Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2026 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

August 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock



RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2026



Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 14, 2026





VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid September 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of August 31, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on September 14, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 12, 2026, the Company had 198,807,315 shares of common stock outstanding. As of July 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company had 199,603,438 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures





About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

($ in thousands)

Realized

Realized

May-26 -

Jul-26

Jul-26

Net

Weighted

CPR

CPR

Weighted

Average

(1-Month)

(3-Month)

Modeled Interest

Current

Fair

% of

Current

Average

Maturity

(Reported

(Reported

Rate Sensitivity (1)

Type Face

Value

Portfolio

Price

Coupon

GWAC

Age

(Months)

in August)

in August)

(-50 BPS)

(+50 BPS)

Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 312,853 $ 270,606 2.40 % 86.50 3.00 % 3.52 % 63 289 7.7 % 7.8 % $ 8,213 $ (8,392 ) 30yr 3.5 37,004 32,967 0.29 % 89.09 3.50 % 4.30 % 82 258 18.7 % 9.8 % 984 (1,004 ) 30yr 4.0 46,981 43,623 0.39 % 92.85 4.00 % 4.77 % 86 269 5.0 % 8.9 % 1,170 (1,208 ) 30yr 4.5 433,292 409,559 3.64 % 94.52 4.50 % 5.45 % 31 325 6.3 % 7.1 % 9,704 (10,563 ) 30yr 5.0 2,152,263 2,085,963 18.53 % 96.92 5.00 % 6.00 % 14 342 3.8 % 4.7 % 45,443 (50,881 ) 30yr 5.5 4,003,371 3,992,152 35.46 % 99.72 5.50 % 6.45 % 14 342 6.7 % 6.8 % 73,647 (85,471 ) 30yr 6.0 3,017,573 3,075,322 27.31 % 101.91 6.00 % 6.92 % 19 335 10.8 % 12.4 % 42,799 (52,804 ) 30yr 6.5 1,233,441 1,282,240 11.39 % 103.96 6.50 % 7.39 % 21 333 20.5 % 21.2 % 13,265 (17,237 ) 30yr 7.0 51,728 54,548 0.48 % 105.45 7.00 % 7.92 % 32 321 49.5 % 37.3 % 585 (719 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 11,288,506 11,246,980 99.90 % 99.63 5.53 % 6.47 % 19 336 9.0 % 9.8 % 195,810 (228,279 ) Total Structured RMBS 81,391 11,814 0.10 % 14.52 3.38 % 4.59 % 140 203 10.2 % 8.0 % (36 ) 27 Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,369,897 $ 11,258,794 100.00 % 5.52 % 6.45 % 20 336 9.0 % 9.8 % $ 195,774 $ (228,252 )





Hedge

Modeled Interest

Notional

Period

Rate Sensitivity (1)

Hedge Balance

End

(-50 BPS)

(+50 BPS)

3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000 ) Jan-27 $ (1,706 ) $ 1,706 10-Year Treasury Future(2) (358,600 ) May-33 (11,329 ) 10,940 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3) (60,000 ) Feb-36 (2,579 ) 2,464 ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Sep-31 (177 ) 173 Swaps (7,814,200 ) Feb-31 (155,486 ) 150,459 Swaptions (1,000,000 ) Dec-31 (3,968 ) 6,385 TBA Short (344,900 ) Aug-26 (6,231 ) 7,480 Hedge Total $ (9,977,700 ) $ (181,476 ) $ 179,607 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 14,298 $ (48,645 )





(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.00 at July 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $387.3 million. (3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.70 at July 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $65.8 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency

($ in thousands)

Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of July 31, 2026 Fannie Mae $ 5,873,581 52.2 % Freddie Mac 5,385,213 47.8 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,258,794 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test

($ in thousands)

Percentage

Fair

of

Asset Category Value

Portfolio

As of July 31, 2026 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 559,519 5.0 % Whole Pool Assets 10,699,275 95.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 11,258,794 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty

($ in thousands)

Weighted

Weighted

% of

Average

Average

Total

Total

Repo

Maturity

Longest As of July 31, 2026 Borrowings

Debt

Rate

in Days

Maturity Wells Fargo Securities, LLC $ 556,368 5.1 % 3.79 % 8 8/19/2026 StoneX Financial Inc. 486,043 4.5 % 3.79 % 47 9/23/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 484,353 4.4 % 3.76 % 27 9/10/2026 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 480,218 4.4 % 3.79 % 16 9/21/2026 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 476,931 4.4 % 3.77 % 21 8/24/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 472,828 4.3 % 3.77 % 26 9/21/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 467,180 4.3 % 3.80 % 24 8/27/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 458,067 4.2 % 3.82 % 37 11/13/2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia 448,480 4.1 % 3.78 % 19 8/21/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 440,027 4.0 % 3.78 % 3 8/3/2026 DV Securities, LLC Repo 422,084 3.9 % 3.78 % 23 8/27/2026 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 420,109 3.9 % 3.78 % 28 8/28/2026 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 416,796 3.8 % 3.77 % 31 8/31/2026 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 407,688 3.7 % 3.81 % 36 9/23/2026 Banco Santander SA 402,148 3.7 % 3.85 % 74 10/13/2026 Clear Street LLC 398,804 3.7 % 3.77 % 17 8/20/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 387,203 3.6 % 3.86 % 27 8/27/2026 ING Financial Markets LLC 354,967 3.3 % 3.78 % 13 8/13/2026 TD Securities (USA) LLC 322,849 3.0 % 3.78 % 17 8/31/2026 Bank of Montreal 315,562 2.9 % 3.82 % 14 8/14/2026 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 296,148 2.7 % 3.79 % 23 8/24/2026 Brean Capital, LLC 295,238 2.7 % 3.77 % 21 8/31/2026 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 268,410 2.5 % 3.76 % 5 8/10/2026 Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 257,017 2.4 % 3.79 % 8 8/10/2026 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 235,060 2.2 % 3.79 % 21 8/21/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 210,960 1.9 % 3.76 % 14 8/14/2026 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 179,143 1.6 % 3.80 % 12 8/12/2026 Natixis, New York Branch 136,113 1.2 % 3.82 % 17 8/21/2026 BNP Paribas Securities Corp. 134,744 1.2 % 3.78 % 10 8/10/2026 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 134,563 1.2 % 3.80 % 31 8/31/2026 Mesirow Financial, Inc. 84,266 0.8 % 3.79 % 16 8/31/2026 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 30,082 0.3 % 3.79 % 13 8/13/2026 Canyon Partners, LLC 23,512 0.2 % 3.74 % 14 8/14/2026 Total Borrowings $ 10,903,961 100.0 % 3.79 % 23 11/13/2026



