John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. 4th Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Operating Results Conference Call

Elgin, IL, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), a major processor and distributor of snack and recipe nut products and snack bar manufacturer, will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter Fiscal 2026 operating results on Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time). Fourth Quarter Results are expected to be released after the market closes on Wednesday August 19, 2026.

To register for the call, please click on the Participant Registration by register using this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI44107bdd00e5457a8a0b6255bbaf1762

After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique access code required to join the live call. Please ensure you have registered at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call time.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.’s Web site at https://jbssinc.com/investors/ or via the Listen Only link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/iws7hrn4

Based in Elgin, Illinois, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried-fruit products, and snack bars that are sold under the Company’s Fisher ®, Orchard Valley Harvest ®, Squirrel Brand ®, and Southern Style Nuts ® brand names and under a variety of private brands