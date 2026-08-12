Magna Mining Reports Operating and Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

SUDBURY, Ontario, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSX: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE:8YD) (the “Company” or “Magna”) is pleased to report operating and financial results for the second quarter of 2026 (“Q2 2026”). Management will host a conference call tomorrow, August 13, 2026, at 8:00am EDT to discuss the results. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Highlights

In Q2 2026, Magna achieved record production with 98,446 tons of ore processed from the 700 Footwall Copper Zone at the McCreedy West copper-precious metals-nickel Mine (“McCreedy West”) in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada at a grade of 3.34% copper equivalent (“CuEq”) 1 and 6.6 million CuEq contained pounds (“lbs”) based on realized metal prices in the quarter.

and 6.6 million CuEq contained pounds (“lbs”) based on realized metal prices in the quarter. The Company produced 4.5 million CuEq payable lbs in Q2 2026 and 8.6 million CuEq payable lbs in the first half of 2026. The Company continues to expect to achieve full year 2026 guidance for all metrics, including production of 16.0-18.0 million CuEq payable lbs.

The Company’s Q2 2026 year-to-date Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate 2 (TRIFR) was 0.63, compared to 3.87 during the same period in 2025, representing an 84% reduction. Additionally, McCreedy West Mine achieved a significant milestone in June 2026 by completing one year without a recordable injury.

(TRIFR) was 0.63, compared to 3.87 during the same period in 2025, representing an 84% reduction. Additionally, McCreedy West Mine achieved a significant milestone in June 2026 by completing one year without a recordable injury. During Q2 2026, Magna generated record positive cash margin 3 of $8.9 million and free cash flow 3 of $5.1 million.

of $8.9 million and free cash flow of $5.1 million. Quarterly cash costs 3 and All-in sustaining costs 3 (“AISC”) of US$3.76 per CuEq lb, and US$4.54 per CuEq lb, respectively. Production costs per ton processed in Q2 2026 declined by 6.9% from the prior quarter to $199 per ton.

and All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of US$3.76 per CuEq lb, and US$4.54 per CuEq lb, respectively. Production costs per ton processed in Q2 2026 declined by 6.9% from the prior quarter to $199 per ton. Exploration and evaluation expenses in Q2 2026 of $5.3 million, including $5.0 million at Levack Mine with a focus on infrastructure readiness to support early ore sources and establishing underground exploration platforms to continue drill testing the R2 Footwall Zone as well as other targets. Both the Levack Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and the Crean Hill Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) are on track to be completed during Q3 2026.

Ended Q2 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $40.0 million and a working capital balance of $45.3 million.

On June 23, 2026, the Company graduated from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). The TSX uplisting is expected to enhance the Company's profile within the investment community, improve trading liquidity, and provide greater access to a broader range of investors.

Subsequent to the end of Q2 2026, on July 6, 2026, the Company announced a strategic investment by Alpayana S.A.C (“Alpayana”) via a non-brokered private placement financing to purchase 62,222,222 common shares of the Company at a price of $2.25 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $140.0 million. Upon closing, Alpayana is expected to hold approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and closing of the Offering is anticipated during Q3 2026, subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

Magna’s Chief Financial Officer, Scott Gilbert, has advised the Company of his intention to retire by the end of 2026. Greg Huffman, Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, will formally assume the role of Chief Financial Officer upon Scott’s retirement. Greg will work closely with Scott over the coming months to support a smooth transition. The Company wishes to extend its sincere appreciation to Scott for his dedication and leadership and wishes him all the best in his retirement.





1 Copper equivalent payable pounds and copper equivalent payable grade were calculated using the following US dollar prices: $6.04/lb Cu, $8.23/lb Ni, $26.27/lb Co, $1,914.26/oz Pt, $1,410.25/oz Pd, $4,512.69/oz Au, $73.19 Ag.

2 Defined as the number of medical treatments, restricted work, lost time, and fatal injuries per 200,000 hours worked by employees and contractors.

