Change in Siili Solutions Plc’s Board of Directors

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 13 August 2026 at 8.45 EET

Jesse Maula, member of the Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc has announced that he will be leaving the Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc due to new commitments. His resignation is effective immediately. At the same time Jesse Maula will also leave the Board’s Audit Committee and HR Committee.

”On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to thank Jesse Maula for his strong input as the vice chairman of the board and member of the Audit Committee and HR Committee. Jesse’s industry and international expertise have been an important and valuable part of our board work. I wish Jesse best of luck and success in his new challenges,” says Harry Brade, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc.

According to the Articles of Association of Siili Solutions Plc the company has a Board of Directors consisting of three to six members. The Board will continue to consist of four members for the time being.

Siili Solutions Plc

Board of Directors

Further information:

Harry Brade, Chair of the Board of Directors

phone: +358 40 844 6704, email: harry.brade(at)lamy.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.siili.com/fi

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. www.siili.com/en