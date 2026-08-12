North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

ACHESON, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. ("NACG") (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Unless otherwise indicated, figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior period ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Combined revenue of $456.1 million, up $85.5 million or 23% year-over-year

Reported revenue of $401.0 million, up $80.3 million or 25% year-over-year





Profitability:

Adjusted EBITDA of $93.5 million, up $13.4 million or 17% year-over-year

Adjusted net earnings of $8.5 million, up $7.7 million year-over-year

Net income of $9.4 million, down $0.9 million or 9% year-over-year





Cash flow:

Free cash flow of $23.0 million inflow, up $23.4 million year-over-year





Second Quarter 2026 Operational & Corporate Highlights

NACG delivered record revenue and higher adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter, supported by the contribution from IMC, organic growth in Australia and improved joint venture earnings.

Our Australian operations delivered robust revenue growth of approximately 65% year-over-year, with the majority of the increase reflecting IMC's contribution following the April 7, 2026, acquisition. The MacKellar and DGI businesses also delivered organic growth driven by strong project execution, prior-period growth asset investments, and favourable foreign exchange translation rates. Gross profit in the Australian business remained strong, with a modest year-over-year decline in the margin as depreciation increased on recently commissioned equipment.

On April 7, 2026, we completed the acquisition of Iron Mine Contracting ("IMC"), comprising DCL Corp Pty Ltd. and Iron Hire Pty Ltd., a diversified mining services contractor in Western Australia. The IMC acquisition positions NACG as a national Tier 1 contractor in Australia, broadens our client base across base metals, precious metals, and critical and rare earth minerals, and is expected to reduce our exposure to regional seasonality. Under the acquisition agreement, we are entitled to IMC's economic benefit from January 1, 2026, which is reflected in our combined revenue, gross profit, adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA.

In Canada, margin performance benefited from our ongoing fleet optimization strategy, including the 2025 Q4 divestiture of ultra-class haul trucks, with depreciation as a percentage of revenue declining year-over-year, one of the financial benefits of our fleet initiatives. Revenue declined year-over-year due to the reduction in operating capacity from the fleet divestiture, lower activity at the Syncrude mines, spring break-up seasonal impacts, and adverse weather conditions, partially offset by increased support at the Millennium mine and the ramp-up of the Kearl project.

Equity earnings improved significantly year-over-year, driven primarily by the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project returning to profitability after a margin forecast adjustment weighed on the prior year period. MNALP remained a consistent positive contributor, and the IMC PKKPE joint venture, added through the IMC acquisition, delivered a solid first-quarter contribution.





"Record revenue of more than $450 million demonstrates both the growing scale of the business and the demand across our markets. With work in hand, seasonal momentum and recent scope expansions, we remain confident in the $400 million midpoint of our 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance," commented Barry Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our priorities for the second half are clear: execute the work in hand, improve fleet availability and utilization, convert earnings into free cash flow and allocate that capital toward the strongest risk-adjusted returns. The inflection point of the second quarter is not simply greater scale, but our ability to translate that scale into improved performance and durable value. We believe the combination of near-term earnings drivers and a substantial, qualified growth pipeline positions NACG for a stronger second half and continued momentum into 2027."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2026

Combined revenue and reported revenue were generated during the quarter by the following primary segments:

Heavy Equipment - Australia revenue increased 65% to $277.5 million, reflecting $84.5 million of reported revenue from IMC following its April 7, 2026, acquisition and organic growth of approximately $24.9 million from the legacy Australian business.

Heavy Equipment - Canada revenue decreased 17% to $121.8 million, primarily due to the 2025 Q4 divestiture of ultra-class haul trucks, lower Syncrude activity, and spring break-up impacts, partially offset by ramp-up of the Kearl project.

Revenue from joint ventures and affiliates declined 1% to $49.7 million, reflecting lower MNALP volumes, partially offset by the first contribution from the IMC PKKPE joint venture.





Gross profit increased to $43.4 million (10.8% margin) from $35.8 million (11.2% margin) in 2025 Q2. Combined gross profit was $49.9 million (10.9% margin), up from $33.4 million (9.0% margin) in the prior year, driven by IMC's $10.5 million contribution, a $7.6 million improvement from core segments, and Fargo's return to profitability. Both gross profit measures exceeded 2026 Q1 results.

Adjusted EBITDA was $93.5 million, up $13.4 million year-over-year, with IMC contributing $13.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 20.5%, compared to 21.6% in 2025 Q2, principally reflecting IMC's margin profile.

Adjusted net earnings for the quarter were $8.5 million, up significantly from $0.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EPS was $0.32, up significantly from $0.02 in 2025 Q2. The increase in both metrics is driven by stronger gross profit, improved equity earnings, and reduced interest accretion, partially offset by higher interest expense on growth-related debt.

