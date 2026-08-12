Epsilon Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and 2026 Production and Capital Guidance

 | Source: Epsilon Energy Ltd. Epsilon Energy Ltd.

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

Q2 2026 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q2 2026      
  Q2 2026Q1 2026Q2 2025QoQ%YoY%
NRI Production       
Gas MMcf2,0822,4822,752-16%-24%
OilMBbl12613644-8%184%
NGLMBbl42428-1%437%
Total MMcfe3,0883,5543,064-13%1%
Daily Total MMcfe/d33.939.533.7  
       
Revenues $M     
Gas  3,76713,4036,910-72%-45%
Oil 11,7719,4622,72524%332%
NGL 1,3871,07314529%856%
Midstream 1  1,3371,6581,845-19%-28%
Total  18,26225,59611,625-29%57%
       
Realized Prices 2      
Gas $/Mcf1.815.402.51-66%-28%
Oil $/Bbl93.7369.3961.7335%52%
NGL$/Bbl32.9425.3218.5130%78%
       
Adj. EBITDA$M5,81813,3957,396-57%-21%
       
Cash + STI 3$M11,7228,46610,37838%13%
       
Capex 4 $M8,4844,8852,69874%214%
       
Total Debt $M40,50045,5000-11% 
       
Dividend$M1,8911,8841,3760%37%
       
Adj Net Income 5$M1,5788,6831,954-82%-19%
p/share 6$0.050.290.09-82%-41%
       
1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon     
2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations      
3) Includes restricted cash balance     
4) Accrual basis, excludes acquisitions      
5) Excludes the impact of transaction costs, impairments, gain / loss on asset sales, and unrealized hedge gain / loss  
6) Calculated on weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period  
       

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the past eight months, Epsilon has undergone a significant transformation. We have expanded from a non-operator into a diversified operator/non-operator hybrid with development activities spanning multiple basins. Importantly, this transition has been executed successfully, with projects progressing ahead of schedule and on budget as our team continues to deliver against our objectives.

The operational momentum we have built gives us the confidence to provide production and capital expenditure guidance for the first time. At the midpoint of our guidance, we expect full-year oil production of approximately 1,800 barrels per day and third-quarter oil production growth of over 25% sequentially, reflecting the impact of recent investments as they begin to contribute meaningfully to production and cash flow.

Based on our planned development activities across our three core operating areas, and the flexibility to allocate capital between oil and gas opportunities, we believe Epsilon has established a foundation for sustained, multi-year production and cash flow growth while maintaining a conservative leverage profile. Supported by a high-quality inventory of development opportunities and disciplined capital allocation, we are well positioned to compound long-term shareholder value."

Quarter Details:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Company successfully completed 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara DUCs in the Powder River Basin in early July. The wells were put on production in July and are performing above expectations.

The Company participated in the drilling of 5 gross (0.4 net) wells in the Marcellus in April. The wells are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, with production online in December.

The Company participated in the completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in the Permian Basin, the ninth well in the Ector Co. project and the first 3-mile Barnett well. The well was put on production in June and is performing in line with expectations.

Production from Q2 2026 activity will have a larger contribution to results in the second half of the year, starting in the third quarter.

Marcellus production was down 16% quarter over quarter due to a planned suction pressure increase in the Auburn Gas Gathering System in May that caused a temporary drop in production during the quarter (in addition to natural well declines). The suction pressure uplift increases the throughput capacity on the system for future development.

Powder River Basin production was down 11% quarter over quarter, due to field optimization activities and offset completions (in addition to natural well declines).  

Permian production was flat quarter over quarter, due to the new well volumes online in June.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 7.7 Bcf gross of natural gas volumes during the quarter, or 85 MMcf/d.

The quarter included $0.8 million of G&A cost associated with former Peak employees who are on transition services contracts. The full year cost will be approximately $1.5 million, $1.3 million has been incurred in the first half of the year. These costs will not be carried into 2027.

