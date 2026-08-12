ITG, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: ITG, Inc. ITG, Inc.

Strong performance reflects continued momentum across ITG's scaled national platform, driven by continued strong demand for digital infrastructure services coupled with successful execution; initial 2026 outlook1 reflects ~35% revenue and ~36% Adjusted EBITDA growth

SECOND QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $404.6 million
  • Net Income of $1.8 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 increased 21% year-over-year to $52.2 million
  • Free Cash Flow2 increased 66% year-over-year to $44.8 million
  • NTM Backlog3 of $1,517 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to $1,259 million as of June 30, 2025 and $1,430 million as of March 31, 2026, supporting strong revenue visibility
  • Strong order activity, including significant broadband fiber deployment awards with customers such as Ziply Fiber and Intrepid Fiber Networks
  • Completed initial public offering subsequent to quarter end; net proceeds primarily applied to debt repayment
  • Record levels in the quarter for revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and NTM Backlog
  1. Statements related to our initial full-year 2026 financial outlook are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward Looking Statements” in the Appendix of this document for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
  2. Non-GAAP measure – Refer to the Appendix of this document for definitions of non-GAAP measures, reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful.  As discussed below, ITG is not providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures because such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort.
  3. Next Twelve Month (NTM) Backlog represents total committed future revenue over the next twelve months supported by executed contracts, historical activity levels, customer guidance, and / or management estimates. Timing for revenue from projects included in NTM Backlog is subject to change based on a number of factors. Actual results may differ materially.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITG, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITG) (“ITG” or "the Company”), a leading provider of end-to-end services to the digital infrastructure industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

ITG supports the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and expansion of broadband, wireless, data center, utility, and civil infrastructure. ITG’s operating model spans both recurring maintenance and fulfillment activity and larger infrastructure deployment projects, enabling it to support customers across the lifecycle of network build, upgrade, and ongoing operations. With a workforce operating across 49 states, ITG is positioned to build and maintain the digital backbone powering the future.

"Our second quarter results reflect continued momentum across the business and strong execution of our growth strategy," said Andy Parrott, Chief Executive Officer of ITG. "Performance was driven by contributions from recent acquisitions, expansion of existing and new customer programs, increased activity under recently awarded contracts, and supported by broadly favorable demand trends. Growth was generated from both our Engineering & Maintenance and Infrastructure Deployment service lines, reflecting continued investment in network maintenance, upgrades, and deployment activity.”

"The completion of our initial public offering marked an important milestone for ITG. We entered the public markets with a scaled national platform and significant revenue visibility, supported by a strong backlog and long-standing customer relationships. This positions us well to capitalize on favorable digital infrastructure investment trends expected in coming years, including the national build-out of data center capacity,” Mr. Parrott noted. “We believe our differentiated operating model, national workforce and proprietary FUSE360 technology platform strengthen our competitive position and supports our ability to execute consistently at scale.”

Mr. Parrott concluded, "We remain focused on executing for our customers, investing in our workforce and fleet, and pursuing strategic opportunities that enhance our capabilities and market presence. We are pleased to introduce our initial 2026 financial outlook, reflecting our confidence in the opportunities ahead."

2026 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK1

(in millions, except margin, effective tax rate, CapEx, and shares outstanding)

 Q3 2026YoY Growth2FY 2026YoY Growth2
Revenue$440
+42%
$1,556
+35%
Adjusted Net Income3$31
+239%
$74
+80%
Adjusted EBITDA3$63
+61%
$202
+36%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin314.4%
+170 bps13.0%
+20 bps
Forecast Assumptions
Effective Tax Rate  ~19% 
CapEx (% of Revenue)  ~2.6% 
Net Interest Expense  ~$62 
Depreciation Expense  ~$52 
Amortization Expense   ~$32 
Diluted Shares Outstanding  ~124.4 
     
  1. Statements related to our initial full-year 2026 financial outlook are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the “Forward Looking Statements” in the Appendix of this document for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.
  2. Represents year-over-year growth compared to the prior year period. “Bps” represents basis points of change on percentage data.
  3. Non-GAAP measures – Refer to the Appendix of this document for definitions of non-GAAP measures, reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure and a discussion of why management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful. As discussed below, ITG is not providing reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures because such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort.

