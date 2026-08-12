Interoil publishes Annual Report 2025 and Annual Statement of Reserves

Oslo, 12 August 2026: Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (OSE:IOX) today published the company's audited Annual Report for 2025 as PDF and in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), and the Annual Statement of Reserves as of 31 December 2025. The respective files are attached hereto.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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