Vissel Kobe and Micware Announce Joint Venture Utilizing “PreSpot,” an Indoor Digital Twin Experience Service for Stadiums

KOBE, Japan, Aug. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the “Company” or “Micware”), a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors, today announced that it will launch a joint venture on August 13, 2026, utilizing “PreSpot,” a stadium-based indoor digital twin experience service developed by Micware, with the aim of enhancing the spectator experience at home games of “Vissel Kobe,” a professional soccer club.

As companies based in Kobe, both organizations strive to create a new sports-viewing experience aimed at improving convenience for fans and supporters, enhancing stadium operations, and promoting tourism in the region.





PreSpot Logo Image

PreSpot integrates with Vissel Kobe’s official app, “VISSEL KOBE”, to provide a comprehensive experience, including confirming the views of the field from seats at Noevir Stadium Kobe, realistically recreated using 3D graphics, navigation within the stadium, and support for getting to and from the venue before and after the game. The two companies will also collaborate on technical verification and operational aspects to create an environment where fans and supporters can attend games with greater peace of mind and comfort.





PreSpot Demo Screen

PreSpot FOR VISSEL KOBE

https://app.prespot.net/vissel-kobe/noevir-stadium-kobe

Background and Overview

When visiting a stadium or large-scale event venue for the first time, it can be difficult to know in advance what the view from the seats will be like or how to navigate the stadium. Through this joint venture, Vissel Kobe and the Company aim to combine Vissel Kobe’s expertise in stadium operations and fan engagement with the technology behind “DynaPlanet,” the 3D spatial digital platform released by Micware on March 1, 2026, to create a match-viewing support service that is intuitive and easy to use for spectators.

Specifically, Micware will provide service planning and development, digital twin visualization, and navigation features utilizing location data, while Vissel Kobe will provide insights into the challenges faced by home game attendees and stadium operations. Through testing based on real-world usage scenarios, the two companies will work to develop features that enhance the overall value of the spectator experience, including confirming the view from seats, alleviating concerns before purchasing tickets, assisting with navigation within the stadium, and encouraging movement around the venue before and after games.



Main Features and Benefits of PreSpot

Explore the stadium interior and assess the view from seats using 360° views

Support navigation from the nearest entrance gate to the seats, based on the stadium's seating information

Contribute to streamlining visitor guidance, improving circulation, and alleviating congestion

Share a seat with a travel companion





Future Developments

Moving forward, Rakuten Vissel Kobe and Micware will continue to explore PreSpot’s functionality, scope of service, operational methods, and potential for integration with external services, with a focus on use cases during home games. Furthermore, based on the results of these tests, Micware will work to enhance the value of the in-person experience, with an eye toward potential expansion to sports facilities, event venues, and other locations.

Official Gold Partner

Micware will also become an official gold partner of Vissel Kobe for the 2026–2027 season and will support Vissel Kobe, which shares the vision of “From Kobe to the World.”

Management Commentary

Rakuten Vissel Kobe, Inc. President and CEO Yuki Chifu

We are delighted to partner with Micware, which is also based in Kobe, to deliver a groundbreaking fan experience. “PreSpot,” which leverages digital twin technology, is an innovative initiative that transforms a visit to the stadium into more than just watching a game—it seamlessly connects every aspect of the experience, from travel to the event itself. By clearly providing information on stadium seating, the view of the game, and directions to seats, we are confident that fans will be able to immerse themselves in the excitement of the game without any anxiety or stress. Starting with this partnership, we look forward to working together with Micware to pioneer the future of sports viewing right here in Kobe.

Micware Co., Ltd. Representative Director, President and Chairman Kenji Narushima

“By leveraging DynaPlanet’s technology, PreSpot aims to evolve into a service that connects everything—from the anticipation before a stadium game to travel on the day of the event and movement within the venue after the game—into a single experience, thereby fostering a new relationship between fans and the venue. Through our partnership with Vissel Kobe, we aim to realize our vision, “Be There Be Now,” on the sports field.”

About “DynaPlanet”

DynaPlanet is a digital platform that integrates location data with diverse content to render real-world urban spaces in 3D. By utilizing open map data and visual data collected on-site, it provides an immersive spatial experience that feels just like walking through an actual city. This platform supports a wide range of location-based services —including tourism, city guides, facility information, and event navigation —as well as the metaverse and digital twins, and Micware will continue to promote their use across a broad spectrum of fields.

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based provider of software development services and innovative IT solutions mainly focused on the automotive and mobility sectors. The Company is primarily engaged in the development and sale of in-vehicle infotainment (“IVI”) systems covering multimedia, navigation, human machine interface, telematics, and driver assistance, as well as navigation software and location information-based smartphone applications.

Since its founding in 2003, Micware has built over 20 years of experience in automotive software and has established long-term relationships with major original equipment manufacturers (“OEM”) in Japan, including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Toyota Motor Corporation. Leveraging its engineering capabilities, proprietary technologies, and long-standing OEM relationships, the Company was ranked 9th among Japan-based Tier 1 suppliers in the IVI market in terms of revenue as of February 28, 2024, according to an industry report titled “IVI, Automotive Navigation System and Digital Mapping Market” commissioned by the Company and prepared by Frost & Sullivan. Micware operates across Japan through six operating entities and 13 branch offices and has established subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany for overseas operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s IR website: www.ir-micware.com.

About Vissel Kobe

Vissel Kobe is a professional soccer club based in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture. The club is committed to contributing to the local community through soccer, fostering a soccer culture deeply rooted in the region, and building a sports club that the world can be proud of.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the companies’ current expectations and projections about future events that the companies believe may affect their financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The companies undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in their expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors. With respect to Micware, additional factors are discussed in, for example, the “Risk Factors” section of Micware’s annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Although the companies believe that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the companies caution investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Micware encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Annual Report and other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 are invoked solely with respect to forward-looking statements made by Micware.

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: mic_ir@micware.co.jp

Public Relations

Email: mic_pr@micware.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

Rakuten Vissel Kobe, Inc.

Public Relations Department

Email: vissel-koho@mail.rakuten.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/623d555e-2694-4cc6-a90e-a4c225feb64b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/649f0c9c-af26-4633-9087-d50d23fed228