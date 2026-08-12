Nominations Open for 40 Under 40 in Chemicals, Presented by The Chemical Summit

Houston, Texas, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominations are now open for the inaugural 40 Under 40 in Chemicals, an annual recognition celebrating professionals under 40 who are making a meaningful impact across the chemical industry.

Nominations are now open for the inaugural 40 Under 40 in Chemicals, presented by The Chemical Summit. Nominations close September 15, 2026.

Presented by The Chemical Summit, 40 Under 40 in Chemicals recognizes professionals across chemical manufacturing, distribution and organizations serving the chemical value chain. Up to 40 honorees will be selected in 2026.

“The chemical industry has always been built on strong leadership,” said Victoria King Meyer, Founder of The Chemical Summit and President of Progressio Global. “There are talented professionals across our industry who are leading teams, solving difficult problems, driving innovation and making an impact. 40 Under 40 in Chemicals gives us an opportunity to recognize them and invest in the future of our industry.”

Honorees will be selected based on leadership, business impact, initiative and contributions to their organizations and the chemical industry. A group of experienced leaders from across the chemical industry will evaluate the nominations and select the 2026 honorees.

Professionals across business and technical functions are eligible, including operations, manufacturing, commercial, procurement, supply chain, R&D, engineering, EH&S, finance, human resources, information technology and corporate leadership.

Executives, managers, colleagues, mentors, customers and industry peers are invited to submit nominations through September 15, 2026.

The inaugural 40 Under 40 in Chemicals honorees will be recognized during The Chemical Summit, September 29–30, 2026, in Houston, Texas.

Nominations can be submitted at https://thechemicalsummit.com/under40.

About 40 Under 40 in Chemicals

40 Under 40 in Chemicals is an annual recognition celebrating professionals under 40 making an impact across the chemical industry. Presented by The Chemical Summit, the program recognizes leadership, initiative, business impact and contributions across the chemical value chain.

The inaugural 40 Under 40 in Chemicals honorees will be recognized during The Chemical Summit, September 29–30, 2026, in the Houston area.

About The Chemical Summit

The Chemical Summit brings together senior leaders from across the chemical industry for two days of executive keynotes, candid conversations, and peer-to-peer learning focused on the issues shaping business today. Designed for executives responsible for growth, innovation, and transformation, the Summit helps leaders gain fresh perspectives, strengthen relationships, and turn insight into action. Learn more at www.thechemicalsummit.com.

Press Inquiries

Victoria King Meyer

victoria [at] progressioglobal.com

7138542854

https://thechemicalsummit.com