SECOND QUARTER 2026 COMMENTARY

ITG has posted its Second Quarter 2026 Commentary on the Investors section of ITG’s website at ir.itgcomm.com. This document provides detailed commentary on ITG's second quarter 2026 financial and operating performance, business trends and outlook and should be reviewed in conjunction with the earnings release and conference call.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

ITG will host a webcast of its quarterly earnings call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed through the Investors section of ITG’s website at ir.itgcomm.com. A replay of the webcast also will be available following the live event.

ABOUT ITG, INC.

ITG is a leading provider of end-to-end services to the communications and digital infrastructure industries throughout the United States. ITG supports the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and expansion of broadband, wireless, data center, utility, and civil infrastructure. With a workforce operating across 49 states, ITG is positioned to build and maintain the digital backbone powering our future.

APPENDIX

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future performance, including guidance for our revenue, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, and our NTM Backlog as of June 30, 2026. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company’s current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including those described in the registration statements and periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s final prospectus dated June 30, 2026 and filed with the SEC on July 2, 2026. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in the Company’s registration statements and periodic reports.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s operating performance, cash generation, liquidity, leverage profile and ability to execute its strategic priorities. The Company believes these measures provide useful supplemental information to investors in evaluating period-to-period operating performance and financial position.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided below.

The Company is providing guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow. The Company is not providing quantitative reconciliations of these forward-looking non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting certain items that affect GAAP results, including, as applicable, acquisition-related costs, stock-based compensation, changes in working capital, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, tax impacts, and other items that may be material and difficult to forecast. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. The variability of these items could have a significant impact on the Company’s future GAAP financial results.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

 
ITG Parent, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per unit amount)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenue $404,633  $292,405  $738,555  $517,792 
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization  332,581   237,091   613,647   423,696 
Selling, general and administrative  28,141   15,765   53,713   30,546 
Depreciation and amortization  21,014   13,988   41,439   27,245 
Change in fair value of contingent liabilities  300   170   2,186   337 
Total  382,036   267,014   710,985   481,824 
Interest expense  (19,534)  (6,919)  (37,759)  (13,745)
Other expense, net  (1,008)  (1,042)  (1,927)  (2,030)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  2,055   17,430   (12,116)  20,193 
Provision (benefit) for income taxes  267   5,829   (746)  7,013 
Net income (loss) $1,788  $11,601  $(11,370) $13,180 
Earnings (loss) per unit – Class A        
Basic and diluted $0.01  $0.07  $(0.07) $0.08 
Weighted average number of units – Class A        
Basic and Diluted  160,000   160,000   160,000   160,000 


     
ITG Parent, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
     
  June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
ASSETS    
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $        2,486         $        3,719        
Accounts receivable, net          148,855                  141,314        
Contract assets          309,825                  222,094        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets          23,855                  17,310        
     Total current assets          485,021                  384,437        
Property and equipment, net          161,300                  158,492        
Operating lease right-of-use assets          28,107                  27,926        
Finance lease right-of-use assets          2,375                  3,019        
Goodwill          189,193                  187,748        
Intangible assets, net          194,888                  211,383        
Other long-term assets          4,894                  —        
Due from related party          2,832                  2,832        
     Total assets $        1,068,610         $        975,837        
LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $        65,136         $        41,221        
Accrued expenses          57,456                  57,245        
Current portion of operating lease obligations          11,183                  10,969        
Current portion of finance lease obligations          1,264                  1,221        
Current portion of equipment loans          21,588                  22,493        
Current portion of term loans          16,500                  16,500        
     Total current liabilities          173,127                  149,649        
Equipment loans, net          76,746                  65,804        
Revolving line of credit          112,000                  30,000        
Term loans, net          617,167                  623,463        
Operating lease obligations, net          17,581                  17,608        
Finance lease obligations, net          1,250                  1,905        
Other long-term liabilities          2,831                  7,100        
Contingent liabilities          17,836                  20,088        
Deferred tax liability          15,696                  16,475        
     Total liabilities          1,034,234                  932,092        
Commitments and contingencies    
Members’ equity          34,376                  43,745        
     Total liabilities and members’ equity $        1,068,610         $        975,837        