Quarterly net income of $9.4 million was below the prior year's $10.3 million, as higher general and administrative costs, driven by $4.8 million of acquisition and integration activities, combined with increased interest expense to more than offset gains in gross profit. Basic net income per share was $0.35, consistent with 2025 Q2.

Free cash flow was $23.0 million, improving $23.4 million year-over-year. Cash generation was supported by $93.5 million in adjusted EBITDA, offset by $62.5 million in sustaining capital, and $18.2 million in cash interest.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On August 11, 2026, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the "Dividend") of twelve Canadian cents ($0.12) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2026. The Dividend will be paid on October 2, 2026, and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Outlook for 2026 - Raised Full Year 2026 Combined Revenue Guidance

Our operational priorities for 2026 are:

Safety - safety-first mentality across all global operations - ensuring EVERYONE GETS HOME SAFE;

Australian workforce mix - optimize heavy equipment maintenance workforce mix in Australia, following the improvements implemented in the second half of 2025;

Cost reduction - following two years of major growth in Queensland, review and reduce discretionary operating costs while fully maintaining customer requirements;

Integration - with the Iron Mine Contracting transaction now complete, continued commissioning of expanded fleet in Western Australia to support growth and operational scale;

Civil execution - deliver the successful completion of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project, reinforcing our large-scale civil execution capabilities; and

Mechanical availability - continue to improve mechanical availability and reliability of a right-sized heavy equipment fleet in the oil sands region.





Our growth drivers for 2026 and beyond are the strategic building blocks of our success:

Scaling into a Tier 1 Contractor in Australia - provides ability to secure larger scopes in the much sought-after mining regions of Western Australia and Queensland;

Securing infrastructure awards across North America - targeting nation-building projects in Canada and mass civil earthwork scopes in the United States for which we have deep experience and expertise; and

Expanding mining services in Canada and the United States - leveraging our over 70 years of experience, ensuring we are front and center as ever-increasing mine scopes in both countries are issued and awarded.





Based on stronger-than-expected first-half revenue, we have increased our 2026 combined revenue guidance range to $1.6 to $1.8 billion, raising the midpoint to $1.7 billion from $1.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance remain $380 to $420 million and $110 to $130 million, respectively, given first-half generation came in largely as expected. The outlook is supported by our fleet capacity and contractual backlog of $3.8 billion.

Key measures Current Outlook Previous Outlook Combined revenue(i) $1.6 - $1.8B $1.5 - $1.7B Adjusted EBITDA(i) $380 - $420M No change Free cash flow(i) $110 - $130M No change

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 400,963 $ 320,634 $ 720,182 $ 661,467 Cost of sales 298,097 230,293 518,494 472,521 Depreciation 59,456 54,511 115,465 115,225 Gross profit $ 43,410 $ 35,830 $ 86,223 $ 73,721 Gross profit margin(i) 10.8 % 11.2 % 12.0 % 11.1 % Total combined revenue(i) 456,082 370,628 878,605 761,792 Combined gross profit(i) $ 49,870 $ 33,396 $ 107,551 $ 77,082 Combined gross profit margin(i) 10.9 % 9.0 % 12.2 % 10.1 % General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)(i) 20,086 11,698 37,887 22,788 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 230 964 2,868 (2,444 ) Operating income 20,537 22,789 42,422 53,371 Interest expense, net 18,880 14,123 35,570 27,639 Net income 9,376 10,250 14,930 16,413 Comprehensive income 19,607 9,691 49,897 16,332 Adjusted EBITDA(i) 93,467 80,113 192,939 180,045 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii) 20.5 % 21.6 % 22.0 % 23.6 % Free cash flow(i) 23,029 (376 ) 28,022 (41,951 ) Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 Diluted net income per share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.53 $ 0.55 Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.32 $ 0.02 $ 0.69 $ 0.54

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, tomorrow, Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (7:00 am Mountain Time).

The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-800-717-1738

Conference ID: 40245

A replay will be available through September 12, 2026, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-888-660-6264

Conference ID: 40245

Playback Passcode: 40245

A slide deck for the webcast will be available for download the evening prior to the call and will be found on the Company’s website at www.nacg.ca/presentations/

The live presentation and webcast can be accessed at:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=74511C07-BB07-4170-A51A-A1FE7E23F554

A replay will be available until September 12, 2026, using the link provided.

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource, and infrastructure construction markets.

For further information contact:

Jason Veenstra, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

North American Construction Group Ltd.

