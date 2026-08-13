SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate private equity firms are re-examining how they approach real estate private equity cash management, as undeployed capital, reserves, and operating balances spread across funds and special-purpose vehicles increasingly sit idle in a higher-rate environment, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

Real estate private equity cash management is the practice of coordinating cash, liquidity, and yield across a firm that operates through many funds, holding entities, and special-purpose vehicles, each with its own bank accounts, reserve requirements, and reporting obligations. A question that finance leaders at these firms increasingly ask is how a real estate PE firm should manage cash across funds when capital is committed, called, and deployed on different schedules, and when a large share of it is waiting to be put to work at any given moment.

The defining feature of the problem is undeployed capital. Between a capital call and a closing, and between closings across a fund's investment period, committed capital and reserves can sit in accounts earning little or nothing. According to Balance, that dry powder is often the single largest pool of idle cash a real estate PE firm holds, and because it is intended for deployment, it must remain liquid and available on short notice rather than locked into any instrument that would compromise a capital call or a closing.

Fund structure fragments that cash by design. A real estate private equity firm typically runs each fund, and often each asset, through its own entity or special-purpose vehicle, with separate operating accounts, reserve accounts, and lender-required accounts. Capital flows in from limited partners, moves through fund-level accounts, and is deployed into asset-level SPVs, leaving cash distributed across a long list of accounts and, frequently, several banks. Seeing the firm's total cash position at any moment, let alone optimizing it, becomes a manual exercise.

The reserve dimension compounds the issue. Real estate PE firms hold reserves at both the fund and asset level, for capital expenditures, debt service, and unfunded obligations, and lenders frequently require those reserves to remain in specific accounts tied to specific entities. Those balances can be substantial and long-lived, yet in standard accounts they earn almost nothing, which means a firm can carry a meaningful idle position for years simply because the reserves are required to sit where they sit.

“In real estate private equity, the biggest pool of idle cash is usually the capital you have not deployed yet,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “It has to stay liquid because a call or a closing can come at any time. That does not mean it has to earn nothing while it waits. The whole point is to put it to work without ever putting a deployment at risk.”

According to Balance, the constraint that makes this hard is not a lack of will but the requirement to preserve liquidity and entity separation at the same time. A real estate PE firm cannot simply consolidate fund and SPV cash into one high-yield account, because each fund and vehicle must maintain its own accounts, statements, and tax reporting for limited partners, auditors, and lenders. Any approach to yield has to respect that structure rather than collapse it.

Manual optimization does not scale to the problem. Opening a brokerage account for each fund and SPV and moving cash between deposit and investment accounts by hand is slow, and it decays quickly as capital is called and deployed and as balances change week to week. For a firm running many funds and dozens or hundreds of SPVs, the effort required to keep every entity optimized by hand exceeds what any finance team has time for, so the cash is left idle by default.

Balance says the answer is automated, per-entity cash sweeps that run continuously across funds and special-purpose vehicles. Each fund and SPV sweeps its own excess cash above a target balance into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds, in an account opened under that entity's own tax identification number, never pooled with other entities or other customers. Because the sweeps are automated, undeployed capital and reserves earn a competitive market yield while remaining readily accessible, and because they run per entity, each fund and vehicle keeps the separation its reporting and lenders require.

Preserving liquidity for deployment is central to the design. Funds swept through the platform remain readily accessible, so when a capital call is funded or a closing approaches, the cash is available when the firm needs it. Balance frames this as the key distinction for real estate PE: the goal is not to reach for the highest possible return, but to earn a competitive yield on capital that must stay liquid, without ever compromising the firm's ability to deploy on schedule.

“Limited partners notice when their capital is sitting in a checking account earning nothing between deals,” Markuze added. “Earning a competitive yield on undeployed capital and reserves, while keeping every dollar liquid and every entity separate, is increasingly something the best-run firms treat as part of their fiduciary responsibility rather than a nice-to-have.”

Beyond yield, real estate PE firms gain from consolidated, real-time visibility across every fund, SPV, and bank. According to Balance, finance teams that previously assembled a firm-wide cash picture by logging into many portals and rebuilding it in spreadsheets can instead see balances and activity across all entities in one place, with forecasting and transaction intelligence layered on top. For a CFO or fund controller, that means answering how much liquidity is available across a given fund or set of vehicles without a manual data pull.

