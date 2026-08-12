Skaergaard’s 2026 Resource Used a $3,500 Gold Assumption; Gold Has Since Traded Above $4,300

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Metal News News Commentary - In the space of about four weeks, a Nasdaq-listed development company published its first S-K 1300 compliant technical report on a deposit in southeast Greenland and watched its indicated resource rise roughly a third against the prior baseline, adopted a shareholder rights plan, and then put a support vessel across the Denmark Strait and started turning drill rigs on the ice-free window. The resource behind all of that was calculated using a gold price deck of US$3,500 per ounce. Gold traded around US$4,367 an ounce on August 11, roughly 9% higher than a month ago and about 30% above where it sat a year earlier. The company is not the story here so much as the arithmetic is: the deposit was measured against a number the market has since moved well past, and the field season now underway is intended to generate data that could support future resource and study work. Companies mentioned in today's commentary includes: Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM).

The asset is one of the largest undeveloped gold, palladium and platinum deposits in the world, sitting inside a 56-million-year-old layered intrusion on a coastline that is reachable by ship for a matter of weeks each year. It is not a discovery story. The deposit has been known for decades. What has changed is that somebody is finally spending a full field season on it with a rig fleet, an airstrip, an environmental consultancy and a technical report written to the standard the SEC actually requires.

Greenland Mines Ltd (Nasdaq: GRML) announced on August 11, 2026 that its support vessel Argus has arrived and anchored at the Skaergaard gold, palladium and platinum project in southeast Greenland following a crossing of the Denmark Strait, and that drilling has commenced as the 2026 field season moves into full operation. The Company holds an 80% interest in the licenses covering the project through its subsidiary Major Precious Greenland A/S. President Dr. Bo Møller Stensgaard described the start of the season as the moment the whole year had been building toward.

The Ship Anchored, Then the Rigs Started Turning

Argus anchored close to shore near the area identified for initial drilling and bulk sampling. Equipment, machinery, materials and onshore infrastructure were slung from the vessel to shore, and safety drills and inductions were completed across all parts of the operation before work began. Diamond drill rigs supplied and operated by Nordisk Fundering, including two new heli-portable units, have been assembled and are running, with the first holes expected to be completed within days.

Initial drone-based LiDAR surveys are finished, areas for later-season blasting and bulk sampling have been outlined, roughly one third of planned drill locations have been identified and marked, and the Sodalen airstrip has been confirmed operational. None of that is a result. All of it is the difference between a project that is described and a project that is being worked.

A Resource That Grew by About a Third in July

On July 15, 2026 the Company published its first S-K 1300 compliant Technical Report Summary for Skaergaard, prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. with a mineral resource estimate effective July 3, 2026. It supersedes the NI 43-101 baseline from November 2022, and any figure circulating from that older report should be treated as stale.

The 2026 estimate reports Indicated mineral resources of 153.6 million tonnes grading 3.04 grams per tonne palladium equivalent for 15.00 million ounces of contained palladium equivalent, against 11.41 million ounces on the prior basis. Inferred resources are 177.5 million tonnes at 3.07 grams per tonne palladium equivalent for 17.49 million ounces, against 14.11 million ounces previously. The estimate uses a net smelter return cut-off of US$84 per tonne.

Gold Has Moved Above the Estimate’s Price Assumption

The metal prices used in that estimate are US$3,500 per ounce gold, US$1,725 per ounce palladium and US$2,100 per ounce platinum. Those were reasonable assumptions when the work was done. A resource estimate has to fix a price deck at a point in time, and conservative decks are the professional norm precisely because commodity prices move.

Gold has moved. It traded around US$4,367 per ounce on August 11, 2026, up roughly 9% over the preceding month and about 30% year over year, supported by expectations of lower U.S. interest rates after a weak July jobs report, continued central bank buying, and geopolitical friction. That is not a statement about what any deposit is worth. Cut-off grades, recoveries, capital costs and operating costs all move with the same tides, and the only figure that settles the question is an economic study. It is a statement about the gap between the assumption in the report and the screen, and about which direction that gap currently runs.

Who Is Actually Doing the Work

The names attached to the project are worth more than the adjectives. SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. prepared the technical report. Nordisk Fundering supplies and operates the drills. In March 2026 the Company engaged WSP Danmark A/S, part of the global WSP group, to design and implement a full Environmental Impact Assessment baseline program, support development of the Terms of Reference and prepare the EIA report required for an exploitation license application to the Government of Greenland.