(780) 960.7171

ir@nacg.ca

www.nacg.ca

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated 2026 Q2 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections, which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "should" or similar expressions and include guidance with respect to financial metrics provided in our outlook for 2026.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedarplus.com and on our company website at www.nacg.ca.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, and supplementary financial measures that may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage, and liquidity. A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. A "non-GAAP ratio" is a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar expression that has a non-GAAP financial measure as one or more of its components. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A "supplementary financial measure" is a financial measure disclosed, or intended to be disclosed, on a periodic basis to depict historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that does not fall within the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. The non-GAAP financial measures and ratios we present include, "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "backlog", "capital additions", "capital expenditures, net", "capital inventory", "capital work in progress", "cash liquidity", "cash related interest expense", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "combined backlog", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "equity method investment backlog", "free cash flow", "general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)", "growth capital", "growth spending", "invested capital", "margin", "net debt", "net debt leverage", "senior-secured debt", "share of affiliate and joint venture capital additions", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", "total combined revenue", and "total debt". We also use supplementary financial measures such as "gross profit margin" and "total net working capital (excluding cash and current portion of long-term debt)" in our MD&A. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined under "Financial Measures" in our Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedarplus.com and on our company website at www.nacg.ca .

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 9,376 $ 10,250 $ 14,930 $ 16,413 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 230 964 2,868 (2,444 ) Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,330 (110 ) 1,260 (1,084 ) Equity investment (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (137 ) 155 (96 ) 157 Unrealized foreign exchange loss 2,294 — 1,489 — Change in FV of contingent obligations - estimate adjustments (12,122 ) (17,485 ) (16,376 ) (18,802 ) (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments (75 ) 750 750 7,662 Equity investment loss on derivative financial instruments 342 892 800 1,911 IMC economic benefit - net income 103 — 2,307 — IMC acquisition and integration costs 1,777 — 3,111 — Canadian organizational realignment costs 3,071 — 5,750 — Depreciation expense relating to early component failures — — — 4,274 Post-acquisition asset relocation and integration costs — — — 1,640 Tax effect of the above items 2,342 5,390 1,890 5,690 Adjusted net earnings(i) $ 8,531 $ 806 $ 18,683 $ 15,417 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items (2,342 ) (5,390 ) (1,890 ) (5,690 ) Income tax expense 3,796 5,771 8,039 10,015 Equity investment EBIT(i) 2,566 (5,212 ) 5,698 (1,904 ) Equity (earnings) loss in affiliates and joint ventures (2,093 ) 5,133 (4,869 ) 1,850 Change in FV of contingent obligations - interest accretion 2,775 4,247 4,378 8,594 IMC economic benefit - interest and tax expense 88 — 1,737 — Interest expense, net 18,880 14,123 35,570 27,639 Adjusted EBIT(i) $ 32,201 $ 19,478 $ 67,346 $ 55,921 Adjustments: Depreciation 59,456 54,511 115,465 115,225 Amortization of intangible assets 1,227 489 1,786 1,090 Equity investment depreciation and amortization 3,188 5,635 6,581 12,083 IMC economic benefit - depreciation and amortization 466 — 4,832 — Write-down expense relating to Canadian organizational realignment costs (3,071 ) — (3,071 ) — Depreciation expense relating to early component failures — — — (4,274 ) Adjusted EBITDA(i) $ 93,467 $ 80,113 $ 192,939 $ 180,045 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii) 20.5 % 21.6 % 22.0 % 23.6 %

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures $ 2,093 $ (5,133 ) $ 4,869 $ (1,850 ) Adjustments: Income tax benefit (14 ) (262 ) (93 ) (208 ) Interest expense, net 487 183 922 154 Equity investment EBIT(i) $ 2,566 $ (5,212 ) $ 5,698 $ (1,904 )

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 400,963 $ 320,634 $ 720,182 $ 661,467 Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 112,266 121,843 215,443 257,740 IMC economic benefit - revenue 5,413 — 70,096 — Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue (62,560 ) (71,849 ) (127,116 ) (157,415 ) Total combined revenue(i) $ 456,082 $ 370,628 $ 878,605 $ 761,792

(i) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 43,410 $ 35,830 $ 86,223 $ 73,721 Share of gross profit (loss) from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 5,522 (2,434 ) 10,396 3,361 IMC economic benefit - gross profit 938 — 10,932 — Combined gross profit(i)(ii) $ 49,870 $ 33,396 $ 107,551 $ 77,082 Combined gross profit margin(i)(ii) 10.9 % 9.0 % 12.2 % 10.1 %

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii) Certain prior period costs within the Fargo joint venture have been reclassified from non-operating to operating to better align with NACG classifications. This reclassification has no impact on revenue, income before taxes, or net income.

