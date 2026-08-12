Presurance Holdings Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: Presurance Holdings, Inc. Presurance Holdings, Inc.

TROY, Mich., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRHI) (“Presurance” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

First Half 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Net income doubled to $5.2 million, or $1.66 per share, compared to $2.6 million, or $1.47 per share versus same period last year.
  • Combined ratio improved to 86.4% from 131.2%.
  • Book value is now $7.41 per share.
  • Weighted average share count stands at 3,105,236.

Management Comments

Brian Roney, CEO of Presurance, commented, “Over the past 21 months under new leadership, we have begun to see the benefits of a changed management approach. We materially improved our underwriting results and delivered another profitable quarter for shareholders by strengthening both underwriting and claims management. These results reinforce our belief that disciplined operations, appropriate risk selection, and careful capital management are essential to driving future performance.”

2026 Second Quarter Financial Results Overview

 At and for the Three Months Ended June 30,
 At and for the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025  % Change
  2026   2025  % Change
                      
 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                      
Gross written premiums$13,070  $21,079  -38.0% $24,539  $37,252  -34.1%
Net written premiums 16,652   1,383  *  22,727   12,223  85.9%
Net earned premiums 6,808   9,564  -28.8%  12,733   19,879  -35.9%
             
Net investment income 1,040   1,298  -19.9%  2,150   2,587  -16.9%
Net realized investment gains (losses) (87)  (28) *  (101)  (25) *
Change in fair value of equity investments 81   (65) *  111   (257) *
             
Net income (loss) 2,536   2,051  23.6%  5,158   2,573  100.5%
 Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted$0.68  $1.17  -42.4% $1.66  $1.47  12.7%
             
             
Adjusted operating income (loss)* 1,322   (2,070) *  384   (5,754) *
 Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted*$0.35  $(1.19)   $0.12  $(3.30)  
             
Book value per common share outstanding$7.41  $16.15    $7.41  $16.15   
             
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
 3,746,114   1,746,125     3,105,236   1,746,125   
             
Underwriting ratios:           
 Loss ratio (1) 24.6%  68.8%    39.3%  79.7%  
 Expense ratio (2) 44.9%  52.3%    47.1%  51.5%  
 Combined ratio (3) 69.5%  121.1%    86.4%  131.2%  
             
* The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles.
* Percentage is not meaningful
(1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums.
(2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and segment operating expenses to net earned premiums.
(3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.


2026 Second Quarter Gross Written Premium

Gross written premiums declined significantly quarter over quarter, reflecting the Company’s continued focus on underwriting discipline and appropriate risk selection. The Company’s improved underwriting results demonstrate the early benefits of this strategy. Presurance has continued to reshape its underwriting portfolio toward select personal lines homeowners’ risks with attractive long-term characteristics, while moving away from previously written commercial lines risks that contributed substantially to prior losses.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review
 
 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025  % Change  2026   2025  % Change
 (dollars in thousands)
                      
Gross written premiums
$13,073  $17,889  -26.9% $24,560  $32,015  -23.3%
Net written premiums
 16,632   1,816  *  22,723   14,259  59.4%
Net earned premiums
 6,703   9,096  -26.3%  12,495   18,080  -30.9%
            
Underwriting ratios:
           
Loss ratio 60.2%  61.2%    61.1%  73.7%  
Expense ratio 35.2%  53.0%    35.4%  53.8%  
Combined ratio 95.4%  114.2%    96.5%  127.5%  
            
Contribution to combined ratio from net
           
(favorable) adverse prior year development 4.5%  4.7%    3.3%  6.6%  
            
Accident year combined ratio
 90.9%  109.5%    93.2%  120.9%  
            
* Percentage not meaningful


Continued improvement and sustained profitability in personal lines during the second quarter of 2026 further support the Company’s focus on earnings quality over scale. This strategy prioritizes business with attractive risk-adjusted returns and promotes more consistent, sustainable performance over time.

