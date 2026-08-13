NORBIT - Results for the second quarter 2026

Trondheim, 13 August 2026: In the second quarter, NORBIT recorded revenues of NOK 831.6 million, an increase of 22 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2025. The EBIT result was NOK 205.2 million, representing a margin of 25 per cent. Diluted earnings per share were NOK 2.45 for the second quarter, up from NOK 2.06 one year earlier.

* The Oceans segment delivered revenues of NOK 236.2 million, largely in line with the revenues reported in the same quarter of 2025, with an EBIT margin of 33 per cent.

* The Connectivity segment reported NOK 250.0 million in revenues, an increase of 47 per cent from the corresponding quarter of 2025, and an EBIT margin of 27 per cent.

* The Product Innovation & Realization (PIR) segment saw revenues of NOK 367.1 million, representing an increase of 25 per cent, with an EBIT margin of 22 per cent.

Based on current outlook, NORBIT expects full-year revenues in the range of NOK 2.9 – 3.1 billion, and an EBIT margin of 20 – 23 per cent for 2026, excluding contribution and the related transaction costs from the latest acquisition Water Linked completed 1 July.

“Q2 2026 marked another record quarter for us at NORBIT, with revenues of NOK 832 million and an EBIT margin of 25 per cent. The quarter demonstrates the robustness of our diversified business model. Continued growth in Connectivity and PIR, combined with solid profitability in Oceans, enabled us to deliver record revenues and high profitability at group level,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Today, NORBIT also presents its strategic and financial ambition plan towards 2030, targeting revenues of NOK 6.0 billion in 2030 based on organic growth, an EBIT margin of 20 to 25 per cent and a return on capital employed exceeding 30 per cent. In addition, the company will continue to pursue value accretive strategic acquisitions.

“Our 2030 ambitions, announced today, are anchored in the culture that has shaped NORBIT over three decades: our core purpose: Explore More, a strong commercial and entrepreneurial mindset and a continued commitment to market-driven innovation of tailored technology to carefully selected applications. Our vision remains unchanged: To be recognized as World Class - Enabling people to Explore More. In a world where technology enables significant efficiency gains across disciplines, we also recognise that attracting the right people and continuing the Refinement of talents will remain at the core of how we build NORBIT’s future,” says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

Attached is the report for the first half-year and the presentation material.

CEO Per Jørgen Weisethaunet and CFO Per Kristian Reppe will present the results at 08:30 am CEST, followed by a presentation of the company's ambitions towards 2030.

Please use the following link to register for the webcast:

https://qcnl.tv/p/ksh8dAFvvyU2BozjT_RRaA

For further queries, please contact:

Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915

Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203



About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 750 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This stock exchange release contains inside information as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication by Elise Heidenreich, Investor Relations, at NORBIT ASA, on 13 August 2026 at 07:00 CEST.

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