3 Refer to the section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements. “Cash Margin” is calculated as the difference between total sales revenue, net of smelting, refining and treatment costs from mining operations, and the cash mine site operating costs. “Free cash flow” is calculated by taking net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in capital expenditures and lease payments.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna, commented, “Q2 was a landmark quarter for Magna, with several significant achievements. The team at McCreedy West set quarterly records for tonnage as well as contained copper equivalent production, while lowering production costs by almost 7% to $199 per ton processed and celebrating a full year with zero reportable injuries. Given these strong operating results in a robust commodity price environment, we generated record positive cash margin of $8.9 million and were free cash flow positive for the quarter. We are firmly on track to meet our full year guidance at McCreedy West on all metrics, with cash flows helping support our Levack and Crean Hill projects, both of which have new technical studies that are on schedule for completion during Q3.



On behalf of the Magna team, I would like to thank Scott for his exceptional leadership and contributions to the Company over the past two years. We wish Scott all the best in his retirement. Greg brings financial and capital markets experience, and I am confident he will build on the strong foundation Scott has helped create. I would also like to thank our management, hourly employees and contractors for their excellent work during the quarter, and our shareholders for the support they continue to provide our company. In addition, we look forward to welcoming Alpayana as a major shareholder upon the closing of their strategic investment in Magna. After a productive first six months of the year, I am excited to see what we accomplish in the second half of 2026.”



Table 1: McCreedy West Tons Processed, CuEq Contained Grades, CuEq Contained Pounds and CuEq Payable Pounds

2026 2025 2026 2025 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1

(March only) H1 H1 Tons Processed 98,446 82,296 84,954 75,215 70,045 20,388 180,742 90,433 CuEq Grade (%)1(contained) 3.34 3.38 3.41 2.64 3.26 3.01 3.36 3.20 CuEq lbs1(contained, '000s) 6,580 5,546 5,789 3,973 4,551 1,229 12,126 5,780 CuEq lbs1(payable, '000s) 4,533 4,085 4,968 2,735 3,053 790 8,618 3,843

1 Copper equivalent payable pounds and copper equivalent payable grade were calculated using the following US dollar prices:

Q2 2026: $6.04/lb Cu, $8.23/lb Ni, $26.27/lb Co, $1,914.26/oz Pt, $1,410.25/oz Pd, $4,512.69/oz Au, $73.19 Ag.

Q1 2026: $5.83/lb Cu, $7.87/lb Ni, $25.90/lb Co, $2,205.17/oz Pt, $1,713.42/oz Pd, $4,875.39/oz Au, $84.39 Ag.

Q4 2025: $5.03/lb Cu, $6.75/lb Ni, $23.01/lb Co, $1,679.68/oz Pt, $1,468.65/oz Pd, $4,141.90/oz Au, $54.83 Ag.

Q3 2025: $4.44/lb Cu, $6.81/lb Ni, $15.90/lb Co, $1,383.49/oz Pt, $1,169.18/oz Pd, $3,455.50/oz Au, $39.38 Ag.

Q2 2025: $4.29/lb Cu, $6.88/lb Ni, $15.81/lb Co, $1,072.35/oz Pt, $990.29/oz Pd, $3,301.29/oz Au, $33.64 Ag.

Q1 2025: $4.40/lb Cu, $7.18/lb Ni, $15.38/lb Co, $944.31/oz Pt, $1,005.61/oz Pd, $3,135.60/oz Au, $34.61 Ag.

YTD 2026: $5.94/lb Cu, $8.05/lb Ni, $26.08/lb Co, $2,059.72/oz Pt, $1,561.83/oz Pd, $4,875,39/oz Au, $78.79 Ag.

YTD 2025: $4.32/lb Cu, $6.95/lb Ni, $15.70/lb Co, $1,040.34/oz Pt, $994.12/oz Pd, $3,259.87/oz Au, $33.88 Ag.





