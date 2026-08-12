Canon U.S.A. and Drexel University’s Writers Room Celebrate Nine Years of Storytelling and Community Collaboration with Launch of Anthology 12

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, teamed up with Drexel University’s Writers Room to celebrate the release of Anthology 12, the latest publication showcasing TRIPOD, a year-long intergenerational arts residency. The Anthology 12 Reading & Release Party event marked nine years of a powerful collaboration dedicated to bridging generations, mediums, and neighborhoods across West Philadelphia.

TRIPOD brings together Drexel students, local youth, and community residents to document life through creative writing and photography. The recent celebration featured artists aged 18 to 85 sharing personal passages and photographs from the new publication. Inspired by TRIPOD’s 2026 theme, “Home as Archive,” artists highlighted the power of storytelling and the untold histories within our living spaces, asserting that history is best preserved from the ground up.

“Writers Room is a place where life happens. Our community comprises people of every decade from teens to 80s, and we see each other through all of what it means to be here, together,” said Teddy Poneman, Associate Director of Programs and Engagement at the Writers Room. “We relish in celebrations for birthdays, graduations, publications, and weddings. We also know grief, and doctor’s visits, and sitting quietly together at funerals. The expanse of those experiences — from poems about youthful first loves to remembering long passed loved ones — are encapsulated in this Anthology, and the ones before it. We are so grateful for Canon U.S.A.’s generous support since 2017 to make this radically accessible community publication possible.”

The cover of this year’s edition features the work of Brenda Bailey, a dedicated TRIPOD Writer-in-Residence since the program’s 2017 debut. A Clark Atlanta University graduate with a degree in Mass Communications and Speech Sciences, Bailey expanded her creative focus into poetry and visual arts after joining Writers Room. Bailey, who also serves as an AmeriCorps Seniors research participant, credits her time with Writers Room as a transformative journey in unlocking the power of words, research, and self-expression.

“Nine years of working with Drexel University’s Writers Room has shown us the profound impact that storytelling and intergenerational collaboration can have on a community,” said Mason Olds, executive vice president and Business Partner Group president, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The release of Anthology 12 represents a beautiful tapestry of diverse perspectives and shared experiences. Canon is honored to provide the creative tools and technology that empower these talented storytellers to share their unique vision with the world.”

That technology was instrumental in bringing Anthology 12 to life. The high-quality volume of original writing and photography was printed on the impressive Canon varioPRINT iX 3200 digital press. To complement the book release, Canon customer Signarama in Norristown, PA, produced stunning event displays using a Canon Arizona 2280 XT press, beautifully showcasing the creative talent behind this year’s collection.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. has proudly served as TRIPOD’s lead supporter since its inception in 2017. Over the past nine years, the collaboration has continued to grow in scope and impact, providing a vital platform for exploring social justice, civic participation, and storytelling.

Writers Room is a university-community literary arts program housed in Drexel University’s Office of University & Community Partnerships. Since 2014, it has provided inclusive, co-creative spaces that bring students and community members together through storytelling, art, and activism. The program’s commitment to social justice, creative placekeeping, and relationship-building aligns with Canon’s corporate philosophy of Kyosei—living and working together for the common good.

The launch of Anthology 12 marks another successful milestone in a vibrant and enduring relationship rooted in shared values and a vision for a more connected, creative, and empowered future.

To learn more about TRIPOD and Writers Room, visit https://www.writersroomdrexel.org/tripod

For more on Canon’s support of student artists, visit: usa.canon.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility/art-education

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About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2025 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 42 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

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