Core Molding Technologies to Host Investor Day on September 29-30, 2026, Including Tour of Matamoros, Mexico Manufacturing Facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in medium- and heavy-duty trucks, powersports, building products, and industrial and utility industries across North America, announced today that it will host an Investor Event on Tuesday afternoon September 29th in Brownsville, Texas. On Wednesday morning, September 30th, a tour of the Company’s Matamoros, Mexico manufacturing facility before returning to Brownsville, Texas.

“We are excited to welcome investors to Brownsville and to our Matamoros manufacturing facility to provide a firsthand look at the capabilities that support our strategy and long-term value creation. The Matamoros plant spans approximately 600,000 square feet with 22 large and ultra large presses that specialize in truck and powersports end markets. During the event, we will discuss our growth opportunities across key end markets, initiatives to drive operational excellence and margin expansion, and our disciplined approach to capital allocation. We believe Core Molding Technologies is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, strong cash flow generation, attractive returns for shareholders, and we look forward to sharing our vision for the future,” said Eric Palomaki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Core Molding Technologies.

Interested investors are encouraged to register by September 8, 2026, as seating is limited and advance registration is required. To register for the CMT Investor Event, please contact Steven Hooser, shooser@threepa.com, or Sandy Martin, smartin@threepa.com, and copy Tammie Showalter, tshowalter@coremt.com.

The webcast of management presentations, followed by an investor Q&A session, will begin at 1:00 pm CT on September 29, 2026, and can be accessed at Events & Presentations - CORE Molding Technologies . A replay of the webcast, along with presentation materials, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website following the event.

Event: Core Molding Technologies Two-Day Investor Event

Date: September 29-30, 2026 (two half-days)

Program Outline:

Day 1 : In Brownsville, Texas, management presentations begin at 1:00 pm CT on September 29 th , followed by an investor Q&A session, and then dinner with management.

: In Brownsville, Texas, management presentations begin at 1:00 pm CT on September 29 , followed by an investor Q&A session, and then dinner with management. Day 2 : Management will accompany investors to the Company’s Matamoros, Mexico, facility for a walking tour of the plant and then return to the Brownsville airport by approximately 12:00 noon CT.

Logistics:

Recommended airport: Brownsville/South Padre International Airport (Code BRO)

Transportation will be provided by the Company for the border crossing

Attendees are responsible for ensuring they have valid travel documentation (ID/passport) required for entry into and return from Mexico

A room block has been reserved at Courtyard by Marriott Brownsville; please book using the provided reservation link by September 11, 2026, to secure the group rate. Hotel Reservation Link

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in medium- and heavy-duty truck, powersports, building products, industrial and utility industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding (“SIM”). Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including medium and heavy-duty trucks, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Management’s presentations and statements during the Investor Events may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this event may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results, the future of the Company’s end markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: dependence on certain major customers, and potential loss of any major customer due to completion of existing production programs or otherwise; general macroeconomic, social, regulatory (including foreign trade policy) and political conditions; volatility in financial markets; changes in the plastics, transportation, marine and commercial product industries (including changes in demand for production); efforts of the Company to expand its customer base and develop new products to diversify markets, materials and processes and increase operational enhancements; the imposition of new or increased tariffs and the resulting consequences; Company initiatives to quote and execute manufacturing processes for new business, acquire raw materials, address inflationary pressures; regulatory matters and labor relations; changes in the Company’s financial position; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this event relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

Company Contact:

Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Alex Panda

Executive Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer

apanda@coremt.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Steven Hooser

smartin@threepa.com, shooser@threepa.com

214-616-2207