Epsilon Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results and 2026 Production and Capital Guidance

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today reported second quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

Q2 2026 Highlights:

Epsilon - Q2 2026 Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q2 2025 QoQ% YoY% NRI Production Gas MMcf 2,082 2,482 2,752 -16% -24% Oil MBbl 126 136 44 -8% 184% NGL MBbl 42 42 8 -1% 437% Total MMcfe 3,088 3,554 3,064 -13% 1% Daily Total MMcfe/d 33.9 39.5 33.7 Revenues $M Gas 3,767 13,403 6,910 -72% -45% Oil 11,771 9,462 2,725 24% 332% NGL 1,387 1,073 145 29% 856% Midstream 1 1,337 1,658 1,845 -19% -28% Total 18,262 25,596 11,625 -29% 57% Realized Prices 2 Gas $/Mcf 1.81 5.40 2.51 -66% -28% Oil $/Bbl 93.73 69.39 61.73 35% 52% NGL $/Bbl 32.94 25.32 18.51 30% 78% Adj. EBITDA $M 5,818 13,395 7,396 -57% -21% Cash + STI 3 $M 11,722 8,466 10,378 38% 13% Capex 4 $M 8,484 4,885 2,698 74% 214% Total Debt $M 40,500 45,500 0 -11% Dividend $M 1,891 1,884 1,376 0% 37% Adj Net Income 5 $M 1,578 8,683 1,954 -82% -19% p/share 6 $ 0.05 0.29 0.09 -82% -41% 1) Net of elimination entry for fees paid by Epsilon 2) Excludes impact of hedge realizations 3) Includes restricted cash balance 4) Accrual basis, excludes acquisitions 5) Excludes the impact of transaction costs, impairments, gain / loss on asset sales, and unrealized hedge gain / loss 6) Calculated on weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the period

Jason Stabell, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Over the past eight months, Epsilon has undergone a significant transformation. We have expanded from a non-operator into a diversified operator/non-operator hybrid with development activities spanning multiple basins. Importantly, this transition has been executed successfully, with projects progressing ahead of schedule and on budget as our team continues to deliver against our objectives.

The operational momentum we have built gives us the confidence to provide production and capital expenditure guidance for the first time. At the midpoint of our guidance, we expect full-year oil production of approximately 1,800 barrels per day and third-quarter oil production growth of over 25% sequentially, reflecting the impact of recent investments as they begin to contribute meaningfully to production and cash flow.

Based on our planned development activities across our three core operating areas, and the flexibility to allocate capital between oil and gas opportunities, we believe Epsilon has established a foundation for sustained, multi-year production and cash flow growth while maintaining a conservative leverage profile. Supported by a high-quality inventory of development opportunities and disciplined capital allocation, we are well positioned to compound long-term shareholder value."

Quarter Details:

Epsilon’s capital expenditures were $8.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The Company successfully completed 2 gross (0.7 net) Niobrara DUCs in the Powder River Basin in early July. The wells were put on production in July and are performing above expectations.

The Company participated in the drilling of 5 gross (0.4 net) wells in the Marcellus in April. The wells are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter, with production online in December.

The Company participated in the completion of 1 gross (0.25 net) well in the Permian Basin, the ninth well in the Ector Co. project and the first 3-mile Barnett well. The well was put on production in June and is performing in line with expectations.

Production from Q2 2026 activity will have a larger contribution to results in the second half of the year, starting in the third quarter.

Marcellus production was down 16% quarter over quarter due to a planned suction pressure increase in the Auburn Gas Gathering System in May that caused a temporary drop in production during the quarter (in addition to natural well declines). The suction pressure uplift increases the throughput capacity on the system for future development.

Powder River Basin production was down 11% quarter over quarter, due to field optimization activities and offset completions (in addition to natural well declines).

Permian production was flat quarter over quarter, due to the new well volumes online in June.

The Auburn Gas Gathering System (Epsilon is a 35% owner) gathered and delivered 7.7 Bcf gross of natural gas volumes during the quarter, or 85 MMcf/d.

The quarter included $0.8 million of G&A cost associated with former Peak employees who are on transition services contracts. The full year cost will be approximately $1.5 million, $1.3 million has been incurred in the first half of the year. These costs will not be carried into 2027.