Table 2: Q2 2026 and Year-To-Date 2026 & 2025 Operating and Financial Highlights

In 000s, except per units and per share amounts Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Financial results Net revenue from mining operations 29,727 25,913 24,810 14,026 15,701 4,296 55,640 19,997 Cash margin1 8,864 5,953 3,313 (2,041) (1,191) 268 14,817 (923) Net income (loss) (8,219) (6,427) (7,108) (11,597) (9,085) 11,039 (14,646) 1,954 Adjusted net loss1 (8,219) (6,427) (6,863) (11,365) (8,514) (6,163) (14,646) (14,677) Operating cash flow 8,915 (16,159) (10,173) (10,781) (11,514) (2,629) (7,244) (14,143) Free cash flow1 5,055 (19,481) (11,307) (14,350) (10,672) (10,629) (14,426) (21,301) Per share information: Net earnings (loss) (0.03) (0.03) (0.03) (0.05) (0.04) 0.06 (0.06) 0.01 Adjusted net loss1 (0.03) (0.03) (0.03) (0.05) (0.04) (0.03) (0.06) (0.07) Operating cash flow1 0.04 (0.06) (0.04) (0.05) (0.06) (0.01) (0.03) (0.07) Free cash flow1 0.02 (0.08) (0.05) (0.07) (0.05) (0.05) (0.06) (0.11) Selected Financial Statement data Cash and cash equivalents 40,012 35,770 55,899 63,121 27,018 38,250 40,012 27,018 Working capital 45,265 53,726 60,499 61,917 24,404 31,890 45,265 24,404 Total assets 181,852 182,835 193,924 201,349 154,836 162,207 181,852 154,836 Total non-current liabilities 62,258 64,197 67,084 71,480 72,994 76,101 62,258 72,994 Operational results Ore Processed (Dry tons) 700 Copper Zone 98,446 82,296 84,954 75,215 59,100 13,911 180,742 73,011 Intermain Nickel Zone - - - - 10,945 6,477 - 17,422 Throughput 98,446 82,296 84,954 75,215 70,045 20,388 180,742 90,433 Copper Equivalent Grade (%) 700 Copper Zone2 3.34 3.38 3.41 2.64 3.35 3.04 3.36 3.39 Intermain Nickel Zone2 - - - - 2.77 2.96 0.00 0.00 3.34 3.38 3.41 2.64 3.26 3.01 3.36 3.20 Metals Payable Copper (000s lbs) 2,616 2,007 1,909 1,949 1,629 552 4,623 2,181 Nickel (000s lbs) 271 236 244 193 327 132 507 459 Cobalt (000s lbs) 0 1 1 2 4 2 1 6 Platinum (ozs) 1,639 1,368 1,626 479 1,156 - 3,007 1,156 Palladium (ozs) 1,764 1,412 1,814 641 1,218 13 3,176 1,231 Gold (ozs) 731 437 601 55 284 - 1,168 284 Silver (ozs) 23,392 16,613 23,440 13,105 9,499 1,638 40,005 11,137 Copper equivalent payable pounds (000s)2 4,533 4,085 4,968 2,735 3,053 790 8,618 3,843 Per Copper Equivalent Metrics Average realized price (CAD per CuEq payable lb)1 7.16 6.23 4.96 5.42 5.17 6.04 6.72 5.35 Cash costs (CAD per CuEq payable lb)1,2 5.20 4.77 4.29 6.17 5.56 5.69 5.00 5.59 Cash margin (CAD per CuEq payable lb)1 1.96 1.46 0.67 (0.75) (0.39) 0.34 1.72 (0.24) AISC (CAD per CuEq payable lb)1,2 6.29 5.77 4.86 8.15 6.64 6.37 6.04 6.58 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rates 1.38 1.37 1.39 1.38 1.38 1.44 1.38 1.40 Cost Metrics (in USD) Cash costs1,2 3.76 3.48 3.08 4.48 4.02 3.97 3.63 4.00 AISC1,2 4.54 4.21 3.49 5.92 4.80 4.43 4.39 4.71

1 Refer to the section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.

2 Copper equivalent payable pounds for the purpose of copper equivalent payable grade, cash cost and AISC were calculated using the following US dollar prices:

Q2 2026: $6.04/lb Cu, $8.23/lb Ni, $26.27/lb Co, $1,914.26/oz Pt, $1,410.25/oz Pd, $4,512.60/oz Au, $73.19 Ag.

Q1 2026: $5.83/lb Cu, $7.87/lb Ni, $25.90/lb Co, $2,205.17/oz Pt, $1,713.42/oz Pd, $4,875.39/oz Au, $84.39 Ag.

