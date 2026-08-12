D-BOX and Malco Theatres Announce First Agreement for 13-Auditorium Launch Across Four Locations

MONTREAL and MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX: DBO) and Malco Theatres (“Malco”), one of the largest cinema circuits in the United States with more than 100 years of history and over 370 screens across six states, today announced their first agreement to bring D-BOX premium haptic and motion seating to 13 auditoriums across four Malco theatres in Tennessee and Arkansas.

The initial deployment includes three auditoriums at Malco Paradiso in Memphis, four at Malco Collierville in Collierville, Tennessee, three at Malco Razorback in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and three at Malco Fort Smith in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

“We continue to look for ways to enhance the theatrical experience and give our guests compelling reasons to see movies on the big screen,” said Wes Lunsford, Senior Vice President, Executive Committee at Malco Theatres. “D-BOX stood out as a premium experience that is both distinctive for moviegoers and flexible for us as an exhibitor. The ability to offer D-BOX across multiple auditoriums, films and showtimes was an important part of our decision, and launching across 13 auditoriums gives us a meaningful platform to introduce the experience to our guests.”

D-BOX technology uses synchronized haptic effects to create a physical connection to the action on screen. Through precisely programmed movements, vibrations and textures, D-BOX adds a uniquely immersive dimension to cinematic storytelling.

“We are honoured to welcome Malco Theatres to the D-BOX network,” said Naveen Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX. “Malco has a long history of innovation and takes great care in delivering an exceptional moviegoing experience for its guests. Beginning our relationship at this scale is significant for D-BOX and further strengthens our growing global network of leading exhibitors.”

The agreement with Malco builds on D-BOX’s continued expansion with leading U.S. exhibitors, following recently announced agreements with B&B Theatres and Marcus Theatres.

Installations will begin in late September, with all 13 auditoriums expected to be operational by U.S. Thanksgiving, ahead of the holiday blockbuster season.

ABOUT D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is a global leader in haptic technology, delivering immersive motion experiences that engage the body and spark the imagination. Our patented systems synchronize motion, vibration, and texture with on-screen content, enhancing storytelling across various platforms. With over 25 years of innovation, D-BOX's solutions are utilized in movie theaters, sim racing, and simulation & training. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, USA, D-BOX continues to redefine how audiences experience media worldwide. Visit https://www.d-box.com/.

ABOUT MALCO THEATRES

Memphis, TN-based Malco Theatres is a fourth-generation family owned and operated business that reached its 100th anniversary in 2015. Malco Theatres operates over 330 screens at 31 locations across the Mid-South, as well as bowling and family entertainment centers in Louisiana and Mississippi.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking information also includes the timing and successful installation and operation of D-BOX technology in 13 auditoriums across four Malco Theatres locations in Tennessee and Arkansas; the expected operational launch of such auditoriums by U.S. Thanksgiving; the anticipated benefits of the agreement; and the expected impact of this agreement on D-BOX’s network expansion and growth initiatives. In this document, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information is provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about Management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Corporation’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking information for any other purpose.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and is subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

The risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions; changes in the Corporation's business, operating, or financial performance; the successful installation and operation of the D-BOX system in the Malco Theatres locations contemplated by the agreement; the timing of implementation; customer adoption and response; the Corporation’s ability to realize the expected benefits of the agreement; the entertainment industry; consumer preferences; and general economic and political conditions. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking information are discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s annual information form for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.

The Corporation cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could have an impact on it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Corporation or that the Corporation currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on the Corporation’s business, financial condition or results of operations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX Media Relations

media@d-box.com

Malco Theatres Media Relations

Karen Melton

Vice President, Marketing

karen@malco.com