On May 4, 2026, the Company closed the sale of certain overriding royalty interests (ORRIs) in Susquehanna Co, Pennsylvania to an undisclosed private buyer for $3.9 million. The assets covered 940 gross acres and 90 producing Marcellus wells with an average net revenue interest of 0.25% per well. The effective date of the transaction was April 1, 2026, and the consideration represented approximately 6X expected cash flow from the assets over the next twelve months. The assets represented approximately 1.5% of the Company’s trailing twelve months upstream revenue and 2% of the Company’s year-end 2025 Proved Developed Producing (PDP) reserves.

In April, the Company made a $5 million repayment on the outstanding balance on the credit facility, bringing the balance down $10 million from year-end 2025 to $40.5 million.

Q3 2026 Update

In July, the Company sold down a 24% interest in the 3 well Parkman development in the Powder River Basin, that began drilling in June, in exchange for a $1.1 million up front-payment to right-size the third quarter capital program. The Company now holds a 72% interest in the wells.

In July, the Company successfully drilled 3 gross (2.1 net) Parkman wells in the Powder River Basin. The completions are scheduled for the third quarter with production online in the fourth quarter.

Q3 2026 and FY 2026 Production and Capital Guidance Range

Q3 2026 Total Production (MMcfe): 3,270 – 3,510 (mid-point represents 10% QoQ growth)

Q3 2026 Oil Production (MBbl): 155 – 165 (mid-point represents 27% QoQ growth)

Q3 2026 Capital : $24.0 - $28.5 million

FY 2026 Production (MMcfe): 13,740 – 14,280 (mid-point represents 18% YoY growth)

FY 2026 Oil Production (MBbl): 640 – 670 (mid-point represents 194% YoY growth)

FY 2026 Capital: $42.0 – $47.0 million

The primary components of the capital program for the second half of 2026:

Drilling and completion of 3 gross (2.1 net) Parkman wells in the Powder River Basin (operated)

Facilities build-out in preparation for 2027 drilling plans in the Powder River Basin (operated)

Drilling of 2 gross (0.5 net) Barnett wells in the Permian Basin (non-operated), completions are expected in Q127

Completion of 5 gross (0.4 net) Marcellus wells (non-operated)

Due to the timing of these investments, approximately 35% of 2026 capital spending (2.1 net Parkman wells in the Powder River Basin) is expected to have an impact for ~60 days in Q4 2026. Another 24% of 2026 capital spending is not expected to have an impact on 2026 results (the initial impact will fall into 2027).

Hedge Book (8.11.26):

Date Natural Gas Crude Oil

Swaps

Costless Collars Swaps

Costless Collars

Volume

(MMcf) Price

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MMcf) Bought

Put

($/MMBtu) Sold

Call

($/MMBtu) Volume

(MBbl) Price

($/Bbl) Volume

(MBbl) Bought

Put

($/Bbl) Sold

Call

($/Bbl) Q3 2026 146 3.93 176 3.35 4.94 53 65.16 0 60.00 70.10 Q4 2026 178 3.87 783 3.35 5.10 41 63.24 35 61.18 70.88 FY 2026 325 $3.90 959 $3.35 $5.07 94 $64.32 35 $61.18 $70.88 Q1 2027 87 4.12 818 3.41 5.23 29 62.13 40 60.95 70.91 Q2 2027 91 3.49 793 3.21 4.81 37 64.31 27 58.21 68.04 Q3 2027 90 3.58 773 3.11 4.31 28 66.36 30 58.74 68.83 Q4 2027 44 3.95 535 3.20 4.44 14 62.32 38 58.20 68.32 FY 2027 312 $3.76 2,918 $3.24 $4.73 108 $64.00 135 $59.14 $69.15 Q1 2028

28

4.46

28

3.65

4.70

8

62.97

11

60.29

70.25

Q2 2028

1 70.00

78.48



Earning’s Call:

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=6qJpqYfZ. A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website (www.epsilonenergyltd.com) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets across the Appalachian, Powder River, Permian, and Western Canadian Sedimentary basins.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, ‘may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, ‘believe”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson

Chief Financial Officer

Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (All amounts stated in US$) Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues from contracts with customers: Gas, oil, NGL, and condensate revenue $ 16,924,916 $ 9,779,728 $ 40,862,926 $ 24,050,518 Gas gathering and compression revenue 1,336,740 1,845,005 2,994,517 3,737,355 Total revenue 18,261,656 11,624,733 43,857,443 27,787,873 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 6,330,193 2,462,785 13,525,506 5,218,683 Gathering system operating expenses 508,475 613,795 1,102,921 1,166,446 Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 2,804,107 3,201,654 5,806,446 6,677,511 Impairment expense — 2,670,000 — 2,676,669 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (4,174,368 ) — (4,174,368 ) — Transaction costs 202,532 — 273,952 — General and administrative expenses: Stock based compensation expense 547,527 385,838 1,095,054 771,676 Other general and administrative expenses 3,664,814 1,461,878 7,042,956 3,280,296 Total operating costs and expenses 9,883,280 10,795,950 24,672,467 19,791,281 Operating income 8,378,376 828,783 19,184,976 7,996,592 Other income (expense): Interest income 24,785 17,247 70,327 32,546 Interest expense (877,267 ) (19,906 ) (1,818,848 ) (32,117 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net 2,245,470 2,573,863 (6,684,358 ) 1,111,693 Other expense, net (208,658 ) (10,839 ) (192,230 ) (33,338 ) Other income (expense), net 1,184,330 2,560,365 (8,625,109 ) 1,078,784 Net income before income tax expense 9,562,706 3,389,148 10,559,867 9,075,376 Income tax expense 2,429,235 1,837,687 2,696,971 3,507,881 NET INCOME $ 7,133,471 $ 1,551,461 $ 7,862,896 $ 5,567,495 Currency translation adjustments (2,032 ) (75,496 ) (4,351 ) (125,612 ) NET COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 7,131,439 $ 1,475,965 $ 7,858,545 $ 5,441,883 Net income per share, basic $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic 30,248,522 22,017,310 30,244,275 22,013,062 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 30,414,909 22,202,315 30,369,810 22,155,629

EPSILON ENERGY LTD. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts stated in US$) June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,169,421 $ 8,959,954 Accounts receivable 17,476,445 16,132,501 Fair value of derivatives 694,977 2,694,340 Prepaid income taxes 2,994,982 2,949,311 Other current assets 1,462,462 1,847,672 Total current assets 33,798,287 32,583,778 Non-current assets Property and equipment: Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method Proved properties 245,787,578 233,334,212 Unproved properties 80,341,257 79,307,169 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (136,623,569 ) (131,636,141 ) Total oil and gas properties, net 189,505,266 181,005,240 Gathering system 43,428,789 43,540,389 Accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (37,849,676 ) (37,472,139 ) Total gathering system, net 5,579,113 6,068,250 Land 1,231,965 1,231,965 Buildings and other property and equipment, net 4,036,238 4,132,732 Total property and equipment, net 200,352,582 192,438,187 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets, long term 371,181 488,949 Restricted cash 553,000 553,000 Fair value of derivatives, long term 33,114 1,154,936 Deferred financing costs 673,754 774,347 Prepaid drilling costs 661,803 246,220 Total non-current assets 202,645,434 195,655,639 Total assets $ 236,443,721 $ 228,239,417 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable trade $ 19,129,836 $ 11,148,050 Gathering fees payable 938,041 1,076,143 Royalties payable 9,902,986 8,702,526 Accrued capital expenditures 486,548 24,888 Accrued compensation 1,081,171 1,056,304 Other accrued liabilities 2,618,815 2,682,090 Fair value of derivatives 686,882 — Operating lease liabilities 272,063 271,494 Total current liabilities 35,116,342 24,961,495 Non-current liabilities Credit facility payable 40,500,000 50,500,000 Ad valorem taxes, long term 7,411,971 7,411,971 Asset retirement obligations 7,676,996 7,437,960 Fair value of derivatives, long term 97,675 — Deferred income taxes 15,527,679 12,855,585 Operating lease liabilities, long term 202,015 340,052 Total non-current liabilities 71,416,336 78,545,568 Total liabilities 106,532,678 103,507,063 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — Common shares, no par value, unlimited shares authorized and 30,248,617 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 30,239,980 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 154,274,125 154,274,125 Additional paid-in capital 14,958,878 13,863,824 Accumulated deficit (49,214,176 ) (53,302,162 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,892,216 9,896,567 Total shareholders' equity 129,911,043 124,732,354 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 236,443,721 $ 228,239,417





EPSILON ENERGY LTD.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(All amounts stated in US$)