Personal lines premium represented 100% of total gross written premium for the second quarter of 2026, largely driven by Texas homeowners premium and supplemented by continuing business in select Midwestern states.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review
 
 Three Months Ended June 30,
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025  % Change  2026   2025  % Change
 (dollars in thousands)
             
Gross written premiums$(3) $3,190  *  $(21) $5,237  *
Net written premiums 20   (433) *   4   (2,036) *
Net earned premiums 105   468  *   238   1,799  -86.8%
             
Underwriting ratios:            
Loss ratio*  216.4%    *  140.0%  
Expense ratio*  40.9%    *  29.5%  
Combined ratio*  257.3%    *  169.5%  
             
Contribution to combined ratio from net            
(favorable) adverse prior year development*  26.7%    *  -27.5%  
             
Accident year combined ratio (1)*  230.6%    *  197.0%  
             
(1) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written.
* Percentage not meaningful


Commercial lines represented 0% of the Company’s total gross written premium in the second quarter of 2026, reflecting the continued runoff of legacy commercial exposures.

This planned reduction has strengthened the Company’s risk profile, lowered earnings volatility, and supported its move toward a more focused, sustainable business mix.

Combined Ratio Analysis

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
  
        
Underwriting ratios:       
Loss ratio24.6% 68.8% 39.3% 79.7%
Expense ratio44.9% 52.3% 47.1% 51.5%
Combined ratio69.5% 121.1% 86.4% 131.2%
        
Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable)       
adverse prior year development-31.0% 5.8% -17.9% 3.5%
        
Accident year combined ratio100.5% 115.3% 104.3% 127.7%


The Company reported a significantly improved overall loss ratio of 24.6% for the second quarter of 2026, compared to 68.8% in the prior-year period. The loss ratio for the quarter benefited from 31 percentage points of net favorable prior year reserve development.

Although favorable reserve development meaningfully supported the quarter’s results, the improvement also reflects the Company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its risk profile and build a sustainable, profitable underwriting portfolio.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1.0 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2026, compared to $1.3 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a gain of $81,000 from the change in fair value of equity securities, compared to a loss of $65,000 in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss) allocable to common shareholders

The Company reported net income allocable to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $0.68 per share, for the second quarter of 2026.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

The Company reported adjusted operating income of $1.3 million, or $0.35 per share, for the second quarter ending June 30, 2026, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $2.1 million, or $1.19 per share, for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $384,000, or $0.12 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $5.8 million, or $3.30 per share for the same period in 2025. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

About Presurance Holdings

Presurance Holdings, Inc. is a specialty insurance property and casualty holding company with a focus on disciplined growth and long-term value creation. The Company trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol PRHI. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at IR.PREHLD.com.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Presurance prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of the Company’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method of calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding: 1) net realized investment gains (losses), 2) change in fair value of equity securities, 3) Change in fair value of contingent considerations, 4) Contingent consideration bonus expense and 5) Additional accretion of warrants from Series B Preferred Stock payoff. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into the results of our operations and underlying business performance.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance, and include the Company’s expectations regarding premiums, earnings, its capital position, expansion, and growth strategies. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information. The forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including those described in our form 10-K (“Item 1A Risk Factors”) filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this report speaks only as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws or regulations.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income (loss) and adjusted operating income (loss) per share:

 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
  
 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
Net income (loss)$2,536  $2,051  $5,158  $2,573 
Less:       
Net realized investment gains (losses) (87)  (28)  (101)  (25)
Change in fair value of equity securities 81   (65)  111   (257)
Change in fair value of contingent considerations 1,220   5,355   5,710   9,750 
Contingent consideration bonus expense -   (1,141)  -   (1,141)
Additional accretion of warrants from Series B Preferred Stock payoff -   -   (946)  - 
Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * -   -   -   - 
Adjusted operating income (loss)$1,322  $(2,070) $384  $(5,754)
        