Q4 2025: $5.03/lb Cu, $6.75/lb Ni, $23.01/lb Co, $1,679.68/oz Pt, $1,468.65/oz Pd, $4,141.90/oz Au, $54.83 Ag.

Q3 2025: $4.44/lb Cu, $6.81/lb Ni, $15.90/lb Co, $1,383.49/oz Pt, $1,169.18/oz Pd, $3,455.50/oz Au, $39.38 Ag.

Q2 2025: $4.29/lb Cu, $6.88/lb Ni, $15.81/lb Co, $1,072.35/oz Pt, $990.29/oz Pd, $3,301.29/oz Au, $33.64 Ag.

Q1 2025: $4.40/lb Cu, $7.18/lb Ni, $15.38/lb Co, $944.31/oz Pt, $1,005.61/oz Pd, $3,135.60/oz Au, $34.61 Ag.

YTD 2026: $5.94/lb Cu, $8.05/lb Ni, $26.08/lb Co, $2,059.72/oz Pt, $1,561.83/oz Pd, $4,875,39/oz Au, $78.79 Ag.

YTD 2025: $4.32/lb Cu, $6.95/lb Ni, $15.70/lb Co, $1,040.34/oz Pt, $994.12/oz Pd, $3,259.87/oz Au, $33.88 Ag.

Q2 2026 Operating and Financial Details



Payable metal production in Q2 2026 of 4.5 million CuEq payable lbs*, consisting of 2.6 million lbs copper, 0.27 million lbs nickel, 1,639 ounces platinum, 1,764 ounces palladium, 731 ounces gold, and 23,392 ounces silver. Payable metal production during Q2 2026 represent quarterly records by Magna at McCreedy West for copper, platinum, and gold.

Q2 2026 CuEq revenue from mining operations was $32.4 million, also a quarterly record for the Company.

Q2 2026 cash costs of US$3.76 per CuEq lb and Q2 AISC of US$4.54 per CuEq lb, which includes $2.6 million of sustaining mine capital development, equipment, and exploration at McCreedy West.

Total cash margin for the quarter was a record $8.9 million, or US$1.41 per CuEq payable lb.

In Q2 2026, the Company became operating cash flow positive, generating $8.9 million or $0.04 per share. In addition, free cash flow in the quarter was $5.1 million, or $0.02 per share, an increase from the free cash outflow of $19.5 million in Q1 2026.

Q2 2026 exploration and evaluation expenses are $5.3 million, including $5.0 million at Levack Mine, located adjacent to our McCreedy West operation, with a focus on infrastructure readiness to support early ore sources and establishing underground exploration platforms to continue delineation drilling of R2 Footwall Zone as well as drill testing other high-priority targets. Engineering, procurement and planning activities are ongoing, and refurbishment is underway at the production hoist plant and loading pocket. Existing underground equipment is being recommissioned and preparations continue for potential construction activity, the initiation of which will be determined subsequent to completion of the PEA in Q3 2026.

In July 2026, the Company acquired numerous pieces of well-maintained underground equipment and inventory from a Sudbury mining operation located proximate to McCreedy West and Levack that is moving into a state of closure. The total cost of these purchases to Magna is approximately $1.0 million, which is well below market rates for equivalent used or new equipment. This equipment will be repurposed for use at the Company’s Levack Mine and to support other Magna projects in the Sudbury Basin with potential savings expected to be in the range of $9.0-12.0 million.

At Crean Hill, work continued during Q2 2026 to advance the project toward an expected construction decision with power, engineering, commercial discussions and water pre-treatment design and installation activities. The Crean Hill PFS is on track for completion in Q3 2026.

Ended Q2 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $40.0 million and a working capital balance of $45.3 million.





*Payable metal production represents the total metal produced at McCreedy West and does not take into account the precious metals stream applicable to gold, platinum, and palladium.

Further details regarding the calculation of production costs, cash margins and all in sustaining costs can be found in the quarterly MD&A.

