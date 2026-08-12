Daily Journal Corporation Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: Daily Journal Daily Journal

Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $27.0 Million, Reflecting a 15% Increase
Year-Over-Year
First Nine Months Fiscal 2026 Total Revenue of $69.2 Million, Reflecting
a 17% Increase Year-Over-Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daily Journal Corporation (Nasdaq: DJCO), a publishing and technology company, today announced financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026. Total consolidated revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $27.0 million, representing a 15.3% increase from the $23.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter, driven primarily by strong growth at Journal Technologies, Inc. (JTI). Total consolidated revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 was $69.2 million, a 16.8% increase from $59.3 million in the prior-year period.

Journal Technologies, Inc. delivered strong revenue growth in the third quarter, with total Journal Technologies revenue increasing 19.5% year over year, reflecting continued expansion of e-filing and public service fees, higher recurring license and maintenance revenues, and increased consulting activity.” said Steven Myhill-Jones, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Daily Journal Corporation. “For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Journal Technologies revenue grew 21% over the prior-year period. Income from operations improved significantly in both the quarter and the first nine months, reflecting the operating leverage in our technology business as it continues to scale. As always, our consolidated reported net results were materially impacted by mark-to-market changes in our investment portfolio, which reflects broad market movements rather than the underlying performance of our operating businesses.”

Financial Highlights:

  • Total consolidated revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $27.0 million, representing a 15.3% increase from the $23.4 million reported in the prior-year quarter.
  • Journal Technologies, Inc. reported revenue of $22.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a 19.5% increase from the $18.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Growth was driven by increases in other public service fees, consulting fees, and license and maintenance fees. For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, Journal Technologies, Inc. revenue was $55.6 million, a 21.0% increase from $45.9 million in the prior-year period.
  • The Traditional Business reported advertising and circulation revenues of $4.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, a 0.8% decrease from $4.9 million in the prior-year quarter. For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, Traditional Business revenue was $13.7 million, a 2.4% increase from $13.4 million in the prior-year period.
  • Income from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $5.3 million, compared to $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting strong revenue growth and operating leverage. For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, income from operations was $8.7 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior-year period.
  • Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $10.9 million, or ($7.90) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $14.4 million, or $10.47 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by net unrealized losses on marketable securities of $24.1 million, representing a pre-tax impact of approximately ($17.52) per basic and diluted share, compared to net unrealized gains of $11.5 million in the prior-year quarter, representing a pre-tax gain of approximately $8.36 per basic and diluted share.
  • Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2026 was $53.5 million, or ($38.84) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $70.0 million, or $50.81 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year period. The year-over-year change was primarily driven by net unrealized losses on marketable securities of $87.0 million in the current period, representing a pre-tax impact of approximately ($63.17) per basic and diluted share, compared to net unrealized gains of $84.3 million in the prior-year period, representing a pre-tax gain of approximately $61.22 per basic and diluted share.
  • As of June 30, 2026, the Company’s marketable securities had a total fair market value of $406.0 million and included accumulated pretax unrealized gains of $266.9 million.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities during the nine months ended June 30, 2026 was $12.9 million, compared to $8.8 million during the prior-year period.

About Daily Journal Corporation

Daily Journal Corporation, based in Los Angeles, publishes news for California and Arizona, produces specialized publications, and handles public notice advertising. Its subsidiary, Journal Technologies, Inc., provides case management software to courts, justice agencies, and government organizations across about 37 states and internationally, supporting electronic case management and related online services like e-filing and fee payments.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “should,” “believes,” “will,” “plans,” “estimates,” “may,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information please contact us at:  
ir@dailyjournal.com

DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands except share amounts)
 
  June 30, 2026  September 30, 2025 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $31,133  $20,569 
Restricted cash  2,329   2,269 
Marketable securities at fair value  405,963   492,995 
Accounts receivable, net  17,899   21,011 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  3,155   959 
Assets held for sale  3,461    
Total current assets  463,940   537,803 
Property and equipment, net  5,672   8,930 
Non-qualified deferred compensation plan – trust account asset value  2,220   1,385 
Total assets $471,832  $548,118 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $10,078  $7,071 
Accrued liabilities  9,169   12,518 
Note payable collateralized by real estate  171   169 
Income taxes payable  2,506   879 
Deferred revenue  17,900   18,169 
Total current liabilities  39,824   38,806 
Investment margin account borrowings  20,000   22,000 
Long-term note payable collateralized by real estate  659   787 
Long-term deferred revenue  1,721   994 
Long-term accrued liabilities  4,698   5,547 
Accrued non-qualified deferred compensation  2,126   1,590 
Deferred income taxes  65,151   87,333 
Total liabilities  134,179   157,057 
Stockholders’ Equity        
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,805,179 and 1,805,053 shares issued, and 427,427 and 427,627 treasury shares, and 1,377,752 and 1,377,426 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, respectively.  14   14 
Additional paid-in capital  2,221   2,097 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (26)   
Retained earnings  335,444   388,950 
Total stockholders’ equity  337,653   391,061 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $471,832  $548,118 
         


DAILY JOURNAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Nine Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Revenues                
Advertising $3,753  $3,812  $10,395  $10,156 
Circulation  1,087   1,069   3,274   3,196 
Licensing and maintenance fees  9,239   7,964   26,277   22,990 
Consulting fees  7,164   6,529   14,238   11,792 
Other public service fees  5,733   4,032   15,047   11,152 
Total revenues  26,976   23,406   69,231   59,286 
Operating expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits  15,371   15,376   41,410   39,572 
Agency commissions  378   385   1,041   1,069 
Outside services  1,458   1,710   5,769   5,322 
Postage and delivery expenses  272   192   796   576 
Newsprint and printing expenses  158   149   472   504 
Equipment maintenance and software  26   290   302   1,333 
Credit card merchant discount fees  733   599   1,959   1,692 
Other general and administrative expenses  3,313   1,481   8,749   4,289 
Total operating expenses  21,709   20,182   60,498   54,357 
Income from operations  5,267   3,224   8,733   4,929 
Other income (expenses)                
Dividends and interest income  2,931   3,796   5,536   6,158 
Net unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities  (24,145)  11,521   (87,032)  84,320 
Net unrealized gains (losses) on non-qualified compensation plan  163   20   246   (33)
Interest expense  (229)  (332)  (692)  (1,077)
Other income  24   2   119   99 
Income (loss) before taxes  (15,989)  18,231   (73,090)  94,396 
Income tax benefit (expense)  5,100   (3,810)  19,584   (24,410)
Net income (loss)  (10,889)  14,421   (53,506)  69,986 
Other comprehensive loss:                
Foreign currency translation adjustments  (17)     (26)   
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $(10,906) $14,421  $(53,532) $69,986 
                 
Earnings (losses) per share:                
Basic $(7.90) $10.47  $(38.84) $50.81 
Diluted $(7.90) $10.47  $(38.84) $50.81 
                 
Shares used in computing earnings (losses) per share:                
Basic  1,377,732   1,377,426   1,377,725   1,377,321 
Diluted  1,377,732   1,377,426   1,377,725   1,377,321 



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