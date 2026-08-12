Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share payable on September 23, 2026, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2026. Today’s dividend declaration represents a 3 percent increase, or $0.01 per share, from the previous quarter.

“Winnebago Industries’ track record of more than 12 years of uninterrupted quarterly dividend payments reflects our commitment to consistently returning capital to shareholders and creating long-term value, a cornerstone of our disciplined capital allocation strategy,” said president and CEO Michael Happe. “As we continue to invest in innovation, technology and operational excellence that provides differentiated, premium products to our customers, we remain committed to deploying capital where it can generate the strongest returns and support sustainable growth.”

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material visit www.winnebagoind.com/investors.