On May 4, 2026, the Company closed the sale of certain overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in Susquehanna Co, Pennsylvania to an undisclosed private buyer for $3.9 million. The assets covered 940 gross acres and 90 producing Marcellus wells with an average net revenue interest of 0.25% per well. The effective date of the transaction was April 1, 2026, and the consideration represented approximately 6X expected cash flow from the assets over the next twelve months. The assets represented approximately 1.5% of the Company’s trailing twelve months upstream revenue and 2% of the Company’s year-end 2025 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) reserves.

In April, the Company made a $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility, bringing the balance down $10 million from year-end 2025 to $40.5 million.

Q3 2026 Update

In July, the Company sold down a 24% interest in the 3 well Parkman development in the Powder River Basin, that began drilling in June, in exchange for a $1.1 million up front-payment to right-size the third quarter capital program. The Company now holds a 72% interest in the wells.  

In July, the Company successfully drilled 3 gross (2.1 net) Parkman wells in the Powder River Basin. The completions are scheduled for the third quarter with production online in the fourth quarter.  

Q3 2026 and FY 2026 Production and Capital Guidance Range

Q3 2026 Total Production (MMcfe): 3,270 – 3,510 (mid-point represents 10% QoQ growth)
Q3 2026 Oil Production (MBbl): 155 – 165 (mid-point represents 27% QoQ growth)  
Q3 2026 Capital : $24.0 - $28.5 million

FY 2026 Production (MMcfe): 13,740 – 14,280 (mid-point represents 18% YoY growth)
FY 2026 Oil Production (MBbl): 640 – 670 (mid-point represents 194% YoY growth)
FY 2026 Capital: $42.0 – $47.0 million  

The primary components of the capital program for the second half of 2026:

  • Drilling and completion of 3 gross (2.1 net) Parkman wells in the Powder River Basin (operated)
  • Facilities build-out in preparation for 2027 drilling plans in the Powder River Basin (operated)
  • Drilling of 2 gross (0.5 net) Barnett wells in the Permian Basin (non-operated), completions are expected in Q127
  • Completion of 5 gross (0.4 net) Marcellus wells (non-operated)

Due to the timing of these investments, approximately 35% of 2026 capital spending (2.1 net Parkman wells in the Powder River Basin) is expected to have an impact for ~60 days in Q4 2026. Another 24% of 2026 capital spending is not expected to have an impact on 2026 results (the initial impact will fall into 2027).

Hedge Book (8.11.26):

DateNatural GasCrude Oil
Swaps
Costless CollarsSwaps
Costless Collars
Volume 
(MMcf)		Price 
($/MMBtu)		Volume 
(MMcf)		Bought 
Put 
($/MMBtu)		Sold 
Call 
($/MMBtu)		Volume 
(MBbl)		Price 
($/Bbl)		Volume 
(MBbl)		Bought 
Put 
($/Bbl)		Sold
Call
($/Bbl)
Q3 20261463.931763.354.945365.16060.0070.10
Q4 20261783.877833.355.104163.243561.1870.88
FY 2026325$3.90959$3.35$5.0794$64.3235$61.18$70.88
Q1 2027874.128183.415.232962.134060.9570.91
Q2 2027913.497933.214.813764.312758.2168.04
Q3 2027903.587733.114.312866.363058.7468.83
Q4 2027443.955353.204.441462.323858.2068.32
FY 2027312$3.762,918$3.24$4.73108$64.00135$59.14$69.15
Q1 2028
28
4.46
28
3.65
4.70
8
62.97
11
60.29
70.25
Q2 2028
       170.00
78.48
           

Earning’s Call: 

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6qJpqYfZ. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com    

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(All amounts stated in US$) 
                
 Three months ended June 30,
 Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Revenues from contracts with customers:               
Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue$16,924,916  $9,779,728  $40,862,926  $24,050,518 
Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,336,740   1,845,005   2,994,517   3,737,355 
Total revenue 18,261,656   11,624,733   43,857,443   27,787,873 
                
