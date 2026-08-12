Nortech Systems Reports Second Quarter Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS) (“Nortech” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical imaging, medical device, industrial, and aerospace & defense markets, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

2026 Q2 Highlights:

● Net sales of $33.5 million in Q2 2026 vs. $30.7 million in Q2 2025 ● Net income of $316 thousand, or $0.11 per basic share in Q2 2026 vs. $313 thousand, or $0.12 per basic share in Q2 2025 ● Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) of $938 thousand in Q2 2026 vs. $1.1 million in Q2 2025 ● 90-day backlog of $33.4 million as of June 30, 2026 vs. $26.6 million as of June 30, 2025 ● Total backlog of $93.8 million as of June 30, 2026, up 20% from June 30, 2025

Management Commentary

“Nortech delivered a solid second quarter, with year-over-year revenue growth, improved gross margins, and continued positive operating income reflecting the benefits of our restructuring actions and disciplined execution,” said President & CEO, Jay D. Miller.

“We are encouraged by the continued strength of our bookings and our backlog, which we view as an important leading indicator of future business prospects, including opportunities in attractive markets such as Aerospace and Defense as well as Medical. We are also seeing continued customer interest in nearshoring and regional manufacturing strategies, where our North American footprint, combined with our China operations, positions Nortech well to support customers’ evolving supply chain needs. As we move through the second half of 2026, we remain focused on converting strong customer engagement into sustainable growth and long-term value.”

Summary Financial Information

The following table provides summary financial information comparing the second quarter 2026 (“Q2 2026”) financial results to the same quarter in 2025 (“Q2 2025”) as well as the six-month period ended June 30, 2026 (“YTD 2026”) with the same period in 2025 (“YTD 2025”).

($ in thousands) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 % Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 % Change Net sales $ 33,540 $ 30,675 9.3 % $ 63,856 $ 57,570 10.9 % Gross profit $ 5,703 $ 4,837 17.9 % $ 10,405 $ 7,915 31.5 % Operating expenses $ 5,080 $ 4,095 24.1 % $ 9,735 $ 8,786 10.8 % Net income (loss) $ 316 $ 313 1.0 % $ 282 $ (1,003 ) (128.1 )% EBITDA $ 938 $ 1,073 (12.6 )% $ 1,288 $ (193 ) (767.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA $ 938 $ 1,073 (12.6 )% $ 1,288 $ 73 1,664 %



Conference Call

The Company will hold a live conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. central time on Wednesday, August 12, to discuss the Company’s 2026 second quarter results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 979013. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2814/54239.

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About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire, cable, and interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including without limitation statements regarding strength and growth of bookings and backlog, future business prospects, opportunities in aerospace and defense and medical markets, converting strong customer engagement into sustainable growth and long-term value, future financial results including increased gross margin, our ability to generate positive EBITDA, nearshoring as a strategic advantage, successful execution of our long-term strategy, our enhanced competitiveness in aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability markets, and effects of restructuring and consolidating manufacturing facilities. While this release is based on management's best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (1) commodity cost increases coupled with challenges in raising prices and/or customer pressure to reduce prices; (2) supply chain disruptions leading to shortages of critical components; (3) volatility in market conditions which may affect demand for the Company's products; (4) increased competition and/or reduced demand; (5) changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; (6) risks related to the availability of labor; (7) the unanticipated loss of any key member of senior management; (8) geopolitical, economic, financial and business conditions including changing tariff environment; (9) the Company's ability to steadily improve manufacturing output and product quality; (10) the impact of global health epidemics on our customers, employees, manufacturing facilities, suppliers, the capital markets and our financial condition; (11) challenges with customers with respect to moving production from one facility to another Company owned facility or (12) financing cost increases and continued availability. Some of the above-mentioned factors are described in further detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual and quarterly reports, as applicable. You should assume the information appearing in this document is accurate only as of the date hereof, or as otherwise specified, as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since such date. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect actual results or changes in factors or assumptions affecting such forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measure

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management that we believe provides useful information to investors because it reflects ongoing performance excluding certain non-recurring items during comparable periods and facilitates comparisons between peer companies since interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization can differ greatly between different organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, plus income tax expense plus depreciation expense and amortization expense. EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the impact of restructuring and non-recurring items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net sales or net income (loss), as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other businesses. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as an analytical metric, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results as reported under GAAP.

NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 33,540 $ 30,675 $ 63,856 $ 57,570 Cost of goods sold 27,837 25,838 53,451 49,655 Gross profit 5,703 4,837 10,405 7,915 Operating expenses: Selling 1,484 1,204 2,815 2,388 General and administrative 3,250 2,589 6,264 5,504 Research and development 346 302 656 628 Restructuring charges - - - 266 Total operating expenses 5,080 4,095 9,735 8,786 Income (loss) from operations 623 742 670 (871 ) Other expense: Interest expense, net (197 ) (257 ) (453 ) (471 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 426 485 217 (1,342 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 110 172 (65 ) (339 ) Net income (loss) $ 316 $ 313 $ 282 $ (1,003 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic (in dollars per share) $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ (0.36 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic (in shares) 2,805,183 2,773,598 2,795,659 2,767,263 Diluted (in dollars per share) $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ (0.36 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (in shares) 2,999,002 2,954,765 3,007,439 2,767,263 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation $ 21 $ 124 $ 90 $ 130 Comprehensive income (loss), net of tax $ 337 $ 437 $ 372 $ (873 )