Wolfgang Maier, Professor of Earth Sciences at Cardiff University and a recognized authority on magmatic ore deposits and layered mafic-ultramafic intrusions, has been in discussions with the exploration geologists on site. Skaergaard is one of the most studied layered intrusions in the geological literature, which is an unusual advantage: the academic groundwork on how the system formed largely already exists.

Two Months, and Then the Weather Decides

The Company has said it is positioned to execute a full and productive season across the coming two months. That is the countdown, and nobody at the company sets it. Southeast Greenland grants a working window measured in weeks, defined by sea ice and daylight rather than by budget or ambition. Everything the 2026 program is meant to produce has to be produced inside it or wait a year.

The program is designed to support further upgrading of the mineral resource, to advance metallurgical and engineering studies through bulk sampling, and to generate the environmental, geotechnical and infrastructure data required to advance the project toward an Initial Assessment, the S-K 1300 equivalent of a preliminary economic assessment. Bulk sampling is the item to watch. Metallurgy is where deposits of this type historically succeed or fail, and a bulk sample is how that question starts getting answered rather than modelled.

Why the Market Has Not Caught Up Yet

Skaergaard has a reputation problem that is largely a function of its own history. It has been known and studied for decades without being developed, and deposits carrying that history get filed mentally under permanent potential rather than under active project. That filing was accurate for a long time.

The location compounds it. Southeast Greenland reads as a logistics impossibility to anyone who has not looked at the specifics, and the specifics, a support vessel, a functioning airstrip, heli-portable rigs and an engaged environmental consultancy, are exactly the kind of unglamorous detail that does not travel well in a headline. The metal mix compounds it again: a palladium-equivalent resource with gold and platinum credits does not slot cleanly into either a gold screen or a platinum group metals screen, so it tends to be missed by both.

What has actually happened since mid-July is a compliant technical report replacing an aging one, an indicated resource stepping up by roughly a third on that basis, and a fully mobilized field season with rigs turning. There are no assays yet and no economic study. It is the sequence a development-stage company has to complete before either becomes possible, and it has run in public, in order, inside four weeks.

Other companies to keep an eye on:

The companies below are producers and royalty holders, considerably larger, and are referenced to describe what the current metal price environment is doing to businesses that already have output. They are not peers, competitors or financial comparables of Greenland Mines, which has no production, no reserves and no revenue from mining.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM)

Agnico Eagle shows what today's prices do to a well-run producer's cash generation. Second-quarter 2026 payable gold production was 855,816 ounces at a realized gold price of US$4,483 per ounce, above budget for a second consecutive quarter. Net income was US$1.6 billion, or US$3.19 per share basic, with adjusted earnings of US$3.07 per share on revenue of US$3.8 billion.

Free cash flow reached a record US$1.34 billion and the company returned a record US$625 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, including US$400 million of repurchases. Total cash costs were US$1,054 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs US$1,459 per ounce. Net cash rose to US$3.27 billion. Full-year production guidance of 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces was maintained but is expected toward the low end after a July rock mass movement at the Barnat pit at Canadian Malartic rendered roughly 370,000 ounces temporarily inaccessible, with mining targeted to resume in the fourth quarter. Capital expenditure guidance was raised to US$2.6 to US$2.8 billion to fund construction at Hope Bay.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM)

Newmont is the largest gold producer in the world and reported record second-quarter free cash flow of US$2.2 billion on approximately 1.3 million attributable gold ounces, plus 17,000 tonnes of copper and 7 million ounces of silver. Cash flow from operations was US$2.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA US$3.8 billion, with adjusted net income of US$2.10 per diluted share.

The average realized gold price was US$4,414 per ounce, a 33% increase that substantially outpaced a 4% rise in costs applicable to sales. All-in sustaining costs were US$1,621 per ounce against a US$1,680 annual target. The company returned approximately US$1.9 billion to shareholders and has now repurchased more than 100 million shares since the program began. Full-year guidance of roughly 5.3 million attributable gold ounces was reaffirmed. Newmont also received regulatory approvals from British Columbia for the Red Chris Block Cave project, including an amended Environmental Assessment Certificate completed through a consent-based process with the Tahltan Nation.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC)

Kinross reported attributable second-quarter production of 492,326 gold equivalent ounces with revenue up 29% to US$2,238.1 million, driven by a 37% increase in the average realized gold price to US$4,483 per ounce. Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold increased 42% to US$3,131.