Operating costs and expenses:               
Lease operating expenses 6,330,193   2,462,785   13,525,506   5,218,683 
Gathering system operating expenses 508,475   613,795   1,102,921   1,166,446 
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,804,107   3,201,654   5,806,446   6,677,511 
Impairment expense    2,670,000      2,676,669 
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (4,174,368)     (4,174,368)   
Transaction costs 202,532      273,952    
General and administrative expenses:               
Stock based compensation expense 547,527   385,838   1,095,054   771,676 
Other general and administrative expenses 3,664,814   1,461,878   7,042,956   3,280,296 
Total operating costs and expenses 9,883,280   10,795,950   24,672,467   19,791,281 
Operating income 8,378,376   828,783   19,184,976   7,996,592 
                
Other income (expense):               
Interest income 24,785   17,247   70,327   32,546 
Interest expense (877,267)  (19,906)  (1,818,848)  (32,117)
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net 2,245,470   2,573,863   (6,684,358)  1,111,693 
Other expense, net (208,658)  (10,839)  (192,230)  (33,338)
Other income (expense), net 1,184,330   2,560,365   (8,625,109)  1,078,784 
                
Net income before income tax expense 9,562,706   3,389,148   10,559,867   9,075,376 
Income tax expense 2,429,235   1,837,687   2,696,971   3,507,881 
NET INCOME$7,133,471  $1,551,461  $7,862,896  $5,567,495 
Currency translation adjustments (2,032)  (75,496)  (4,351)  (125,612)
NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME$7,131,439  $1,475,965  $7,858,545  $5,441,883 
                
Net income per share, basic$0.24  $0.07  $0.26  $0.25 
Net income per share, diluted$0.23  $0.07  $0.26  $0.25 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 30,248,522   22,017,310   30,244,275   22,013,062 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 30,414,909   22,202,315   30,369,810   22,155,629 
                

      

EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts stated in US$)
        
 June 30,
 December 31,
 2026
 2025
ASSETS       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$11,169,421  $8,959,954 
Accounts receivable 17,476,445   16,132,501 
Fair value of derivatives 694,977   2,694,340 
Prepaid income taxes 2,994,982   2,949,311 
Other current assets 1,462,462   1,847,672 
Total current assets 33,798,287   32,583,778 
Non-current assets       
Property and equipment:       
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method       
Proved properties 245,787,578   233,334,212 
Unproved properties 80,341,257   79,307,169 
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (136,623,569)  (131,636,141)
Total oil and gas properties, net 189,505,266   181,005,240 
Gathering system 43,428,789   43,540,389 
Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (37,849,676)  (37,472,139)
Total gathering system, net 5,579,113   6,068,250 
Land 1,231,965   1,231,965 
Buildings and other property and equipment, net 4,036,238   4,132,732 
Total property and equipment, net 200,352,582   192,438,187 
Other assets:       
Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 371,181   488,949 
Restricted cash 553,000   553,000 
Fair value of derivatives, long term 33,114   1,154,936 
Deferred financing costs 673,754   774,347 
Prepaid drilling costs 661,803   246,220 
Total non-current assets 202,645,434   195,655,639 
Total assets$236,443,721  $228,239,417 
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable trade$19,129,836  $11,148,050 
Gathering fees payable 938,041   1,076,143 
Royalties payable 9,902,986   8,702,526 
Accrued capital expenditures 486,548   24,888 
Accrued compensation 1,081,171   1,056,304 
Other accrued liabilities 2,618,815   2,682,090 
Fair value of derivatives 686,882    
Operating lease liabilities 272,063   271,494 
Total current liabilities 35,116,342   24,961,495 
Non-current liabilities       
Credit facility payable 40,500,000   50,500,000 
Ad valorem taxes, long term 7,411,971   7,411,971 
Asset retirement obligations 7,676,996   7,437,960 
Fair value of derivatives, long term 97,675    
Deferred income taxes 15,527,679   12,855,585 
Operating lease liabilities, long term 202,015   340,052 
Total non-current liabilities 71,416,336   78,545,568 
Total liabilities 106,532,678   103,507,063 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)       
Shareholders' equity       
Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding     
Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 30,248,617 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 30,239,980 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 154,274,125   154,274,125 
Additional paid-in capital 14,958,878   13,863,824 
Accumulated deficit (49,214,176)  (53,302,162)
Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,892,216   9,896,567 
Total shareholders' equity 129,911,043   124,732,354 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$236,443,721  $228,239,417 
        


