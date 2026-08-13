Marimekko Corporation, Inside Information 13 August 2026 at 7.55 a.m. EEST

Inside information: Marimekko sets new, medium-term financial goals

The Board of Directors of Marimekko has decided to set new, medium-term (3–5 years) financial goals for the company. In line with these goals, the company aims to achieve annual net sales growth of 10% and a comparable operating profit margin of 20%. Marimekko’s long-term financial goals, set in 2022, remain unchanged.

"In recent years, various tensions in geopolitics and trade relations have constantly created great uncertainty to global economic development. This has been strongly reflected in consumer purchasing behavior across Marimekko’s markets, particularly in our important home market of Finland, where consumer confidence has remained weak for several years, affecting the pace of Marimekko’s total net sales growth. At Marimekko, we believe that the winning brands of the future are determined in these kinds of challenging market conditions, and the long-term financial goals we set in autumn 2022 provide clear direction for the company also in the years to come. Given the current challenging operating environment, we have today set a new, medium-term goal for growth under which the company aims to achieve annual net sales growth of 10%. Our goal for the comparable operating profit margin remains 20% also in the medium term," says Mika Ihamuotila, Chair of the Board of Directors of Marimekko.

"Marimekko’s consistent work and investments to expand the global Marimekko phenomenon and to scale profitable growth are progressing well. We see significant growth opportunities, particularly in international markets, and believe that Marimekko’s empowering lifestyle philosophy to bring joy to everyday life, resonates today more strongly than ever with consumers around the world who value authenticity and timeless design," says Ihamuotila.



Marimekko’s financial goals

New, medium-term financial goals:

annual growth in net sales 10%

comparable operating profit margin 20%

ratio of net debt to EBITDA at year end max. 2

the intention is to pay a yearly dividend; percentage of earnings per share allocated to dividends at least 50%

Long-term financial goals set in 2022 (unchanged):

annual growth in net sales 15%

comparable operating profit margin 20%

ratio of net debt to EBITDA at year end max. 2

the intention is to pay a yearly dividend; percentage of earnings per share allocated to dividends at least 50%



MARIMEKKO CORPORATION

Board of Directors

Further information: Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications

tel. +358 40 584 6944, anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media



Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2025, the company's net sales totaled EUR 190 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.1 percent. Globally, there are over 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 490 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com