Reported earnings were US$844.2 million, or US$0.71 per share, up 59% year over year, with attributable free cash flow of US$726.8 million and operating cash flow of US$1,145.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents rose to US$2.7 billion and net cash to US$1.9 billion. The company remains on track for full-year attributable production of 2.0 million gold equivalent ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,730 per ounce, and is targeting return of 40% of free cash flow to shareholders, with roughly US$615 million returned year to date.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM)

Wheaton is included for a structural reason rather than an operational one. Streaming and royalty companies are among the natural sources of construction capital for development-stage deposits, which makes their appetite a live variable for any project heading toward an economic study. Second-quarter 2026 revenue was a record US$929 million, up 85% year over year, with net earnings of US$543 million and operating cash flow of US$650 million.

Attributable production rose 6% to approximately 202,200 gold equivalent ounces. Growth was driven in part by an expanded silver stream at Antamina, and the company added new streaming and royalty agreements covering the Jervois, Spanish Mountain and Cipango projects. It ended the quarter with roughly US$2.6 billion of available liquidity, reaffirmed 2026 production guidance of 860,000 to 940,000 gold equivalent ounces, and maintained a long-term outlook of roughly 1.2 million ounces by 2030. Shares rose sharply following the results presentation on August 7.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This article may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Statements regarding the objectives of the 2026 field program, the timing or completion of drilling, bulk sampling or metallurgical work, the potential upgrading of mineral resources, the advancement of the project toward an Initial Assessment, and any exploitation license application are forward-looking. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are referred to the forward-looking statements disclosure in the Company's own releases and to its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Technical Information and Mineral Resources

The mineral resource figures referenced in this article are drawn from the Company's S-K 1300 compliant Technical Report Summary for the Skaergaard Project prepared by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., with a mineral resource estimate effective July 3, 2026, which supersedes the November 2022 NI 43-101 technical report. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Inferred mineral resources carry a high degree of uncertainty as to their existence and whether they can be economically or legally mined, and it should not be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. No preliminary economic assessment, prefeasibility study or feasibility study has been completed on the Skaergaard Project, and an Initial Assessment has not been prepared. No production decision has been made and no economic viability has been demonstrated.

Drilling described in this article is in progress and assay results are pending. Visual observations of mineralization in drill core are not necessarily indicative of grade or metal content. Metal price assumptions used in a mineral resource estimate are fixed at the time of the estimate and do not track spot prices; references in this article to the current gold price are provided as general market context only and do not imply any change to the estimated value, viability or economics of the Skaergaard Project. Any exploitation license remains subject to application to and approval by the Government of Greenland, and no assurance can be given that any such license will be granted.

Referenced Companies

References to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Newmont Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are producers or royalty and streaming companies and are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Greenland Mines Ltd, which has no mineral reserves, no production and no mining revenue. Their results, production, costs and share performance are not indicative of Greenland Mines Ltd's prospects. No partnership, affiliation, sponsorship, or endorsement is implied. SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., WSP Danmark A/S and Nordisk Fundering are service providers engaged by the Company and are not comparables.

Disclaimer

Nothing in this publication should be considered personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation, and no communication from us should be deemed personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed for Market Equities Limited, a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland ("MEL"), which wholly owns and operates Energy Metal News. MEL has been paid a fee for Greenland Mines Ltd advertising and digital media from Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of Greenland Mines Ltd by CDMG.

This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

MEL and/or its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates own shares of Greenland Mines Ltd which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell shares of Greenland Mines Ltd at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of Greenland Mines Ltd and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

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Sources

Greenland Mines Ltd, "Greenland Mines Arrives at Skaergaard, Commences Drilling as 2026 Field Season Moves into Full Operation," August 11, 2026: https://www.juniorminingnetwork.com

Greenland Mines Ltd investor relations: ir.greenlandmines.com

Greenland Mines Ltd, WSP Danmark A/S environmental baseline engagement, March 19, 2026: https://www.barchart.com

Gold spot price data, August 11, 2026: tradingeconomics.com/commodity/gold

Second quarter 2026 results releases of the referenced companies as linked in the body of this article.

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