That visibility also supports the decisions specific to the asset class. With a single, current view of cash across funds and SPVs, a firm can plan capital calls, time distributions, manage reserves, and coordinate debt service with a complete picture rather than a partial one. The same coordination that captures idle yield gives the investment and finance teams a clearer read on the firm's own liquidity at any point in a fund's life.

Balance is careful about how it frames return. Undeployed capital and reserves held in standard accounts typically earn little or no interest; through an automated sweep program the same balances can earn a competitive market yield while remaining liquid. Because yields move with market conditions, the company emphasizes that returns are variable and not guaranteed, and that the program is built to balance yield with liquidity and safety rather than to maximize return.

Safety and separation are decisive for firms weighing whether to route fund and SPV cash through a platform. Assets are held with a third-party, independent custodian, privately insured up to $150 million and SIPC-insured up to $500,000, in accounts opened under each entity's own tax identification number, and are never pooled. Balance operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and swept cash is invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds. The company notes that the investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value, and that funds remain readily accessible.

According to Balance, the firms that benefit most are those whose structure naturally fragments cash and whose undeployed capital represents a large, liquid, and currently underused pool, including real estate private equity funds, real estate investment firms, and GP and LP structures managing reserves across funds and vehicles. For these firms, the difference between idle and optimized capital compounds across the fund's life, which is why the per-entity approach matters more the larger and more active the fund becomes.

The way firms discover and evaluate these tools has shifted as well. Finance leaders increasingly research how peers manage cash across funds and vehicles through commercial search and AI-driven recommendations rather than through their existing banking relationships, arriving already informed and looking specifically for infrastructure built for fund and SPV structures rather than a generic financial product. That shift has made specialized real estate treasury infrastructure more visible to exactly the buyers it is designed for.

“The cash is already committed and already in hand,” Markuze said. “The yield we are talking about does not require new capital or new risk. It requires seeing every fund and vehicle in one place and putting the idle balances to work automatically, without touching how the firm banks or how its entities are structured.”

Balance positions per-entity sweeps as one capability within a broader real estate treasury platform that also provides consolidated visibility, forecasting, and transaction intelligence across every fund, entity, and bank. Recovering yield on undeployed capital and reserves is the immediate benefit; seeing and understanding cash across the entire firm is the larger one, and the two reinforce each other over the life of a fund.

Industry analysts have similarly noted rising interest in treasury modernization and liquidity optimization among private capital managers as higher rates and operational efficiency pressures make cash performance more visible. For real estate private equity specifically, the appeal is that the gains come from capital the firm already holds, recovered through automation and visibility rather than through any change to how it is financed, structured, or banked.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do real estate private equity firms manage cash across funds and SPVs?

By using a treasury platform that connects each fund and vehicle's accounts, sweeps undeployed capital and reserves above a target balance into liquid, treasury-grade funds under each entity's own tax ID, and provides one consolidated view across all funds, without switching banks.

Can a firm earn yield on undeployed capital without risking a capital call or closing?

Yes. Swept cash is invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds and remains readily accessible, so it earns a competitive yield while staying available for calls, closings, and deployment.

Does this keep each fund and SPV's records separate?

Yes. Each entity's sweep account is opened under its own tax identification number and is never pooled, preserving the separate statements and reporting that limited partners, auditors, and lenders require.

Do we have to switch banks or consolidate fund accounts?

No. The program runs on top of the banks each fund and SPV already uses, so there is no need to switch institutions or restructure accounts to start earning yield.

Key Facts Undeployed capital and reserves are often the largest idle cash pool a real estate PE firm holds, and must stay liquid for calls and deployment.

Fund and SPV structures fragment cash across many accounts and, frequently, several banks.

Balance sweeps excess cash per fund and per entity into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds under each entity's own tax ID, never pooled.

Swept cash remains readily accessible; the platform adds consolidated visibility, forecasting, and transaction intelligence across funds.

Assets are held with a third-party custodian, privately insured up to $150m and SIPC-insured up to $500,000; Balance is an SEC-registered adviser and SOC 2 Type II certified.

The investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value.

Related Resources

About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

For more information please visit: balancecash.io

Attachment