EPSILON ENERGY LTD.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(All amounts stated in US$)
 
 Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net income$7,862,896  $5,567,495 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:     
Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 5,806,446   6,677,511 
Impairment expense    2,676,669 
Amortization on deferred financing costs 100,593    
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (4,174,368)   
Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 6,684,358   (1,111,693)
Settlement paid on derivative contracts (2,778,616)  (108,383)
Settlement of asset retirement obligation    (1,600)
Stock-based compensation expense 1,095,054   771,676 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,672,093   (779,676)
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable (1,343,944)  346,839 
Prepaid income taxes (45,671)   
Other assets and liabilities 292,394   385,445 
Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities 6,189,202   (66,454)
Income taxes payable    2,572,921 
Net cash provided by operating activities 22,360,437   16,930,750 
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (1,416,572)  (5,132,649)
Additions to proved oil and gas properties (8,803,428)  (5,997,993)
Deductions (additions) to gathering system properties 100,952   (228,327)
Deductions to land, buildings and property and equipment (11,446)  (12,102)
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties 4,174,368    
Prepaid drilling costs (415,583)  705,165 
Net cash used in investing activities (6,371,709)  (10,665,906)
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Payment on credit facility (10,000,000)   
Dividends paid (3,774,910)  (2,751,372)
Net cash used in financing activities (13,774,910)  (2,751,372)
Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,351)  (125,612)
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,209,467   3,387,860 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,512,954   6,989,793 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period$11,722,421  $10,377,653 
      
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:     
Income tax paid - federal$  $1,325,000 
Income tax paid - state (PA)$10,933  $355,138 
Income tax paid - state (other)$50,025  $1,710 
Interest paid$1,722,335  $9,552 
      
Non-cash investing activities:     
Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable$3,260,493  $(690,866)
Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable$(10,648) $71,366 
Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments$6,961  $18,235 
      


 
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
Net income$7,133,471  $1,551,461  $7,862,896  $5,567,495 
Add Back:           
Interest expense (income), net 852,482   2,659   1,748,521   (429)
Income tax expense 2,429,235   1,837,687   2,696,971   3,507,881 
Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,804,107   3,201,654   5,806,446   6,677,511 
Impairment expense    2,670,000      2,676,669 
Stock based compensation expense 547,527   385,838   1,095,054   771,676 
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (4,174,368)     (4,174,368)   
Transaction costs 202,532      273,952    
(Gain)/loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (3,976,251)  (2,267,203)  3,905,742   (1,220,076)
Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (1,201)  14,021   (3,076)  24,310 
Adjusted EBITDA$5,817,534  $7,396,117  $19,212,138  $18,005,037 
            

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) transaction costs, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) gain or loss on sale of assets, and (9) gain or loss on foreign currency translations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

$MQ225Q126Q226YTD2026
GAAP Net Income (Loss) 1,551 729 7,133  7,863
Adjustments    
Transaction Cost  71 203  
Impairment 2,670   
Asset Sale (Gain) / Loss   -4,174  
Unrealized Hedge (Gain) / Loss -2,267 7,882 -3,976  
Adj. Net Income 1,954 8,683 -815  7,868
WA Shares O/S 22,202 30,262 30,415  30,370
P/Share$0.09$0.29$(0.03)$0.26
          

Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adjusting for items related to (1) transaction expenses, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (3) gain or loss on sale of assets, and (4) unrealized gain or loss on hedges. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.


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