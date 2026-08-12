Carpenter Technology Announces Additional $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program Following Completion of Prior Authorization

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE: CRS) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase program of up to $1.0 billion of the Company's outstanding common stock. In August 2026, the Company repurchased the remaining $119.0 million of shares available under its previously authorized $400 million share repurchase program.

"Following our recent fourth quarter earnings release, we effectively exhausted the previous authorization based on our conviction in Carpenter Technology's long-term value creation opportunity," said Tony R. Thene, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are delivering record results, and we believe the same dynamics that drove our success through fiscal year 2026 are only strengthening as we look ahead. We are operating in an accelerating demand environment across many of the most attractive end-use markets in the world, supported by highly specialized solutions and our unique collection of assets and leading capabilities. Our recently communicated fiscal year 2027 outlook represents significant growth over our record fiscal year 2026 performance. Looking beyond fiscal year 2027, our brownfield capacity expansion project, expected to come online beginning in fiscal year 2028, provides an additional accelerator to our earnings growth profile.

With our strong balance sheet and growing cash flow generation, we have the flexibility to continue to execute our balanced capital allocation philosophy by investing in profitable growth opportunities while returning meaningful capital to shareholders. The Board’s additional authorization demonstrates our commitment to return substantial cash to shareholders via an active share repurchase program to complement our longstanding dividend."

Repurchases under the authorization may be made from time to time through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, accelerated share repurchase programs, or other methods, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. The authorization does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time. The Company expects to fund repurchases through cash generated from operations and available liquidity.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace and defense, medical, transportation, energy, and industrial and consumer markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys including nickel, cobalt, and titanium and material process capabilities that solve our customers' current and future material challenges. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at https://www.carpentertechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding guidance, outlook, targets, objectives, future operating performance, cash generation, capital allocation, market conditions and strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected, anticipated, expected or implied. The most significant of these uncertainties are described in Carpenter Technology’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, and the exhibits attached to that filing. They include but are not limited to: (1) the cyclical nature of the specialty materials business and certain end-use markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, energy, transportation, industrial and consumer, or other influences on Carpenter Technology's business such as new competitors, the consolidation of competitors, customers, and suppliers or the transfer of manufacturing capacity from the United States to foreign countries; (2) the ability of Carpenter Technology to achieve cash generation, growth, earnings, profitability, operating income, cost savings and reductions, qualifications, productivity improvements or process changes; (3) the ability to recoup increases in the cost of energy, raw materials, freight or other factors; (4) domestic and foreign excess manufacturing capacity for certain metals; (5) fluctuations in currency exchange and interest rates; (6) the effect of government trade actions, including tariffs; (7) the valuation of the assets and liabilities in Carpenter Technology's pension trusts and the accounting for pension plans; (8) possible labor disputes or work stoppages; (9) the potential that our customers may substitute alternate materials or adopt different manufacturing practices that replace or limit the suitability of our products; (10) the ability to successfully acquire and integrate acquisitions; (11) the availability of credit facilities to Carpenter Technology, its customers or other members of the supply chain; (12) the ability to obtain energy or raw materials, especially from suppliers located in countries that may be subject to unstable political or economic conditions; (13) Carpenter Technology's manufacturing processes are dependent upon highly specialized equipment located primarily in facilities in Reading and Latrobe, Pennsylvania and Athens, Alabama for which there may be limited alternatives if there are significant equipment failures or a catastrophic event; (14) the ability to hire and retain a qualified workforce and key personnel, including members of the executive management team, management, metallurgists and other skilled personnel; (15) fluctuations in oil and gas prices and production; (16) the impact of potential cybersecurity incidents, ransomware attacks, operational technology disruptions, information technology failures, data security breaches and failures of third-party technology service providers; (17) the ability of suppliers, logistics providers and other supply-chain participants to meet obligations due to capacity constraints, transportation disruptions, geopolitical events, labor shortages or other factors; (18) the ability to meet increased demand, production targets or commitments; (19) the ability to manage the impacts of natural disasters, climate change, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; (20) geopolitical, economic, regulatory and security risks relating to our global business, including international conflicts, military actions, diplomatic tensions, trade restrictions, sanctions, disruptions to transportation corridors and shipping routes, and changes in U.S. and foreign trade, tax and regulatory requirements; (21) challenges affecting the commercial aviation industry or key participants including, but not limited to production and other challenges at The Boeing Company; (22) the consequences of the announcement, maintenance or use of Carpenter Technology’s share repurchase program; and (23) the ability to successfully execute major capital projects and brownfield expansion initiatives, including achieving expected costs, schedules, capacity additions, productivity improvements and returns on investment. Any of these factors could have an adverse and/or fluctuating effect on Carpenter Technology's results of operations. The forward-looking statements in this document are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the dates otherwise indicated in such forward-looking statements. Carpenter Technology undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries: Media Inquiries: John Huyette Heather Beardsley +1 610-208-2061 +1 610-208-2278 jhuyette@cartech.com hbeardsley@cartech.com



