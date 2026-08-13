Staffbase Opens Middle East and Africa Office and Launches UAE Data Hosting to Close the Region's Frontline Communications Gap

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase, the AI-powered employee experience platform, today announced the launch of regional data hosting across the Middle East and Africa, giving enterprise customers across the region the option to deploy Staffbase on locally hosted infrastructure for the first time. The announcement marks the next step in Staffbase’s growing regional presence following the opening of its Dubai office earlier this year. Conor Duffy, who brings more than a decade of experience scaling enterprise software companies across the region, leads the dedicated local team based at Dubai Internet City, the center of the region’s enterprise technology community.

The timing reflects a specific and urgent moment for the region's largest employers. Energy, construction, infrastructure, and financial services organizations across the Middle East and Africa are running workforces that span dozens of nationalities and languages, with the majority of employees on the frontline, many without a corporate device, a corporate email address, or reliable connectivity on remote sites. According to Statista, expatriates make up between 76 and 95 percent of the private sector workforce across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) markets. National transformation programs including Saudi Vision 2030, the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and major infrastructure projects across the Gulf are adding urgency to a question that communications, HR, and IT leaders have rarely had a good answer for: how do you ensure that strategic change reaches your entire workforce, not just the head office?

Most enterprise communications platforms were designed for the knowledge worker and adapted outward, an architecture that frequently fails at the edge of the organization. Analysis by Hirschtec of more than 70 enterprise intranet deployments found that SharePoint-based intranets typically reach just 30 to 40 percent of employees, even in well-managed organizations. In a region where frontline workers make up the majority of the workforce in sectors from energy to construction to healthcare, that gap represents a core challenge.

“You cannot run Vision 2030 or the Gulf's major infrastructure programs on a communications tool that only reaches 40 percent of your workforce,” said Martin Böhringer, CEO and co-founder of Staffbase. “That 60 percent gap is an architectural problem. Most platforms were built for the knowledge worker and stretched outward, and they fail predictably at the frontline. You have to build for the frontline first. That is the premise Staffbase was founded on, and it is why this region is a natural next chapter for us.”

The launch of regional hosting means Staffbase now addresses both the reach challenge and the data residency requirement that IT and compliance leaders across the region increasingly require. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, Staffbase integrates with Microsoft 365, Teams, and SharePoint, with regional hosting built on Azure across hyperscale sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, allowing organizations to extend their existing digital workplace infrastructure rather than replace it.

Staffbase already works with some of the region's largest employers across industries such as aviation, banking, government, hospitality, and retail, including Etihad Airways and Gulf Air. Staffbase helps more than 1,500 enterprises globally reach their employees with trusted, AI-governed communications, including the frontline workers who have always been the hardest to reach and easiest to miss.

“The organizations we're talking to here employ tens of thousands of workers across multiple countries and languages, and the pace of transformation is making the question of how you reach your entire workforce more urgent than ever,” said Conor Duffy, Regional Leader, Middle East at Staffbase. “Staffbase was built for the hardest employee to reach, and the Middle East and Africa puts that to the ultimate test. We could not be more excited to be here, with people on the ground and locally hosted data, to help them achieve that.”

About Staffbase

Staffbase is the first AI-native Employee Experience Platform. It puts the power of AI in every employee’s hands — especially those currently disconnected on the front lines. With Employee AI, Staffbase brings together communications, IT, and HR to reimagine how people and organizations work together.

More than 1,500 enterprise customers — including Adidas, Alaska Airlines, DHL, MAN Truck & Bus, and Sephora — use Staffbase to inspire their people and help them deliver their best work.

Staffbase connects companies with employees everywhere through a branded employee app, intranet, email, SMS, digital signage, and Microsoft 365 integrations, and now through new agentic experiences such as personalized podcasts and a conversational assistant, all powered by a single platform with an end-to-end AI foundation.

Staffbase was named a Leader for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Intranet Packaged Solutions and is also recognized by G2 as a Leader for Employee Intranets. The company is headquartered in New York City and Chemnitz, Germany, and operates across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

For more information, visit staffbase.com.

Media contact: press@staffbase.com