Six months ended June 30, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 7,862,896 $ 5,567,495 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depletion, depreciation, amortization, and accretion 5,806,446 6,677,511 Impairment expense — 2,676,669 Amortization on deferred financing costs 100,593 — Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (4,174,368 ) — Loss (gain) on derivative contracts 6,684,358 (1,111,693 ) Settlement paid on derivative contracts (2,778,616 ) (108,383 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation — (1,600 ) Stock-based compensation expense 1,095,054 771,676 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,672,093 (779,676 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,343,944 ) 346,839 Prepaid income taxes (45,671 ) — Other assets and liabilities 292,394 385,445 Accounts payable, royalties payable, gathering fees payable, and other accrued liabilities 6,189,202 (66,454 ) Income taxes payable — 2,572,921 Net cash provided by operating activities 22,360,437 16,930,750 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to unproved oil and gas properties (1,416,572 ) (5,132,649 ) Additions to proved oil and gas properties (8,803,428 ) (5,997,993 ) Deductions (additions) to gathering system properties 100,952 (228,327 ) Deductions to land, buildings and property and equipment (11,446 ) (12,102 ) Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties 4,174,368 — Prepaid drilling costs (415,583 ) 705,165 Net cash used in investing activities (6,371,709 ) (10,665,906 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment on credit facility (10,000,000 ) — Dividends paid (3,774,910 ) (2,751,372 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,774,910 ) (2,751,372 ) Effect of currency rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,351 ) (125,612 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,209,467 3,387,860 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 9,512,954 6,989,793 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 11,722,421 $ 10,377,653 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Income tax paid - federal $ — $ 1,325,000 Income tax paid - state (PA) $ 10,933 $ 355,138 Income tax paid - state (other) $ 50,025 $ 1,710 Interest paid $ 1,722,335 $ 9,552 Non-cash investing activities: Change in proved properties accrued in accounts payable $ 3,260,493 $ (690,866 ) Change in gathering system accrued in accounts payable $ (10,648 ) $ 71,366 Asset retirement obligation asset additions and adjustments $ 6,961 $ 18,235





Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net income $ 7,133,471 $ 1,551,461 $ 7,862,896 $ 5,567,495 Add Back: Interest expense (income), net 852,482 2,659 1,748,521 (429 ) Income tax expense 2,429,235 1,837,687 2,696,971 3,507,881 Depreciation, depletion, amortization, and accretion 2,804,107 3,201,654 5,806,446 6,677,511 Impairment expense — 2,670,000 — 2,676,669 Stock based compensation expense 547,527 385,838 1,095,054 771,676 Gain on sale of oil and gas properties (4,174,368 ) — (4,174,368 ) — Transaction costs 202,532 — 273,952 — (Gain)/loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement (3,976,251 ) (2,267,203 ) 3,905,742 (1,220,076 ) Foreign currency translation (gain) loss (1,201 ) 14,021 (3,076 ) 24,310 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,817,534 $ 7,396,117 $ 19,212,138 $ 18,005,037

Epsilon defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before (1) net interest expense, (2) taxes, (3) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense, (4) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (5) non-cash stock compensation expense, (6) transaction costs, (7) gain or loss on derivative contracts net of cash received or paid on settlement, (8) gain or loss on sale of assets, and (9) gain or loss on foreign currency translations. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Epsilon has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures. It further provides investors with a helpful measure for comparing operating performance on a "normalized" or recurring basis with the performance of other companies, without giving effect to certain non-cash expenses and other items. This provides management, investors and analysts with comparative information for evaluating the Company in relation to other natural gas and oil companies providing corresponding non-U.S. GAAP financial measures or that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. These non-U.S. GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, measures for financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

$M Q225 Q126 Q226 YTD2026 GAAP Net Income (Loss) 1,551 729 7,133 7,863 Adjustments Transaction Cost 71 203 Impairment 2,670 Asset Sale (Gain) / Loss -4,174 Unrealized Hedge (Gain) / Loss -2,267 7,882 -3,976 Adj. Net Income 1,954 8,683 -815 7,868 WA Shares O/S 22,202 30,262 30,415 30,370 P/Share $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.26

Epsilon defines Adjusted Net Income as reported U.S. GAAP Net Income adjusting for items related to (1) transaction expenses, (2) impairments of natural gas and oil properties, (3) gain or loss on sale of assets, and (4) unrealized gain or loss on hedges. Adjusted Net Income is not a measure of financial performance as determined under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.