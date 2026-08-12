



ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonberg announced itself within the crypto presale realm as demand soared for its new $MBX offering. With over $200,000 raised in the project’s first 18 hours, pre-launch hype has come to fruition, as whales have seemingly begun to enter the presale at the lowest possible price point.

In other crypto news, the Bitcoin price prediction faces a major test at $65,000, as further delays to the CLARITY Act mean $BTC is set for a choppy few weeks and months ahead. New presales and Bitcoin are closely tied, as investors that have learned across previous cycles understand that diversification into new assets can be viable when $BTC slows down.

Crypto News: Moonberg’s Stage One Sell Out Overshadows Bitcoin Price Prediction Consolidation

As Moonberg made its debut, BTC holders have reason to be cautious between now and September as the CLARITY Act faces yet more delays. This uncertainty can be seen on the $BTC price chart, with crypto’s leading asset being stuck in an accumulation chop zone between $62,000 - $66,000.

When looking month-on-month, the uncertainty from BTC holders is even more evident, with a monthly open at $63,100 and only having reached $63,750 at the time of writing—nearly two weeks later. BTC has a mixed structure, and flat perpetual positioning, meaning that some sideways movement between now and September could be priced-in.

Bitcoin remains largely useful as a self-sovereign store of value, but in the world of AI and agent-to-agent commerce, it has a major shortfall. EVM-compatible chains are generally seen as the future within agentic finance, and this is ultimately the gap in Bitcoin that Moonberg is looking to fill.

Both have a place in the future of Web3, but for entirely different reasons. One for storing value, the other for moving it when human beings aren’t necessarily present. These combined onchain gratifications keep Bitcoin and Moonberg firmly in the crypto news conversation as co-existing projects.

Why Are Whales Flocking To New Crypto Presale Moonberg?

The Moonberg presale got underway with an X Spaces event hosted by the project's founder, Oz. In a stark contrast to other anonymous presales, the Moonberg team offered transparency to holders on day one of the raise. This transposed into smart money pouring into Stage One, with the platform’s pre-existing 650,000 community reach resonating with early investors.

Product rollouts including Morpheus (the platform's AI agent), the Tools Marketplace, Wallet X-Ray, and Sentinel intelligence layers are all live and providing users onchain data points in real time, providing users and token holders a fully-functioning product instead of a 12-month roadmap.

The $MBX token itself then allows users to get paid for what they contribute, earn rewards on their trading activity, use it as a movement of value across the terminal, and then act as governance players and shape pivotal roadmap items and ecosystem features just by holding the token.

Conclusion

Moonberg’s crypto presale is now in full swing, and crypto news such as the Bitcoin price prediction and wider regulatory affairs are set to shape both Bitcoin and wider market movements over the coming weeks and months. Using $BTC as a store of value always has a place within Web3, however AI-proof assets such as Moonberg’s $MBX are increasingly drawing mindshare from investors.

For more information about Moonberg ($MBX): Official Moonberg Website

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026 according to crypto news outlets?

The Bitcoin price prediction looks set for sideways movement for a considerable period of time according to Binance, who projects a $66,749 $BTC by 2027.

How does Moonberg stand next to Bitcoin in cryptocurrency news?

Moonberg offers early presale entry to a crypto approaching its launch, with a working product powered by AI, while Bitcoin’s upside stays capped by its $1.2 trillion valuation.

Disclaimer:

The information contained in this press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment or legal advice. Investing in cryptoassets involves substantial risk and the possibility of losing your entire initial investment. Always seek professional advice and conduct due diligence before investing.