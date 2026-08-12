Daily Journal Corporation Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $27.0 Million, Reflecting a 15% Increase

Year-Over-Year

First Nine Months Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $69.2 Million, Reflecting

a 17% Increase Year-Over-Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Journal Corporation (Nasdaq: DJCO), a publishing and technology company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026. Total consolidated revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $27.0 million, representing a 15.3% increase from the $23.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by strong growth at Journal Technologies, Inc. (JTI). Total consolidated revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $69.2 million, a 16.8% increase from $59.3 million in the prior-year period.

“Journal Technologies, Inc. delivered strong revenue growth in the third quarter, with total Journal Technologies revenue increasing 19.5% year over year, reflecting continued expansion of e-filing and public service fees, higher recurring license and maintenance revenues, and increased consulting activity.” said Steven Myhill-Jones, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Daily Journal Corporation. “For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Journal Technologies revenue grew 21% over the prior-year period. Income from operations improved significantly in both the quarter and the first nine months, reflecting the operating leverage in our technology business as it continues to scale. As always, our consolidated reported net results were materially impacted by mark-to-market changes in our investment portfolio, which reflects broad market movements rather than the underlying performance of our operating businesses.”

Financial Highlights:

Total consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $27.0 million, representing a 15.3% increase from the $23.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Journal Technologies, Inc. reported revenue of $22.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a 19.5% increase from the $18.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Growth was driven by increases in other public service fees, consulting fees, and license and maintenance fees. For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, Journal Technologies, Inc. revenue was $55.6 million, a 21.0% increase from $45.9 million in the prior-year period.

The Traditional Business reported advertising and circulation revenues of $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a 0.8% decrease from $4.9 million in the prior-year quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, Traditional Business revenue was $13.7 million, a 2.4% increase from $13.4 million in the prior-year period.

Income from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $5.3 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting strong revenue growth and operating leverage. For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, income from operations was $8.7 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior-year period.

Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $10.9 million, or ($7.90) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $14.4 million, or $10.47 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by net unrealized losses on marketable securities of $24.1 million, representing a pre-tax impact of approximately ($17.52) per basic and diluted share, compared to net unrealized gains of $11.5 million in the prior-year quarter, representing a pre-tax gain of approximately $8.36 per basic and diluted share.

Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2026 was $53.5 million, or ($38.84) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $70.0 million, or $50.81 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year period. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by net unrealized losses on marketable securities of $87.0 million in the current period, representing a pre-tax impact of approximately ($63.17) per basic and diluted share, compared to net unrealized gains of $84.3 million in the prior-year period, representing a pre-tax gain of approximately $61.22 per basic and diluted share.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s marketable securities had a total fair market value of $406.0 million and included accumulated pretax unrealized gains of $266.9 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the nine months ended June 30, 2026 was $12.9 million, compared to $8.8 million during the prior-year period.





About Daily Journal Corporation

Daily Journal Corporation, based in Los Angeles, publishes news for California and Arizona, produces specialized publications, and handles public notice advertising. Its subsidiary, Journal Technologies, Inc., provides case management software to courts, justice agencies, and government organizations across about 37 states and internationally, supporting electronic case management and related online services like e-filing and fee payments.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “should,” “believes,” “will,” “plans,” “estimates,” “may,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact us at:

ir@dailyjournal.com

DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands except share amounts)

June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,133 $ 20,569 Restricted cash 2,329 2,269 Marketable securities at fair value 405,963 492,995 Accounts receivable, net 17,899 21,011 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,155 959 Assets held for sale 3,461 — Total current assets 463,940 537,803 Property and equipment, net 5,672 8,930 Non-qualified deferred compensation plan – trust account asset value 2,220 1,385 Total assets $ 471,832 $ 548,118 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,078 $ 7,071 Accrued liabilities 9,169 12,518 Note payable collateralized by real estate 171 169 Income taxes payable 2,506 879 Deferred revenue 17,900 18,169 Total current liabilities 39,824 38,806 Investment margin account borrowings 20,000 22,000 Long-term note payable collateralized by real estate 659 787 Long-term deferred revenue 1,721 994 Long-term accrued liabilities 4,698 5,547 Accrued non-qualified deferred compensation 2,126 1,590 Deferred income taxes 65,151 87,333 Total liabilities 134,179 157,057 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,805,179 and 1,805,053 shares issued, and 427,427 and 427,627 treasury shares, and 1,377,752 and 1,377,426 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively. 14 14 Additional paid-in capital 2,221 2,097 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (26 ) — Retained earnings 335,444 388,950 Total stockholders’ equity 337,653 391,061 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 471,832 $ 548,118





DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues Advertising $ 3,753 $ 3,812 $ 10,395 $ 10,156 Circulation 1,087 1,069 3,274 3,196 Licensing and maintenance fees 9,239 7,964 26,277 22,990 Consulting fees 7,164 6,529 14,238 11,792 Other public service fees 5,733 4,032 15,047 11,152 Total revenues 26,976 23,406 69,231 59,286 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 15,371 15,376 41,410 39,572 Agency commissions 378 385 1,041 1,069 Outside services 1,458 1,710 5,769 5,322 Postage and delivery expenses 272 192 796 576 Newsprint and printing expenses 158 149 472 504 Equipment maintenance and software 26 290 302 1,333 Credit card merchant discount fees 733 599 1,959 1,692 Other general and administrative expenses 3,313 1,481 8,749 4,289 Total operating expenses 21,709 20,182 60,498 54,357 Income from operations 5,267 3,224 8,733 4,929 Other income (expenses) Dividends and interest income 2,931 3,796 5,536 6,158 Net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities (24,145 ) 11,521 (87,032 ) 84,320 Net unrealized gains (losses) on non-qualified compensation plan 163 20 246 (33 ) Interest expense (229 ) (332 ) (692 ) (1,077 ) Other income 24 2 119 99 Income (loss) before taxes (15,989 ) 18,231 (73,090 ) 94,396 Income tax benefit (expense) 5,100 (3,810 ) 19,584 (24,410 ) Net income (loss) (10,889 ) 14,421 (53,506 ) 69,986 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments (17 ) — (26 ) — Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ (10,906 ) $ 14,421 $ (53,532 ) $ 69,986 Earnings (losses) per share: Basic $ (7.90 ) $ 10.47 $ (38.84 ) $ 50.81 Diluted $ (7.90 ) $ 10.47 $ (38.84 ) $ 50.81 Shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share: Basic 1,377,732 1,377,426 1,377,725 1,377,321 Diluted 1,377,732 1,377,426 1,377,725 1,377,321