Reconciliation of basic net income per share to adjusted EPS

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 9,376 $ 10,250 $ 14,930 $ 16,413 Adjusted net earnings $ 8,531 $ 806 $ 18,683 $ 15,417 Weighted-average number of common shares 27,062,861 29,354,387 27,344,397 28,611,557 Weighted-average number of diluted shares 27,943,719 32,562,639 29,318,292 32,743,696 Basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 Diluted net income per share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.53 $ 0.55 Adjusted EPS(i) $ 0.32 $ 0.02 $ 0.69 $ 0.54

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Net Debt

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Credit Facility(i) $ 145,000 $ 174,156 Equipment financing(i) 459,125 309,238 Mortgage(i) 26,302 26,742 Senior-secured debt(ii) 630,427 510,136 Senior unsecured notes 550,000 350,000 Contingent obligations(i) 74,664 63,453 Convertible debentures(i) — 55,000 Cash (167,676 ) (100,128 ) Net debt(ii) $ 1,087,415 $ 878,461

(i)Includes current portion.

(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Free Cash Flow

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Per the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cash provided by operating activities $ 90,926 $ 64,674 $ 120,731 $ 116,092 Cash used in investing activities (134,792 ) (71,823 ) (180,961 ) (165,604 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash (440 ) 915 6,658 (160 ) Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above figures: Acquisition of IMC(i) 37,535 — 37,535 — Acquisition costs 1,620 — 2,954 — Growth capital additions(ii) 52,052 24,463 64,977 52,529 Capital additions financed by leases(ii) (23,872 ) (18,605 ) (23,872 ) (44,808 ) Free cash flow(ii) $ 23,029 $ (376 ) $ 28,022 $ (41,951 )

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets Cash $ 167,676 $ 100,128 Accounts receivable 235,679 148,928 Contract assets 32,456 30,472 Inventories 85,032 75,660 Prepaid expenses and deposits 10,157 6,925 Assets held for sale 655 107 531,655 362,220 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $660,490 (December 31, 2025 – $582,892) 1,562,209 1,358,852 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,283 10,734 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 71,479 70,416 Intangible assets 32,145 12,333 Other assets 36,402 5,198 Total assets $ 2,247,173 $ 1,819,753 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 204,673 $ 102,054 Accrued liabilities 94,846 89,308 Contract liabilities 15,572 22,848 Current portion of long-term debt 138,409 160,557 Current portion of contingent obligations 41,625 34,597 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,273 1,495 497,398 410,859 Long-term debt 1,033,803 749,829 Contingent obligations 33,039 28,856 Operating lease liabilities 11,461 9,698 Other long-term obligations 23,658 22,607 Deferred tax liabilities 167,579 141,283 1,766,938 1,363,132 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – June 30, 2026 - 27,710,462 (December 31, 2025 – 28,821,481)) 272,858 282,957 Treasury shares (June 30, 2026 - 881,390 (December 31, 2025 - 871,244)) (15,202 ) (14,993 ) Additional paid-in capital — 2,807 Retained earnings 178,225 176,463 Accumulated other comprehensive income 44,354 9,387 Shareholders' equity 480,235 456,621 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,247,173 $ 1,819,753



Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, Note 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 5 $ 400,963 $ 320,634 $ 720,182 $ 661,467 Cost of sales 11 298,097 230,293 518,494 472,521 Depreciation 59,456 54,511 115,465 115,225 Gross profit 43,410 35,830 86,223 73,721 General and administrative expenses 20,316 12,662 40,755 20,344 Amortization of intangible assets 1,227 489 1,786 1,090 Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,330 (110 ) 1,260 (1,084 ) Operating income 20,537 22,789 42,422 53,371 Interest expense, net 12 18,880 14,123 35,570 27,639 Equity (earnings) loss in affiliates and joint ventures 7 (2,093 ) 5,133 (4,869 ) 1,850 (Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments 13(b) (75 ) 750 750 7,662 Change in fair value of contingent obligations 13(a) (9,347 ) (13,238 ) (11,998 ) (10,208 ) Income before income taxes 13,172 16,021 22,969 26,428 Current income tax (benefit) expense (3,050 ) 798 (661 ) 2,575 Deferred income tax expense 6,846 4,973 8,700 7,440 Net income 9,376 10,250 14,930 16,413 Other comprehensive income Unrealized foreign currency translation (gain) loss (10,231 ) 559 (34,967 ) 81 Comprehensive income $ 19,607 $ 9,691 $ 49,897 $ 16,332 Per share information Basic net income per share 9(b) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.55 $ 0.57 Diluted net income per share 9(b) $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.53 $ 0.55



