicalcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. As used below and throughout this press release, the words “the Company”, “we”, “us” and “our” may refer to Journey Medical. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “may,” “expect,” “will,” “could,” “project,” “intend,” “potential” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: the fact that our products and product candidates are subject to time and cost intensive regulation and clinical testing and as a result, may never be successfully developed or commercialized; a substantial portion of our sales derive from products that may become subject to third-party generic competition because their period of exclusivity has ended or they are without patent protection, subjecting them to the potential introduction of new competitor products and/or an increase in market share of existing competitor products, either of which could have a significant adverse impact on our operating income; we operate in a heavily regulated industry, and we cannot predict the impact that any future legislation or administrative or executive action may have on our operations; our revenue is dependent mainly upon sales of our dermatology products and any setback relating to the sale of such products could impair our operating results; competition could limit our products’ commercial opportunity and profitability, including competition from manufacturers of generic versions of our products; the risk that our products do not achieve broad market acceptance, including by government and third-party payors; our reliance on third parties for several aspects of our operations; our dependence on our ability to identify, develop, and acquire or in-license products and integrate them into our operations, at which we may be unsuccessful; the dependence of the success of our business, including our ability to finance our company and generate additional revenue, on the successful commercialization of Emrosi® and the successful development, regulatory approval and commercialization of any future product candidates that we may develop, in-license or acquire; clinical drug development is very expensive, time consuming, and uncertain and our clinical trials may fail to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of our current or any future product candidates; our competitors could develop and commercialize products similar or identical to ours; risks related to the protection of our intellectual property and our potential inability to maintain sufficient patent protection for our technology and products; our business and operations would suffer in the event of computer system failures, cyber-attacks, or deficiencies in our or our third parties’ cybersecurity; the substantial doubt expressed about our ability to continue as a going concern; the effects of major public health issues, epidemics or pandemics on our product revenues and any future clinical trials; our potential need to raise additional capital; Fortress controls a voting majority of our common stock, which could be detrimental to our other shareholders; as well as other risks described in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Reports on Form 10-Q, and our other filings we make with the SEC. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact:

Jaclyn Jaffe

(781) 652-4500

ir@jmcderm.com

Media Relations Contact:

Tony Plohoros

6 Degrees

(908) 591-2839

tplohoros@6degreespr.com

JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,643 $ 24,090 Accounts receivable, net of reserves 36,246 29,783 Inventory 8,156 9,624 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,736 3,376 Total current assets 72,781 66,873 Intangible assets, net 25,510 27,605 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 65 111 Total assets $ 98,356 $ 94,589 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,049 $ 8,851 Due to related party 405 455 Accrued expenses 31,831 27,567 Accrued interest 416 398 Income taxes payable - 70 Term loan, short-term 5,000 - Operating lease liability, short-term 69 101 Total current liabilities 45,770 37,442 Term loan, long-term, net of discount 20,472 25,277 Operating lease liability, long-term - 18 Total liabilities 66,242 62,737 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 21,657,055 and 21,144,655 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2 2 Common stock - Class A, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 133,111 130,307 Accumulated deficit (101,000 ) (98,458 ) Total stockholders' equity 32,114 31,852 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 98,356 $ 94,589





JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts) ​ Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Product revenue, net $ 17,839 15,009 33,760 28,148 Other revenue 671 - 711 - Total revenue 18,510 15,009 34,471 28,148 Operating expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Cost of goods sold – (excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets) ​ 6,143 4,939 12,361 9,729 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 969 1,064 2,095 2,129 Research and development ​ 54 - 54 39 Selling, general and administrative ​ 10,888 11,882 20,997 22,451 Total operating expenses ​ 18,054 ​ ​ 17,885 ​ ​ 35,507 ​ ​ 34,348 Income (loss) from operations ​ 456 ​ ​ (2,876 ) ​ ​ (1,036 ) ​ ​ (6,200 ) Other expense (income) Interest income (154 ) (138 ) (311 ) (287 ) Interest expense ​ 906 937 1,798 1,828 Foreign exchange transaction losses 1 61 4 68 Total other expense ​ 753 ​ ​ 860 ​ ​ 1,491 ​ ​ 1,609 Loss before income taxes ​ (297 ) ​ ​ (3,736 ) ​ ​ (2,527 ) ​ ​ (7,809 ) Income tax expense 15 60 15 60 Net loss $ (312 ) ​ $ (3,796 ) ​ $ (2,542 ) ​ $ (7,869 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) ​ $ (0.16 ) ​ $ (0.09 ) ​ $ (0.34 ) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic and diluted 27,493,693 23,290,806 27,399,881 22,952,801

Use of Non-GAAP Measures:

In addition to the GAAP financial measures as presented in our Form 10-Q that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company has, in this press release, included certain non-GAAP measurements, including EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted. We define EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization and we define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation, less certain other non-cash and/or infrequent items not considered to be normal, recurring operating expenses, including, share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairments of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-ups from the purchases of intangible assets and products, severance, and foreign exchange transaction losses.

In particular, we exclude the following matters for the reasons more fully described below:

Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation from our adjusted financial results because share-based compensation expense, which is non-cash, although a recurring expense, fluctuates from period to period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued.





Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, we no longer exclude short-term research and development expenses (including any one-time license and milestone payments) from our Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results. Prior period Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA results have been revised to reflect this change.

Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are determined by dividing the resulting Adjusted EBITDA by the number of shares outstanding on an actual and fully diluted basis.

Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance because (i) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (ii) they exclude the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company’s core operating performance and (iii) they are used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic, Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the manner in which they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company’s competitors.

The table below provides a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures:

JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Three-Month Periods Ended Six-Month Periods Ended June 30, June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

GAAP Net Loss $ (312 ) $ (3,796 ) $ (2,542 ) $ (7,869 ) EBITDA: Interest 752 799 1,487 1,541 Taxes 15 60 15 60 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 969 1,064 2,095 2,129 EBITDA 1,424 (1,873 ) 1,055 (4,139 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-Cash Components: Share-based compensation 1,437 1,336 2,426 2,659 Non-Core and Infrequent Components: Foreign exchange transaction losses 1 61 4 68 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,862 $ (476 ) $ 3,485 $ (1,412 ) Net loss & Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA per common share: Basic GAAP Net Loss $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.06 ) Diluted GAAP Net Loss $ (0.01 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.34 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.06 ) Weighted average number of common shares: GAAP - Basic & Diluted 27,493,693 23,290,806 27,399,881 22,952,801 Non-GAAP - Basic 27,493,693 23,290,806 27,399,881 22,952,801 Non-GAAP - Diluted 29,915,619 23,290,806 29,887,737 22,952,801