 
ITG Parent, LLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2026   2025 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net (loss) income  (11,370)  13,180 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:    
    Depreciation  24,944   12,942 
    Amortization of intangible assets  16,495   14,303 
    Amortization of debt issuance costs  2,429   605 
    Amortization of operating right of use assets  8,672   3,955 
    Deferred income taxes  (779)  (2,823)
    Loss (gain) on sale of assets  85   (66)
    Change in fair value of contingent liabilities  2,186   337 
    Equity-based compensation  2,339   1,270 
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:    
    Accounts receivable  (6,228)  (12,940)
    Contract assets  (87,731)  (7,297)
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (7,019)  428 
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses  19,979   (8,293)
    Operating lease liabilities  (8,022)  (3,856)
    Payments of contingent liabilities  (3,022)   
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (47,042)  11,745 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchase of property and equipment  (15,969)  (28,627)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment  1,225   1,239 
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (3,440)  (8,448)
Net cash used in investing activities  (18,184)  (35,836)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Payments of acquisition amounts due to sellers  (5,891)   
Payments of contingent liabilities  (1,416)   
Payments made on term loans  (8,251)  (11,812)
Proceeds from line of credit  373,000   67,000 
Payments made on line of credit  (291,000)  (53,500)
Payments on finance leases  (612)   
Distributions to members  (338)   
Proceeds from equipment loans  11,332   22,279 
Payments made on equipment loans  (12,831)  (6,135)
Payments of debt costs     (262)
Net cash provided by financing activities  63,993   17,570 
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (1,233)  (6,521)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period  3,719   7,367 
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $2,486  $846 


 
Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Reconciliations
Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
 
The following table reconciles net income, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, and calculations of Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow Conversion for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:
 
  ITG Parent, LLC
  For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		 For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
(in thousands, except for percentages)        
Net income (loss) $1,788  $11,601  $(11,370) $13,180 
Interest expense  19,534   6,919   37,759   13,745 
Income tax expense (benefit)  267   5,829   (746)  7,013 
Depreciation expense  12,766   6,787   24,944   12,942 
Amortization of intangibles  8,248   7,201   16,495   14,303 
Other expense, net  1,008   1,042   1,927   2,030 
Equity-based compensation  1,170   625   2,339   1,270 
Transaction costs(1)  1,907   714   3,365   1,620 
Restructuring, integration, and business optimization costs(2)  5,206   2,460   11,516   4,317 
Change in fair value of contingent liabilities(3)  300   170   2,186   337 
Adjusted EBITDA $52,194  $43,348  $88,415  $70,757 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  13.0%  14.8%  12.0%  13.7%
Purchase of property and equipment $7,440  $16,163  $15,969  $28,627 
Free Cash Flow $44,754  $27,185  $72,446  $42,130 
Free Cash Flow Conversion  85.7%  62.7%  81.9%  59.5%
                 
  1. Represents professional, legal and advisory fees incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the presented period.
  2. Represents non-recurring expenses associated with the restructuring of management positions, start-up costs for new markets and service offerings and exiting locations that we do not expect will impact the go forward operations of the business.
  3. Represents non-recurring earnout amounts accrued to certain sellers in connection with the acquisitions completed during the presented period.


INVESTOR CONTACT

629-282-9862

ir@itgcomm.com


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