Senteon Named Finalist for the Coveted Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies in the World 2026

Peachtree Corners, GA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senteon is proud to announce that during Black Hat USA 2026, the company was named a finalist in both the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards and Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies in the World 2026 by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), a leading electronic information security magazine.

2026 Top 25 Most Innovative Cybersecurity Companies In The World

Judging continues through October 2026, with winners to be announced online, in print, and during CyberDefenseCon 2026, taking place October 20–21, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. A select group of winners will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative solutions to top global CISOs during the invitation-only conference. Learn more at https://www.cisoconference.com.

“Being named a finalist among some of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world is an incredible honor,” said Henry Zhang, CEO of Senteon. “Organizations are managing thousands of security configurations across constantly changing environments, and even a single configuration change can introduce unnecessary risk. At Senteon, we’re focused on making endpoint hardening and configuration integrity continuous, measurable, and manageable at scale. This recognition reinforces our belief that preventing configuration drift and maintaining hardened systems should be a fundamental part of every organization’s cybersecurity strategy.”

“Senteon embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Senteon is honored to be included among this distinguished group of finalists in the Cyber Defense Awards.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. Submission requirements are open to startups, early-stage, later-stage, and public companies in the information security (InfoSec) space that believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is a premier source of cybersecurity news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards highlighting ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry.

Cyber Defense Magazine publishes electronic magazines monthly and produces special editions for RSAC Conferences, Black Hat Conferences, and Cyber Defense Conferences. CDM is a member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

About Senteon

Senteon is a cybersecurity platform that automates endpoint hardening and eliminates configuration drift to keep systems secure and compliant. By aligning with CIS Benchmarks, regulatory and industry frameworks, Senteon helps organizations reduce risk, simplify audits, and maintain continuous security across their environments. Learn more at https://senteon.co.

Press Inquiries

Henry Zhang

contact [at] senteon.co

(402) 736-8366

https://senteon.co/

107 Technology Parkway

Suite 790

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092