Orchid Island Capital Announces August 2026 Monthly Dividend and July 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

 | Source: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

  • August 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.10 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of July 31, 2026
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected September 14, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of August 2026. The dividend of $0.10 per share will be paid September 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on August 31, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of August 31, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on September 14, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of August 12, 2026, the Company had 198,807,315 shares of common stock outstanding. As of July 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, the Company had 199,603,438 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of July 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

 
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)
                                     Realized
   
                                  Realized
 May-26 -
   
                                  Jul-26
 Jul-26
   
                  Net
         Weighted
 CPR
 CPR
   
                  Weighted
         Average
 (1-Month)
 (3-Month)
 Modeled Interest
  Current
 Fair
 % of
 Current
 Average
         Maturity
 (Reported
 (Reported
 Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type Face
 Value
 Portfolio
 Price
 Coupon
 GWAC
 Age
 (Months)
 in August)
 in August)
 (-50 BPS)
 (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                
30yr 3.0 $312,853  $270,606   2.40%  86.50   3.00%  3.52%  63   289   7.7%  7.8% $8,213  $(8,392)
30yr 3.5  37,004   32,967   0.29%  89.09   3.50%  4.30%  82   258   18.7%  9.8%  984   (1,004)
30yr 4.0  46,981   43,623   0.39%  92.85   4.00%  4.77%  86   269   5.0%  8.9%  1,170   (1,208)
30yr 4.5  433,292   409,559   3.64%  94.52   4.50%  5.45%  31   325   6.3%  7.1%  9,704   (10,563)
30yr 5.0  2,152,263   2,085,963   18.53%  96.92   5.00%  6.00%  14   342   3.8%  4.7%  45,443   (50,881)
30yr 5.5  4,003,371   3,992,152   35.46%  99.72   5.50%  6.45%  14   342   6.7%  6.8%  73,647   (85,471)
30yr 6.0  3,017,573   3,075,322   27.31%  101.91   6.00%  6.92%  19   335   10.8%  12.4%  42,799   (52,804)
30yr 6.5  1,233,441   1,282,240   11.39%  103.96   6.50%  7.39%  21   333   20.5%  21.2%  13,265   (17,237)
30yr 7.0  51,728   54,548   0.48%  105.45   7.00%  7.92%  32   321   49.5%  37.3%  585   (719)
Total Pass-Through RMBS  11,288,506   11,246,980   99.90%  99.63   5.53%  6.47%  19   336   9.0%  9.8%  195,810   (228,279)
Total Structured RMBS  81,391   11,814   0.10%  14.52   3.38%  4.59%  140   203   10.2%  8.0%  (36)  27 
Total Mortgage Assets $11,369,897  $11,258,794   100.00%      5.52%  6.45%  20   336   9.0%  9.8% $195,774  $(228,252)


     Hedge
 Modeled Interest
  Notional
 Period
 Rate Sensitivity (1)
Hedge Balance
 End
 (-50 BPS)
 (+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures $(390,000) Jan-27  $(1,706) $1,706 
10-Year Treasury Future(2)  (358,600) May-33   (11,329)  10,940 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3)  (60,000) Feb-36   (2,579)  2,464 
ERIS SOFR Swap Futures  (10,000) Sep-31   (177)  173 
Swaps  (7,814,200) Feb-31   (155,486)  150,459 
Swaptions  (1,000,000) Dec-31   (3,968)  6,385 
TBA Short  (344,900) Aug-26   (6,231)  7,480 
Hedge Total $(9,977,700)    $(181,476) $179,607 
Rate Shock Grand Total        $14,298  $(48,645)


(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.00 at July 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $387.3 million.
(3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.70 at July 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $65.8 million.
   

  

RMBS Assets by Agency
($ in thousands)
      Percentage
  Fair
 of
Asset Category Value
 Portfolio
As of July 31, 2026        
Fannie Mae $5,873,581   52.2%
Freddie Mac  5,385,213   47.8%
Total Mortgage Assets $11,258,794   100.0%


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)
      Percentage
  Fair
 of
Asset Category Value
 Portfolio
As of July 31, 2026        
Non-Whole Pool Assets $559,519   5.0%
Whole Pool Assets  10,699,275   95.0%
Total Mortgage Assets $11,258,794   100.0%


Borrowings By Counterparty
($ in thousands)
          Weighted
 Weighted
  
      % of
 Average
 Average
  
  Total
 Total
 Repo
 Maturity
 Longest
As of July 31, 2026 Borrowings
 Debt
 Rate
 in Days
 Maturity
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC $556,368   5.1%  3.79%  8  8/19/2026
StoneX Financial Inc.  486,043   4.5%  3.79%  47  9/23/2026
Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC  484,353   4.4%  3.76%  27  9/10/2026
Citigroup Global Markets Inc  480,218   4.4%  3.79%  16  9/21/2026
Marex Capital Markets Inc.  476,931   4.4%  3.77%  21  8/24/2026
ASL Capital Markets Inc.  472,828   4.3%  3.77%  26  9/21/2026
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.  467,180   4.3%  3.80%  24  8/27/2026
South Street Securities, LLC  458,067   4.2%  3.82%  37  11/13/2026
The Bank of Nova Scotia  448,480   4.1%  3.78%  19  8/21/2026
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC  440,027   4.0%  3.78%  3  8/3/2026
DV Securities, LLC Repo  422,084   3.9%  3.78%  23  8/27/2026
RBC Capital Markets, LLC  420,109   3.9%  3.78%  28  8/28/2026
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co  416,796   3.8%  3.77%  31  8/31/2026
Daiwa Securities America Inc.  407,688   3.7%  3.81%  36  9/23/2026
Banco Santander SA  402,148   3.7%  3.85%  74  10/13/2026
Clear Street LLC  398,804   3.7%  3.77%  17  8/20/2026
Goldman, Sachs & Co  387,203   3.6%  3.86%  27  8/27/2026
ING Financial Markets LLC  354,967   3.3%  3.78%  13  8/13/2026
TD Securities (USA) LLC  322,849   3.0%  3.78%  17  8/31/2026
Bank of Montreal  315,562   2.9%  3.82%  14  8/14/2026
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.  296,148   2.7%  3.79%  23  8/24/2026
Brean Capital, LLC  295,238   2.7%  3.77%  21  8/31/2026
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.  268,410   2.5%  3.76%  5  8/10/2026
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC  257,017   2.4%  3.79%  8  8/10/2026
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.  235,060   2.2%  3.79%  21  8/21/2026
Nomura Securities International, Inc.  210,960   1.9%  3.76%  14  8/14/2026
Mizuho Securities USA LLC  179,143   1.6%  3.80%  12  8/12/2026
Natixis, New York Branch  136,113   1.2%  3.82%  17  8/21/2026
BNP Paribas Securities Corp.  134,744   1.2%  3.78%  10  8/10/2026
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith  134,563   1.2%  3.80%  31  8/31/2026
Mesirow Financial, Inc.  84,266   0.8%  3.79%  16  8/31/2026
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC  30,082   0.3%  3.79%  13  8/13/2026
Canyon Partners, LLC  23,512   0.2%  3.74%  14  8/14/2026
Total Borrowings $10,903,961   100.0%  3.79%  23  11/13/2026
                   


 

            








        

            

                

                    
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