Weighted average common shares, diluted 3,746,114   1,746,125   3,105,236   1,746,125 
        
Diluted income (loss) per common share:       
Net income (loss)$0.68  $1.17  $1.66  $1.47 
Less:       
Net realized investment gains (losses) (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.03)  (0.01)
Change in fair value of equity securities 0.02   (0.04)  0.04   (0.15)
Change in fair value of contingent considerations 0.33   3.07   1.84   5.58 
Contingent consideration bonus expense -   (0.65)  -   (0.65)
Additional accretion of warrants from Series B Preferred Stock payoff -   -   (0.31)  - 
Impact of income tax expense (benefit) from adjustments * -   -   -   - 
Adjusted operating income (loss), per share$0.35  $(1.19) $0.12  $(3.30)


* The Company has recorded a full valuation allowance against its deferred tax assets as of June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively. As a result, there were no taxable impacts to adjusted operating income (loss) from the adjustments to net income (loss) in the table above after taking into account the use of net operating losses and the change in the valuation allowance.

Presurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
    
 June 30 December 31,
  2026   2025 
Assets(Unaudited)  
Investment securities:   
Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $94,063 and$85,556  $88,305 
$96,669, respectively)   
Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $883 and $1,276, respectively) 995   1,277 
Short-term investments, at fair value 28,389   24,725 
Total investments 114,940   114,307 
    
Cash and cash equivalents 12,798   27,362 
Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 5,562   5,521 
Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 60,410   63,909 
Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 6,170   5,929 
Prepaid reinsurance premiums 3,244   12,024 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 6,301   2,696 
Receivable from contingent consideration 10,000   4,290 
Other assets 3,049   3,245 
Total assets$222,474  $239,283 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
Liabilities:   
Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses$125,242  $146,262 
Unearned premiums 24,288   25,703 
Reinsurance premiums payable -   2,501 
Debt 12,314   12,187 
Mandatorily redeemable preferred stock 8,000   14,380 
Funds held under reinsurance agreements 20,040   24,233 
Accounts payable and other liabilities 4,845   5,051 
Total liabilities 194,729   230,317 
    
Commitments and contingencies -   - 
    
Shareholders' equity:   
Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,746,092 and  
1,746,125 issued and outstanding, respectively) 113,922   100,158 
Accumulated deficit (76,433)  (81,591)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (9,744)  (9,601)
Total shareholders' equity  27,745   8,966 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$222,474  $239,283 


Presurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30 June 30,
  2026   2025   2026   2025 
        
Revenue and Other Income       
Premiums       
Gross earned premiums$12,239  $16,484  $25,953  $32,602 
Ceded earned premiums (5,431)  (6,920)  (13,220)  (12,723)
Net earned premiums 6,808   9,564   12,733   19,879 
Net investment income 1,040   1,298   2,150   2,587 
Net realized investment gains (losses) (87)  (28)  (101)  (25)
Change in fair value of equity securities 81   (65)  111   (257)
Other income 80   10   86   75 
Change in fair value of contingent considerations 1,220   5,355   5,710   9,750 
Total revenue and other income 9,142   16,134   20,689   32,009 
        
Expenses       
Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 1,672   6,564   5,001   15,838 
Policy acquisition costs 1,926   2,287   3,484   4,964 
Operating and other expenses 2,331   4,368   4,431   7,229 
Interest expense 677   864   2,653   1,405 
Total expenses 6,606   14,083   15,569   29,436 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes 2,536   2,051   5,120   2,573 
Income tax expense (benefit) -   -   (38)  - 
        
Net income (loss)$2,536  $2,051  $5,158  $2,573 
        
Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted$0.68  $1.17  $1.66  $1.47 
        
Weighted average common shares outstanding,       
basic and diluted 3,746,114   1,746,125   3,105,236   1,746,125 
        


For Further Information:
Jessica Gulis, 248.509.9202
ir@prehld.com


GlobeNewswire

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