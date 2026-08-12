AE2S Named to 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence

Grand Forks, ND, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AE2S, a 100% employee-owned civil and environmental engineering firm, earned recognition in the 2026 AEC Circle of Excellence: The Industry’s Best Managed Firms™. The list is announced annually by PSMJ Resources, Inc., the world’s leading authority on architecture and engineering and construction (AEC) firm management.

Using data from over 300 firms across the United States and Canada, PSMJ selected 61 architecture and engineering firms, including AE2S, for the 2026 list. The PSMJ Circle of Excellence Award recognizes firms that demonstrate achievements in many areas including financial management, productivity, retention, and staff growth. The AEC Circle of Excellence reflects a firm’s commitment to operating a well-managed organization, enabling them to best support their staff and their clients.

“AE2S is thrilled to be included in the PSMJ Circle of Excellence. It is rewarding to be named amongst The Industry's Best Managed Firms™,” says Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO. “We take our motto ‘Empowering People. Enhancing Lives.’ seriously, from both a client service perspective and in caring for our fellow Employee-Owners. Being recognized for our leadership and management practices reflects the commitment our Employee-Owners bring daily in support of the shared success of our company.”

You can find the full list of Circle of Excellence awardees on the PSMJ website. All of the high-performing firms will be honored by PSMJ at AEC THRIVE Summit this October in Scottsdale, AZ.

ABOUT AE2S

AE2S is a 100% Employee-Owned consulting engineering firm specializing in water, wastewater, and stormwater systems. With a commitment to innovation and community service, AE2S provides industry-leading solutions across the Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. Learn more at ae2s.com or follow AE2S on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

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