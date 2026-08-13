AB KN Energies (KNE) will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial results for the six months of 2026

KNE invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on August 20, 2026, at 11:30 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KNE Chief Financial Officer Tomas Tumėnas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KNE for the six months of 2026.

After the presentation investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar until August 19th to Olga.Azarova@nasdaq.com

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cou9fgRzQmaSMhvDGTEBBw You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.





Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772