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

JUNE 30,

2026 DECEMBER 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,380 $ 1,655 Restricted cash 294 - Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $154 and $161, respectively 19,850 16,998 Inventories, net 24,512 20,695 Contract assets 16,979 15,184 Prepaid assets and other assets 1,279 1,618 Total current assets 64,294 56,150 Property and equipment, net 4,977 5,203 Operating lease assets, net 6,420 7,016 Deferred tax assets 3,963 3,394 Other intangible assets, net 147 156 Deferred line of credit issuance costs, net 244 - Total assets $ 80,045 $ 71,919 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Lines of credit $ 7,868 $ 7,000 Current portion of term loan, net of debt issuance costs 432 - Accounts payable 14,949 12,809 Accrued payroll and commissions 2,808 1,822 Customer deposits 6,848 5,386 Current portion of operating leases 1,246 1,332 Current portion of finance lease obligations 243 274 Other accrued liabilities 1,644 1,221 Total current liabilities 36,038 29,844 Long-term liabilities: Term loan, net of debt issuance costs 1,636 - Long-term operating lease obligations 5,929 6,476 Long-term finance lease obligations 534 626 Other long-term liabilities 434 426 Total long-term liabilities 8,533 7,528 Total liabilities 44,571 37,372 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding 250 250 Common stock - $0.01 par value; 9,000,000 shares authorized; 2,853,766 and 2,786,134 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 29 28 Additional paid-in capital 18,409 17,855 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (619 ) (709 ) Retained earnings 17,405 17,123 Total shareholders’ equity 35,474 34,547 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 80,045 $ 71,919



NORTECH SYSTEMS INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(IN THOUSANDS)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 282 $ (1,003 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 618 678 Compensation on stock-based awards 320 235 Change in allowance for credit losses (7 ) 10 Change in inventory reserves (311 ) 351 Deferred taxes (569 ) (700 ) Changes in current operating items: Accounts receivable (2,705 ) (2,842 ) Inventories (3,530 ) 2,714 Contract assets (1,795 ) (1,192 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 338 (1,647 ) Accounts payable 2,077 295 Accrued payroll and commissions 978 (94 ) Customer deposits 1,463 36 Other accrued liabilities 392 386 Net cash used in operating activities (2,449 ) (2,773 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 9 Purchases of property and equipment (323 ) (367 ) Net cash used in investing activities (323 ) (358 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from lines of credit 35,061 51,405 Payments to line of credit (34,198 ) (48,485 ) Proceeds from term loan 2,200 - Payments of debt issuance costs (290 ) - Principal payments on term loan (110 ) - Principal payments on financing leases (124 ) (85 ) Stock award exercises 235 23 Net cash provided by financing activities 2,774 2,858 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 17 9 Net change in cash and restricted cash 19 (264 ) Cash and restricted cash - beginning of period 1,655 916 Cash and restricted cash - end of period $ 1,674 $ 652



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

THREE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 316 $ 313 $ 282 $ (1,003 ) Interest 197 257 453 471 Taxes 110 172 (65 ) (339 ) Depreciation 311 327 609 669 Amortization 4 4 9 9 EBITDA 938 1,073 1,288 (193 ) Restructuring charges - - - 266 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 938 $ 1,073 $ 1,288 $ 73



There were no material adjustments to EBITDA in the three or six months ended June 30, 2026 and the three months ended June 30, 2025. Adjustment to EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2025 include ($ in thousands):

● During the first quarter of 2025, we incurred $235 of severance charges for a February 2025 reduction in force to align staffing to our forecasted net sales and $31 of expenses related to our closed Blue Earth facility, which expense amount is not included in Adjusted EBITDA.





($ in millions) Last Twelve Months (“LTM”) Ended in Quarter(1) Q2

2023 Q3

2023 Q4

2023 Q1

2024 Q2

2024 Q3

2024 Q4

2024 Q1

2025 Q2

2025 Q3

2025 Q4

2025 Q1

2026 Q2

2026 Net Sales $ 140.8 $ 138.9 $ 139.3 $ 138.7 $ 137.5 $ 135.6 $ 128.1 $ 120.8 $ 117.6 $ 116.7 $ 118.4 $ 121.8 $ 124.7 Gross Profit $ - Adjusted 22.4 21.4 23.1 23.1 22.2 20.7 16.7 14.4 14.6 15.8 18.0 19.6 20.5 Gross Margin % - Adjusted 15.9 % 15.4 % 16.6 % 16.6 % 16.1 % 15.3 % 13.1 % 11.9 % 12.4 % 13.5 % 15.2 % 16.1 % 16.4 % EBITDA - Adjusted $ 6.8 $ 6.0 $ 8.0 $ 8.1 $ 7.3 $ 5.9 $ 2.1 $ (0.5 ) $ (0.4 ) $ 0.7 $ 2.5 $ 3.9 $ 3.7





(1 ) For the last twelve-month periods ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025, the Company recorded management incentive compensation expense (reversal of expense) of $647 thousand and ($527) thousand, respectively.

Contact

Andrew D. C. LaFrence

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

alafrence@nortechsys.com

952-345-2243