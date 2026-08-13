Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend

Oslo, 13 August 2026 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 26 June 2026, the Board of Directors has approved a dividend payment of NOK 0.375 per share to be made on or about 1 September 2026 to all shareholders of record as of 24 August 2026. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 21 August 2026.

Dividend amount: NOK 0.375 per share Declared currency: NOK Last day including right: 20 August 2026 Ex-date: 21 August 2026 Record date: 24 August 2026 Payment date: 1 September 2026 (on or about) Date of approval: 12 August 2026, based on authorization granted 26 June 2026

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For further information, please contact:



Media: media@dno.no

Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

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DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the North Sea, the Middle East and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in Norway, the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 4.2.4 of Euronext Oslo Rulebook II.