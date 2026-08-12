Parabolic to Host Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on Friday, August 14, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARA) (d/b/a “Parabolic” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered agentic applications technology company, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 14, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, as well as review ongoing initiatives and anticipated milestones. As previously announced, the Company is now operating under the d/b/a “Parabolic” and will continue trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol PARA; pending shareholder approval, the corporate name will also change to Parabolic Technologies, Inc.

Parabolic Founder & CEO Joe Davy and CFO Dean Ditto will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation, which can be viewed during the webcast or accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website here.

To access the call, please use the following information: Date: Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Webcast Registration: https://my.demio.com/ref/VB1eZIc6f44Y0FdO



A replay of the webcast and the presentation utilized during the call will be available in the Company’s investor relations section here.

About Parabolic

Parabolic builds agentic applications that power the future of business. We believe that the future of enterprise software will be agentic applications that are net-beneficiaries of AI transformation, and we focus on building, acquiring, and investing in those and related businesses. We have over 150,000 customers including Amazon, Dell, Salesforce, Aflac, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RBC Wealth Management, and Fitch Group. Learn more at www.parabolic.io. For investors, please visit ir.banzai.io.

Investor Relations

Dean Ditto

Chief Financial Officer

206 414-1777

ir.banzai.io

Media

Paul Witkowski

Senior Director Financial Reporting

media@banzai.io