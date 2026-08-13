Knot and Venmo Team Up to Make Venmo the Effortless Way to Pay





NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knot, the leading merchant connectivity platform, today announced they are partnering with Venmo to make it easy for millions of users to set Venmo as their saved payment method wherever they shop. Knot lets Venmo users make Venmo the way they pay at some of their favorite merchants, directly from the Venmo app and without manually entering their details.

Putting Venmo Balances to Work

From the Venmo app, users add Venmo as their saved payment method at the places they already shop in just a few taps, with no need to update payment information site by site. Depending on the merchant, users can either link their Venmo account to Pay with Venmo at checkout or save their Venmo Debit Card,¹ enabling a fast and easy way to spend with Venmo, all powered by Knot.

For Venmo, getting placed as the default payment method at high-frequency merchants keeps it top of wallet and helps drive everyday spend. It is one of the most direct ways to move Venmo from an occasional choice to a user's go-to way to pay, deepening engagement across the Venmo ecosystem.

A First for Knot

The collaboration marks the first time Knot has provisioned a proprietary checkout solution as the default payment option. With Pay with Venmo, Knot extends the card-on-file capability behind CardSwitcher to a native wallet, letting users set Venmo itself as the saved way to pay, not only the card tied to it. It is a meaningful expansion of what merchant connectivity can enable and a template for bringing other proprietary payment methods to the merchants where people shop.

Value Across the Payments Ecosystem

The relationship reflects how Knot creates value on all three sides of a transaction. Users get a simpler, more connected way to pay. Collaborators like Venmo drive adoption of their payment methods and capture more of their users’ everyday spend. And merchants benefit from having a payment method on file, which means fewer failed payments and less involuntary churn.

Knot works with financial institutions and fintechs of every size, from large banks and credit unions to fast-growing fintechs, on card switching. The Venmo collaboration extends that footprint to one of the most widely used consumer payment brands in the country.

*The Venmo Mastercard is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Card may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. The Bancorp Bank, N.A. is issuer of the Card only and not responsible for the associated accounts or other products, services, or offers from Venmo.

About Knot

Knot is the leading merchant connectivity platform, simplifying how consumers, merchants, and financial institutions interact. CardSwitcher is the foundation of Knot's product suite, letting users update and manage card-on-file payments across hundreds of merchants. Building on the same connectivity infrastructure, TransactionLink delivers SKU-level transaction data, and SubManager gives users a single place to view and manage their subscriptions. By removing friction at every step, Knot helps financial institutions grow engagement, loyalty, and spend.

Users can learn more at KnotAPI.com and connect with Knot on X (@KnotAPIs) and LinkedIn (LinkedIn.com/company/KnotAPI).

Contact

GTM Lead

Jose Del Real

Knot

press@knotapi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/245d4a6d-75db-4232-99ab-f25bedf5b3fb