Company announcement

No. 49/2026

13 August 2026

Netcompany upgrade revenue guidance for full year 2026

Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) raise full year revenue guidance for 2026, based on revenue growth of 40.9%, of which 15.1 percentage points were organic, for the first six months of 2026 and taking into account the current backlog and weighted pipeline.

For the full year 2026, Netcompany now expects:

Group revenue growth of between 16% and 20.5% (previously between 15% and 20%)

Group excluding Netcompany Banking Services revenue growth of between 6.5% and 10.5% (previously between 5% and 10%)

Guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin is unchanged:

Group adjusted EBITDA margin of between approximately 16% and 19%

Group excluding Netcompany Banking Services adjusted EBITDA margin of between 17% and 20%

All financial metrics in constant currencies.

Netcompany will publish its full Q2 interim report on 13 August 2026.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

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