Q2 2026 Quarterly Results Conference Call and Webcast

The company will be holding its Q2 results conference call and webcast on Thursday August 13, 2026 at 8:00am EDT. The conference call details are as follows:

To register for the conference call, please use the following link to obtain a Dial-in Number and PIN: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI1f121ca4bca34c03884e44d198a95cbc

To attend the webcast in listen-only mode, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4yv6998



Qualified Person

The scientific or technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by David King, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. King is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and Geoscience for Magna Mining Inc. and is a qualified person under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may”, “might”, “potential”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “will”, “continue”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “prospective”, “significant”, “aggressively”, “meaningfully” or other similar words or phrases or variations thereof. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time they are made, are inherently subject to business, market, economic, technical and other risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the failure to meet production, cost, cash flow or development expectations, forecasts or guidance, the failure of additional drilling to support assumptions, expectations or estimates of potential mineralization, metal tons or grade, the failure of additional drilling to support expansion or delineation of currently estimated resources, the failure to have accurately estimated declared mineral resources or mineral reserves, the lack of availability of drill rigs, underground platforms or experienced personnel to implement exploration, development or production programs or the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with additional exploration, development or production drilling, continued delays for assay results, the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with or to complete additional development work as anticipated, such as additional development at the McCreedy West mine to access new stopes or the development of a ramp from the surface of, or recommissioning of the hoisting plant at, Levack, the failure to proceed as quickly as planned with a restart of mining at Levack, assuming there will be any restart decision subsequent to the completion of the preliminary economic assessment currently underway, the failure to realize anticipated or assumed production and operational improvements from current or planned optimization initiatives at McCreedy West, the failure to restart nickel mining from the Intermain zone at McCreedy West, the failure of additional drilling to support production planning or replenish production or mined ore, the failure to proceed with the anticipated development of the Crean Hill project or to make any construction decision subsequent to completion of the prefeasibility study currently underway, the failure to successfully realize on talent or technical expertise to unlock the long-term, sustainable potential of McCreedy West, Levack, Crean Hill or other assets of the Company and other risks disclosed in the Company’s most recent annual information form, available on the SEDAR+ website (at: www.sedarplus.ca). Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties, contingencies and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, there can be no certainty or assurance that the Company has accurately or adequately captured, accounted for or disclosed all such risks, uncertainties, contingencies or factors. Readers should place no reliance on forward-looking statements as actual results, performance or achievements may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Resource exploration and development, and mining operations, are highly speculative, characterized by several significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge will not eliminate. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and precious metals assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company’s primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company’s public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup

Chief Executive Officer

or



Paul Fowler, CFA

Executive Vice President

705-482-9667

Email: info@magnamining.com

NON-IFRS PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Please see below for the reconciliation of non-IFRS measures referred to in this news release to the consolidated financial statements.

Average realized price per copper equivalent payable pound



Average realized price per copper equivalent payable pound is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards. Average realized price per copper equivalent payable pound is calculated by dividing total metal proceeds received by the Company for the relevant period by the copper equivalent payable pounds. It may not be comparable to information in other issuers’ reports and filings.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Revenue per financial statements 29,727 25,913 24,810 14,026 15,701 4,296 55,640 19,997 Smelting, treatment and refining charges 3,963 1,868 2,125 1,838 1,634 539 5,831 2,173 Recognition of deferred streaming revenue (1,241 ) (2,345 ) (2,299 ) (1,031 ) (1,557 ) (67 ) (3,586 ) (1,624 ) Copper equivalent revenue from mining operations (a) 32,449 25,436 24,636 14,833 15,778 4,768 57,885 20,546 Copper equivalent pounds sold (000s) (b) 4,533 4,085 4,968 2,735 3,053 790 8,618 3,843 Average realized price copper equivalent sold CAD (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 7.16 6.23 4.96 5.42 5.17 6.04 6.72 5.35 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3839 1.3715 1.3947 1.3773 1.3841 1.4359 1.3777 1.3970 Average realized price copper equivalent sold USD (c) ÷ (d) 5.17 4.54 3.56 3.94 3.73 4.20 4.88 3.83



Cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound

Cash cost per copper equivalent payable pound is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well it may not be comparable to information in other issuers’ reports and filings. The Company has included this non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measure throughout this document as Magna believes that this generally accepted industry performance measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s operational performance. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. The following table provides a reconciliation of total cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound to cost of sales per the financial statements for each of the last five quarters.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Cost of sales per financial statements 22,902 20,596 21,747 17,253 17,334 4,581 43,498 21,915 Smelting, treatment and refining charges 3,963 1,868 2,125 1,838 1,634 539 5,831 2,173 Depletion and depreciation (3,280 ) (2,981 ) (2,549 ) (2,217 ) (1,999 ) (620 ) (6,261 ) (2,619 ) Cash costs (a) 23,585 19,483 21,323 16,874 16,969 4,500 43,068 21,469 Copper equivalent payable pounds (000s) (b) 4,533 4,085 4,968 2,735 3,053 790 8,618 3,843 Cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 5.20 4.77 4.29 6.17 5.56 5.69 5.00 5.59 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3839 1.3715 1.3947 1.3773 1.3841 1.4359 1.3777 1.3970 Cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound USD (c) ÷ (d) 3.76 3.48 3.08 4.48 4.02 3.97 3.63 4.00





Production costs per ton processed

Mine-site cost per ton processed is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well it may not be comparable to information in other issuers’ reports and filings. As illustrated in the table below, this measure is calculated by adjusting cost of sales, as shown in the statements of income for non-cash depletion and depreciation, royalties and inventory level changes and then dividing by tons processed through the smelter. Management believes that mine-site cost per ton processed provides additional information regarding the performance of mining operations and allows Management to monitor operating costs on a more consistent basis as the per ton processed measure reduces the cost variability associated with varying production levels. Management also uses this measure to determine the economic viability of mining blocks. As each mining block is evaluated based on the net realizable value of each ton mined, the estimated revenue on a per ton basis must be in excess of the production cost per ton processed in order to be economically viable. Management is aware that this per ton processed measure is impacted by fluctuations in throughput and thus uses this evaluation tool in conjunction with production costs prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. This measure supplements production cost information prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards and allows investors to distinguish between changes in production costs resulting from changes in production versus changes in operating performance.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Cost of sales per financial statements 22,902 20,596 21,747 17,253 17,334 4,581 43,498 21,915 Depletion and depreciation (3,280 ) (2,981 ) (2,549 ) (2,217 ) (1,999 ) (620 ) (6,261 ) (2,619 ) Mining and processing costs (a) 19,622 17,615 19,198 15,036 15,335 3,961 37,237 19,296 Ore processed (tons) (b) 98,446 82,296 84,954 75,215 70,045 20,388 180,742 90,433 Production costs per ton processed (a) ÷ (b) 199 214 226 200 219 194 206 213



Cash Margin

Cash margin is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well it may not be comparable to information in other issuers’ reports and filings. It is calculated as the difference between total sales revenue, net of smelting, refining and treatment costs from mining operations and cash mine site operating costs (see “Cash costs per copper equivalent payable pound sold” under this Section above) per the Company’s Financial Statements. The Company believes it illustrates the performance of the Company’s operating mines and enables investors to better understand the Company’s performance in comparison to other metal producers who present results on a similar basis.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Copper equivalent revenue from mining operations (per above) 32,449 25,436 24,636 14,833 15,778 4,768 57,885 20,546 Cash costs (per above) 23,585 19,483 21,323 16,874 16,969 4,500 43,068 21,469 Cash margin 8,864 5,953 3,313 (2,041 ) (1,191 ) 268 14,817 (923 ) Per pound of copper equivalent payable (Canadian dollar): Average realized price (a) 7.16 6.23 4.96 5.42 5.17 6.04 6.72 5.35 Cash costs (b) 5.20 4.77 4.29 6.17 5.56 5.69 5.00 5.59 Cash margin (a) – (b) 1.96 1.46 0.67 (0.75 ) (0.39 ) 0.34 1.72 (0.24 )



All-in Sustaining Costs



All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) include mine site operating costs incurred at Magna mining operations, sustaining mine capital and development expenditures, mine site exploration expenditures and equipment lease payments related to the mine operations and corporate administration expenses. The Company believes that this measure represents the total costs of producing copper equivalent payable pounds from current operations and provides Magna and other stakeholders with additional information that illustrates the Company’s operational performance and ability to generate cash flow. This cost measure seeks to reflect the full cost of copper production from current operations on a per-pound basis of copper equivalent payable. New project and growth capital are not included.

