Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports July 2026 Operating Data

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported select monthly operating data for July 2026.

Funded Customers at the end of July were 28.5 million (up approximately 80 thousand from the end of June 2026, up approximately 1.77 million year-over-year). Funded Customers do not include Trump Accounts.



Total Platform Assets at the end of July were $355 billion (down 4% from the end of June 2026, up 19% year-over-year). Starting in July 2026, Total Platform Assets include Trump Account assets custodied by Robinhood.



Net Deposits were $5.6 billion in July, or an 18% annualized growth rate relative to June 2026 Total Platform Assets. Starting in July 2026, Net Deposits include Trump Account contributions.

Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $74.9 billion, or an annual growth rate of 25% relative to July 2025 Total Platform Assets.

Trading Volumes in July:

Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $333 billion (down 15% from June 2026, up 59% year-over-year). Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) 1 were $15.1 billion (down 19% from June 2026, up 56% year-over-year). Options Contracts Traded were 324 million (up 2% from June 2026, up 66% year-over-year). ADVs were 14.7 million contracts (down 3% from June 2026, up 62% year-over-year). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $10.9 billion (down 33% from June 2026, down 62% year-over-year), including Robinhood App Notional Trading Volumes of $4.3 billion (down 38% from June 2026, down 74% year-over-year) and Bitstamp Notional Trading Volumes of $6.6 billion (down 30% from June 2026, down 45% year-over-year). Robinhood App ADVs were $139 million (down 40% from June 2026, down 74% year-over-year), and Bitstamp ADVs were $213 million (down 32% from June 2026, down 45% year-over-year). Event Contracts Traded were 6.1 billion (down 5% from June 2026, up 20x year-over-year). ADVs were 197 million contracts (down 8% from June 2026, up 20x year-over-year).



Interest Earning Assets in July:

Margin balances at the end of July were $20.7 billion (down 4% from the end of June 2026, up 82% year-over-year). Cash and Deposit balances at the end of July were $19.5 billion (up 4% from the end of June 2026, up 34% year-over-year). Cash Sweep balances at the end of July were $29.2 billion (down 2% from the end of June 2026, down 13% year-over-year).



Total Securities Lending Revenue in July was $40 million (down 2% from June 2026, down 34% year-over-year). This includes Securities Lending, Net revenues of $1 million.





July

2026 June

2026 M/M

Change July

2025 Y/Y

Change (M - in millions, B - in billions) Funded Customer Growth (M) Funded Customers2 28.5 28.4 - 26.7 +7% Asset Growth ($B) Total Platform Assets3 $355.0 $368.7 (4%) $298.0 +19% Net Deposits4 $5.6 $10.1 NM $6.4 NM Trading Equities and Options Trading Days 22 21 +5% 21.5 +2% Crypto and Prediction Markets Trading Days 31 30 +3% 31 - Total Trading Volumes Equity ($B) $332.8 $392.0 (15%) $209.1 +59% Options Contracts (M) 324.2 318.0 +2% 195.8 +66% Crypto ($B) $10.9 $16.3 (33%) $28.7 (62%) Robinhood App ($B) $4.3 $6.9 (38%) $16.8 (74%) Bitstamp ($B) $6.6 $9.4 (30%) $11.9 (45%) Event Contracts (B) 6.1 6.4 (5%) 0.3 +20x Average Daily Trading Volumes1 Equity ($B) $15.1 $18.7 (19%) $9.7 +56% Options Contracts (M) 14.7 15.1 (3%) 9.1 +62% Crypto ($M) $352 $543 (35%) $926 (62%) Robinhood App ($M) $139 $230 (40%) $542 (74%) Bitstamp ($M) $213 $313 (32%) $384 (45%) Event Contracts (M) 197 213 (8%) 10 +20x Daily Average Trades (DATs) (M) Equity 4.8 5.7 (16%) 3.7 +30% Options 2.1 2.1 - 1.1 +91% Crypto 0.6 0.8 (25%) 1.1 (45%) Interest Earning Assets ($B) Margin Book $20.7 $21.6 (4%) $11.4 +82% Cash and Deposits5 $19.5 $18.7 +4% $14.6 +34% Cash Sweep5 $29.2 $29.7 (2%) $33.6 (13%) Securities Lending ($M) Total Securities Lending Revenue $40 $41 (2%) $61 (34%) Securities Lending, Net $1 $2 (50%) $37 (97%)

1. Average daily volumes (“ADVs”) defined as Total Trading Volume in a given period divided by the applicable number of trading days in said period.

2. Funded Customers do not include Trump Accounts.

3. Starting in July 2026, Total Platform Assets include Trump Account assets custodied by Robinhood.

4. Starting in June 2025, Net Deposits include results from Bitstamp. Starting in March 2026, Net Deposits include results from TradePMR. Starting in June 2026, Net Deposits include results from WonderFi. Starting in July 2026, Net Deposits include Trump Account contributions.

5. In February 2026, we updated our brokerage High-Yield Cash program to fund growth in margin lending. Under the updated program, the first $10 thousand in enrolled balances per eligible customer are held as free credit balances where the customer continues to earn the same interest rate. This resulted in over $6 billion of Cash Sweep balances moving to free credit balances in February 2026.

For definitions and additional information regarding these metrics, please refer to Robinhood’s full monthly metrics release, which is available on investors.robinhood.com .

The information in this release is unaudited and the information for the months in the most recent fiscal quarter is preliminary, based on Robinhood’s estimates, and subject to completion of financial closing procedures. Final results for the most recent fiscal quarter, as reported in Robinhood’s quarterly and annual filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), might vary from the information in this release.

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a global leader in financial services offering retail brokerage, crypto, advisory, digital banking services, and private markets access to a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at robinhood.com .

Robinhood uses the “Overview” tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at investors.robinhood.com/overview ) and its Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood’s press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

“Robinhood” and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com