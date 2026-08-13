Cogility Releases Cogynt.ai v2.22 with Real-Time API Connectivity and Expanded AI Model Flexibility

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogility Software Corporation, a leader in trusted AI-powered decision intelligence software for augmented decision support, today announced the release of version 2.22 of Cogynt.ai.



The latest version continues to advance the AI capabilities within Cogynt.ai, v2.22 expands how the platform connects to live data, applies AI models, and visualizes intelligence — giving analysts and decision makers faster, clearer paths from raw signal to informed action.

What's New in Cogynt.ai v2.22?



The v2.22 release delivers enhancements across two core modules — the Cogynt.ai Authoring Tool and Workstation — focused on broader data connectivity, greater AI model flexibility, and richer geospatial analysis.



Cogynt.ai Authoring Tool – Real-Time API Connectivity and Expanded Security



Cogynt.ai v2.22 introduces HTTP as a new data source type, allowing users to enrich event patterns with data pulled directly from external APIs and web services.

The benefits of HTTP-based data sources are immense, including:

Cogynt AI integration for natural language understanding to parse unstructured text, summarize long blocks text such as reports, and translate foreign languages

API calls for third-party integrations





All of this can be done on a continuous basis with data streams and scales horizontally to meet massive data challenges.

Teams achieve this by defining a base URL and configuring connection settings, including request rate limiting, maximum concurrent requests, API caching with configurable priority and TTL, and TLS/SSL encryption. Event types that reference an HTTP data source now support custom query and header parameters, as well as a defined response schema.



The release also strengthens secure connectivity across the platform. TLS is now supported for Pinot and Postgres, and all data sources now accept PKCS#12 and PEM certificate formats. A series of pattern-view styling updates make it easier to distinguish between data source types and improve alias and multiplicity visibility.



Cogynt.ai Workstation – AI and Chatbot Enhancements



Cogynt.ai v2.22 continues to expand the platform's integrated AI capabilities. AI configurations now support Amazon Bedrock inference profiles, giving teams greater flexibility to select the models that best fit their performance, cost, and capability requirements. The Workstation chatbot can now return responses in Markdown — including GitHub Flavored Markdown — for clearer, better-formatted intelligence summaries.



Cogynt.ai Workstation – Enhanced Geospatial Visualization



The Interactive Map Widget gains several new capabilities for analyzing geographic event data. A new heatmap mode provides a density-based view of activity, while a clustering toggle and layer-visibility controls let analysts tailor exactly what appears on the map. Geospatial fields can now be shown or hidden individually — or hidden in bulk by event type — and custom colors can be assigned to geo fields to make patterns easier to spot.



Additional Workstation improvements include automatic population of collection custom fields when events are added, reducing manual effort and common errors, and clearer file-upload indicators that distinguish between files that cannot be uploaded and those that will be automatically renamed.



For the full list of enhancements, see the product release notes.



About Cogility Software

Cogility is a leading decision intelligence company pioneering trusted AI-powered continuous intelligence for government and commercial organizations. Founded in 2019, Cogility has a proven track record serving government agencies and enterprise organizations requiring high confidence decisioning at scale.



Cogility's Decision Intelligence Platform, Cogynt.ai, transforms massive, diverse data streams into predictive, explainable, and auditable insights — empowering organizations to shift from reactive to proactive in high-consequence environments. Cogynt.ai delivers decision advantage through patented Expert AI Hierarchical Complex Event Processing (HCEP), no-code model authoring, and cloud-scale streaming analytics — enabling analysts and decision makers to get left of harm or ahead of opportunity. Customers rely on Cogynt.ai to solve complex decision support challenges across insider risk management, national security, financial services, fraud, waste and abuse, and critical infrastructure protection.



Media Contact:





Stuart Booth





sbooth@cogility.com





