Nordique Critical Metals Provides Update on Kwyjibo Rare Earth Project

MONTREAL, Canada, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordique Critical Metals Inc. (formerly, Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.) (TSXV: NQC | FRA: Z36 | OTCQB: JORFF) (“NQC” or the “Company”) is pleased to report an update on its work programs required to acquire (the “Acquisition”) and exercise its option to earn an undivided interest of up to 80% in the Kwyjibo Rare Earth Project (the “Project”), subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

Further to the Company’s press release dated July 2, 2026, following significant enhancements and refinement to address community concerns regarding the Project’s environmental footprint, the Project’s preliminary economic assessment technical report (the “Report”) has been submitted to the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). Submission of the Report, as well as a financial plan (which has also been submitted to the TSXV) are conditions to closing set out in the conditional approval letter of the TSXV. Subject to incorporating any applicable TSXV feedback, the Report is expected to be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ in late August 2026.

The Acquisition is more fully described in the Company’s press releases dated November 18, 2025, and February 5, 2026, copies of which are available under NQC’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nordique Critical Metals Inc.

NQC is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “NQC” on the TSX Venture Exchange, “Z36” on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and “JORFF” on the OTCQB® Venture Market. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of critical mineral projects in stable jurisdictions. The Company is committed to supporting the energy transition through the responsible development of critical mineral supply chains.

Additional information on NQC can be found on its website at: www.consolidatedlithium.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

For Further Information, Contact:

Richard Quesnel

Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone: +1 (416) 861-2267

Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Acquisition, including the anticipated timing to file the Report, as well as NQC’s initiatives to address community concerns. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of NQC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including risks related to: regulatory approvals, such as approval of the Acquisition and Report by the TSX Venture Exchange, the exercise of any of the options contemplated by the Acquisition, the preparation of the Report and the expected timing for filing thereof, the ability of the Company to address community concerns, and other matters related thereto. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and NQC disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.