In 000s, except per unit amounts Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Cost of sales, per financial statements 22,902 20,596 21,747 17,253 17,334 4,581 43,498 21,915 Smelting, treatment and refining charges 3,963 1,868 2,125 1,838 1,634 539 5,831 2,173 Depletion and depreciation (3,280 ) (2,981 ) (2,549 ) (2,217 ) (1,999 ) (620 ) (6,261 ) (2,619 ) Cash costs 23,585 19,483 21,323 16,874 16,969 4,500 43,068 21,469 Sustaining mine exploration and development 1,131 1,643 805 2,780 468 - 2,774 468 Sustaining mine capital equipment 1,505 722 309 1,342 1,381 - 2,227 1,381 Corporate and general 2,239 1,712 2,055 1,576 2,191 997 3,951 3,188 Less: KGHM Integration costs - - (334 ) (285 ) (742 ) (465 ) - (1,207 ) Payment of lease liabilities 30 30 - - - - 60 - All-in Sustaining costs (AISC) (a) 28,490 23,590 24,158 22,287 20,267 5,032 52,080 25,299 Pounds of copper equivalent payable (b) 4,533 4,085 4,968 2,735 3,053 790 8,618 3,843 AISC (c) = (a) ÷ (b) 6.29 5.77 4.86 8.15 6.64 6.37 6.04 6.58 Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate (d) 1.3839 1.3715 1.3947 1.3773 1.3841 1.4359 1.3777 1.3970 AISC USD (c) ÷ (d) 4.54 4.21 3.49 5.92 4.80 4.43 4.39 4.71



Free cash flow and operating and free cash flow per share

Free cash flow is calculated by taking net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in capital expenditures and lease payments as reported in the Company’s financial statements. Free cash flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

Operating cash flow per share is a non-IFRS Accounting Standards measure and does not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and does not have a standardized meaning defined by IFRS Accounting Standards. Operating cash flow per share is calculated by dividing cash flow from operating activities in the Company’s Financial Statements by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for each year. It may not be comparable to information in other issuers’ reports and filings.

In 000s, except per share amounts Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities per financial statements (c) 8,915 (16,159 ) (10,173 ) (10,781 ) (11,514 ) (2,629 ) (7,244 ) (14,143 ) Sustaining mine exploration and development (1,131 ) (1,643 ) (805 ) (2,780 ) (468 ) - (2,774 ) (468 ) Sustaining mine capital equipment (1,505 ) (722 ) (309 ) (1,342 ) (1,381 ) - (2,227 ) (1,381 ) Purchase of Project Nikolas Company Inc. - - - - - (5,000 ) - (5,000 ) Proceeds from purchase of NorthX - - - 666 - - - - Site maintenance capital equipment (506 ) (190 ) (21 ) (113 ) (231 ) - (696 ) (231 ) Exploration and evaluation (660 ) (767 ) - - - - (1,427 ) - (Increase) decrease in restricted funds (58 ) - - - 2,926 (3,000 ) (58 ) (74 ) Interest on restricted funds - - 1 - (4 ) - - (4 ) Free cash flows (a) 5,055 (19,481 ) (11,307 ) (14,350 ) (10,672 ) (10,629 ) (14,426 ) (21,301 ) Weighted number of shares (000s) (b) 250,665 249,932 246,229 211,308 203,647 197,739 250,300 200,709 Per Share data Operating cash flow (c) ÷ (b) 0.04 (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.07 ) Free cash flow (a) ÷ (b) 0.02 (0.08 ) (0.05 ) (0.07 ) (0.05 ) (0.05 ) (0.06 ) (0.11 )



Adjusted net loss and Adjusted net loss per share



Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per share are non-IFRS Accounting Standards performance measures and do not constitute a measure recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and do not have standardized meanings defined by IFRS Accounting Standards, as well both measures may not be comparable to information in other issuers’ reports and filings. Adjusted net loss is calculated by removing the one-time gains and losses resulting from the disposition of non-core assets, non-recurring expenses and significant tax adjustments (mining tax recognition and exploration credit refunds) not related to current period’s income, as detailed in the table below. Magna discloses this measure, which is based on its financial statements, to assist in the understanding of the Company’s operating results and financial position.